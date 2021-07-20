@properties Expands Into Dallas With New Franchise Led By Jerry Mooty, Jr., Nephew of Cowboys Owner, Jerry Jones

Dallas will be the third franchise and first in the state of Texas for tech-focused @properties, which tallied over 33,000 transaction sides in 2020, accounting for over $16.3 billion in closed sales volume. The company ranks 8 th on the REAL Trends 500 list of the country's largest real estate brokerage firms.

With backing from the Jerry Jones family, Mooty intends to scale up quickly and turn @properties into a major player in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

"The chance to pair strong local ownership with a true technology-driven solution for agents, buyers, and sellers is the big opportunity in Dallas real estate, and what drew me to @properties," said Mooty. "This company has an incredible track record for innovation and success and a culture that inspires people."

The franchise already has commitments from a number of founding agents, and Mooty is in final lease negotiations for @properties' first local office. He will make announcements regarding both in the coming weeks and recruit top Dallas luxury real estate agents to join the boutique firm.

"Dallas is an awesome proving ground for the @properties franchise brand. We're so excited to be here alongside an owner-operator like Jerry, who thrives on competition and is a true ambassador not only for local real estate but also for the entire Dallas-Fort Worth area," said Thad Wong, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties alongside Mike Golden.

The Dallas franchise gives fast-growing @properties entrée into its largest metro market to date. Since launching its franchise division in late 2020, the company has onboarded brokerages in Detroit and La Crosse, Wis., with additional franchise announcements coming soon. @properties is also the largest residential brokerage firm in Chicago and has a growing footprint in the South through ownership of Ansley Real Estate in Atlanta and Nest Realty, based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Early on, Mooty will build the Dallas franchise around a couple of market segments in which he and his team have considerable expertise: luxury homes and new-construction developments. The boutique luxury brokerage already has agreements in place to run sales and marketing for a new high-rise condo tower in Highland Park and a luxury home development within the High Hill Farm master-planned, second-home community just outside of Tyler, Texas.

Mooty also will lean heavily on @properties' technology, marketing, and agent coaching and training systems. @properties is known for developing [email protected]™, a fully integrated suite of technology applications that allows its agents to manage all aspects of the client relationship and real estate transaction from a single system. The firm's marketing offerings include high-impact signage, upscale collateral materials, and an extensive catalog of digital marketing resources. @academy, its coaching and training program, includes a full curriculum of live and on-demand courses.

An attorney, entrepreneur, and real estate agent, Mooty co-founded the law firm McCathern Mooty, LLP, and served as its managing partner for 14 years. In 2014, alongside the Dallas Cowboys and the Jerry Jones family, he launched Blue Star Payments, a financial services firm that was acquired by private equity investors in 2017.

He has been involved in real estate for more than two decades through his work as a lawyer, residential and commercial developer, investor, and broker. Most recently, he was director of strategy and led the top-producing Jerry Mooty Real Estate Group at Rogers Healy and Associates in Dallas.

For more information, visit atpropertiesdallas.com. Find @properties Dallas on Instagram and Facebook.

About @properties

Established in 2000, @properties ranks 8th on the REAL Trends 500 list of the largest residential brokerage firms in the U.S. by sales volume. During the past decade, @properties has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called [email protected]™, which includes marketing, transaction-management, and client-relationship management systems, and recently launched a nationwide franchise. @properties and its affiliated companies, Ansley Real Estate and Nest Realty, have over 4,000 agents in 65 offices in 10 states. @properties is also an owner of Proper Title, a title insurance firm, and Proper Rate, an independent mortgage lender. For more information, visit atproperties.com.

SOURCE @properties

Related Links

http://www.atproperties.com

