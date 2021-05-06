Proper Medicine Disposal is Available all Year Long

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has come and gone, and DEA reports it collected 829,543 pounds (419.7 tons) pounds of unused, expired, and unwanted medicines on April 24, 2021. BUT proper disposal of household medicine isn't a one-day affair and not everyone could make it to this important event. Disposal kiosks and other options are available to consumers year-round, and MyOldMeds.com makes finding a location easier than ever.

Consumers can visit MyOldMeds.com and use the Locator Tool to find locations with either a medicine disposal kiosk or free in-home disposal kit in their area 365 days a year. MyOldMeds.com has more than 22,000 verified disposal locations for all 50 states. When consumers use the Locator Tool they will be provided with the sites' hour of operation, hours of collection, what is collected, and other helpful information.