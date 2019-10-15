Prophecy IoT®, a Complete IIoT Solution, Named Finalist in Control Engineering 2020 Engineers' Choice Awards Program

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that Prophecy IoT® has been named a finalist in the Control Engineering 2020 Engineers' Choice Awards program. Prophecy IoT has been chosen as a finalist in the "Software – Data Analytics" category and is eligible to win top honors in February when winners are announced. Voting begins today at gspplatform.cfemedia.com/pe/award-programs and will close on December 20th.

Prophecy IoT Finalist -Control Engineering 2020 Engineers' Choice Awards

The selection is based on technological advancement, service to the industry, and market impact. A special report that includes names of the finalists selected for this year's 2020 Engineers' Choice Award, is viewable at controleng.com/articles/2020-engineers-choice-finalists/

"We are proud that Prophecy IoT® has been recognized by the Control Engineering 2020 Engineers' Choice Awards Program as a leading Industrial IoT solution. Prophecy IoT® is gaining significant popularity with manufacturers as the solution of choice to accomplish Digital Transformation and begin to quickly experience competitive advantages and financial results," said Bobby Rudder, VP of Marketing & Communications, Godlan.

With Prophecy IoT®, vast amounts of important machine and operational data are collected every second, minute, hourly or daily. The data is received and melded with manufacturing ERP data and the use of statistical analytics. Prophecy IoT® then presents meaningful information in easy to understand real-time charts, graphs and alerting, allowing for fast and accurate decision making. The Prophecy IoT® interactive systems are so intuitive, operations staff­ and executives alike will have the ability to analyze, communicate, act, and improve efficiencies and productivity.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last 5 years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2018, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 34 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Prophecy IoT ®

In today's increasingly competitive markets, tightening talent pool, and shrinking margins, manufacturers must maximize productivity from their equipment and resources. Godlan's Prophecy IoT® lets you collect relevant and contextual manufacturing and operations data every second, minute, hourly or daily. Prophecy IoT® receives machine and manufacturing ERP data, applies statistical analytics, and presents meaningful information that can be used to make fast and accurate decisions – in real time.

CONTACT:

Stephanne Marsh

Godlan, Inc.

586-464-4400

stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

Related Files

Prophecy IoT Industrial Automation Overview Booklet.pdf

Related Images

godlan-inc-announces-that-prophecy.jpg

Godlan, Inc. announces that Prophecy IoT ® has been named a finalist in the Control Engineering 2020 Engineers' Choice Awards

Prophecy IoT ® Finalist -Control Engineering 2020 Engineers' Choice Awards

Related Links

Prophecy IoT®

Godlan, Inc.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gvpw5EXd098

SOURCE Godlan, Inc.

Related Links

https://godlan.com

