Propertybase Launches BoldMortgage to Bring Intelligent Lead Generation & Management to Mortgage Industry

BOULDER, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having entered the mortgage space earlier this year with the acquisition of Unify, Propertybase , the leading global real estate software company, today revealed BoldMortgage . Pegged as an industry-first, BoldMortgage marries the lead generation expertise of BoldLeads with the robust mortgage software capabilities of the Unify Business Growth Platform. This unique combination marks a new chapter in solving the challenges facing many smaller mortgage brokers and loan officers with innovative technology.

"We generate hundreds of thousands of buyer and seller leads each month for our residential agent clientele and we are well-positioned to do the same for the mortgage industry," stated Tim Fessenden, Chief Product Officer at Propertybase. "BoldMortgage removes the friction caused by multiple software vendors. One platform provides access to real-time data and marketing automation to make it easier for lenders to identify and engage with higher-intent prospects."

In today's ever-evolving mortgage landscape, quality data is key to long-term success. BoldMortgage prequalifies prospects who provide consent. The seamless process instantly attaches information about the prospect's credit standing to the data record within the Unify-powered BoldMortgage CRM – enabling lenders to make more informed, real-time decisions. In addition to the prequalification validation, BoldMortgage utilizes lead data augmentation to render even more valuable insights.

BoldMortgage applies the unrivaled practices of the BoldLeads engine – long-touted for generating residential buyer and seller leads - with an optimized algorithm to specifically target refinance or purchase mortgage. With proven advertising and landing page templates, as well as marketing experts to continuously monitor and optimize campaigns, lenders can save time and focus on closing loans.

BoldMortgage also offers an array of CRM features to spark conversations, digitize processes, and mitigate future risk. Key features include:

Automated email marketing and drip campaigns

Text messaging

Video-based marketing

Task and event management

Lead scoring and prioritization

A mobile app for iOS and Android

"Many mortgage brokerages understand the need to diversify their lead generation tactics. However, they struggle to implement anything of real value due to lack of available, compliant products," continued Fessenden. "As the refinance boom draws to a close, our software will enable mortgage lenders to future-proof their business."

BoldMortgage packages start at 10 or 20 leads (prospects) a month. For more information about BoldMortgage visit getboldmortgage.com .

About Propertybase

Propertybase is the leading global real estate and mortgage software provider with lead generation, award-winning websites, CRM, compliance-driven transaction management, mortgage business growth platform and more. Over 4,500 brands including Hawai'i Life, Nan and Co. Properties, Red Oak Realty, Forbes Global Properties and ONE Sotheby's International Realty trust Propertybase to deliver innovative technology that scales their businesses. The Propertybase family of brands includes Propertybase, BoldLeads, BoldMortgage and Unify. For more information, visit www.propertybase.com .

