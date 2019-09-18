ProPetro (PUMP) Class Action Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro") (NYSE: PUMP). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2019.

In March 2017, ProPetro sold 25 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $14 a share raising $350,000,000 in new capital.

On August 8, 2019, post-market, ProPetro issued a press release disclosing a delay to its second-quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report. In a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on the same day, the company stated that it was reviewing approximately $370,000 of improper reimbursements to senior management and other related-party or potentially conflicted transactions.

Following the Company's disclosure on August 8, 2019, a class action was filed for purchasers of ProPetro between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019. The complaint, filed on September 16, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) that the company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) that the company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) that the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

