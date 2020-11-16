Property Management Company Makes a Positive Impact Across the Nation

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Communities' own Impact Cares group is at it again! Impact Cares is a not for profit group of volunteers that tour the nation making stops at various communities that need assistance. Communities are nominated through the Impactmhcares.com website and then chosen per how many nominations they receive. With this year being a rollercoaster of changes throughout the world, Impact Communities stepped in at just the right time.

"When the team at Impact Cares arrives on site there is a wave of relief and a calming joy that resonates throughout the area." One Impact Team Member stated.

The Impact team received numerous nominations for a community in Iowa in the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, their springtime events had to be placed on hold due to the Covid-19 restrictions. In June Impact cares started its country wide tour with added safety measures to ensure a hygienic and safe life changing experience.

Impact Cares welcomed two new members for this event in Iowa. The team and all volunteers are incredible, talking with the residents and giving encouragement.

One Resident told us. "The Impact Cares people made us feel comfortable, and they were amazing at every project they worked on. Our community looks amazing"

The Positive Impact

One of the residents during their time at the community said Impact Cares "made her feel like a Queen for a day."

9 employees and 4 residents came out to help in the community for this event.

"We take volunteers also on our website from church groups, to companies giving back to their local community" Tory Wilson project manager for Impact Cares tells us.

"This was the first time Impact Cares did not have volunteers from outside the community, which caused feelings of discouragement. We believed the heat and COVID safety kept volunteers away. However, people that did come did an amazing job. The team still accomplished many great projects."

Impact Cares completed 25 projects on 20 different homes, plus flags were installed by Impact Communities team member Todd on 36 houses. Todd helped by talking with some disgruntled residents, solved problems, and repaired home issues on the spot. We appreciate the opportunity to have him on projects.

Residents

One resident who suffers from CPOD and hadn't been able to leave his house in three months was especially grateful to Impact Cares and the team members who worked on his own home. They helped to replace the large windows on his house, as well as two additional smaller windows. Not to mention gifted him with completely new siding.

Mark the resident was so happy with the new windows and all the natural light- He exclaimed it "changed his life!". "I am so excited to be able to watch cars go by again from new windows." He said with an ear to ear smile.

Impact Communities district manager Mike W accompanied two community managers Stephanie and Christina to work both Friday and Saturday helping paint two houses.

Residents are also welcomed to join in on the volunteering at every event. One resident named Braxton came out to help us paint other homes and worked hard from sunup to sundown.

He said "I try to help my neighbors all the time and I just love to talk to everyone it's what makes us such a great community."

"Thanks to Impact Cares my home looks beautiful again." Gary a resident of the community repeated excitedly.

Many people commented on how happy they were to see Impact Cares here to help. Impact hopes it can help calm some of the storms that have popped up this year. If you would like to see Impact Cares assist your community or residents in need please visit our website to enter a nomination, OR if you simply would love to contribute to changing lives monetarily you can also select the donations category on impactmhcares.com.

SOURCE Impact Cares

Related Links

https://impactmhcares.com/

