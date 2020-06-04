Propertybase Launches Next Generation Real Estate Platform When Simplification & Improved Collaboration Are Most Needed

BOSTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the next generation release of the Propertybase GO real estate platform, brokerages and teams can now pivot their strategy to include simplified software aimed at further enabling agent action and productivity.

Aptly named to reflect its turnkey approach, Propertybase GO puts improved user experiences at the forefront comprising a dynamic dashboard, real estate CRM, website builder, listings management, email marketing, and more.

Propertybase GO Homepage Dashboard Experience

"We developed the Propertybase GO platform for nearly a year and feel it's important to bring it to market now because better technology is needed," stated Tim Fessenden, President of Propertybase. "We took the time to truly understand the challenges that face real estate and given the market conditions set out to deliver a platform that not only helps to increase productivity but creates a sense of community for a brokerage and its agents."

Ideal for brokerages or teams, the latest Propertybase GO has a number of out-of-the-box offerings to drive long-term adoption:

An action-oriented homepage dashboard that visualizes key information across contact activity, listings, and also active transactions

Embedded brokerage announcements and social media feeds to foster engagement

Simplified navigation and mobile responsive for better user experience

Streamlined database management with lead scoring, quick actions such as SMS, email marketing, and more

Propertybase's award-winning website builder with industry-best MLS and IDX integration

Integrated with Propertybase Back Office's compliance-driven transaction management, vendor marketplace, and print marketing

Propertybase GO also features action plans, market trends, seller reports, listings boost capability, and third-party application integrations.

"It's imperative that technology partners provide the utmost lifelong value. This certainly isn't the time for stopgap solutions. Propertybase GO not only allows for quick user adoption and connectivity but will ultimately help agents better serve their clients now and in the future," continued Fessenden.

About Propertybase

Propertybase is the leading global real estate platform for franchises, brokerages and teams looking to showcase their brand and drive more business through extraordinary digital experiences, collaboration and automation. The Propertybase platform includes lead generation, IDX-integrated luxury websites, two real estate CRM options, and compliance-driven transaction management and back-office tools. Propertybase powers over 200,000 users at 4,500+ real estate businesses in over 70 countries worldwide, including Hawai'i Life, Red Oak Realty, Harry Norman REALTORS®, McEnearney and Associates, ONE Sotheby's, Jack Conway REALTOR®, Surterre Properties, and Coldwell Banker Mason Morse. The company is funded by Providence Equity. For more information, visit www.propertybase.com .

