Propolis Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2020 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Apiary Polenectar & Apis Flora Industrial e Comercial Ltda.|17000+ Technavio Reports

Propolis Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Propolis Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

Factors such as the health benefits of consuming propolis, availability of propolis dietary food supplements, and growing preference for online shopping will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the declining number of honey bee colonies will hamper market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The propolis market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Propolis market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Healthcare



Personal Care And Cosmetics



Food And Beverages

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Propolis Market 2021-2025:Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the propolis market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. China is one of the key countries in the global propolis market. It sources propolis from the local Chinese market, Australia, and Brazil to produce healthcare products. This will facilitate the propolis market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The propolis market share growth by the healthcare segment will be significant for revenue generation. Propolis drugs in the market are used for curing diseases such as diabetes, oral problems, throat cancer, and tuberculosis, making the healthcare segment more prominent to drive the propolis market growth. Bee Health ltd. offers propolis with vitamin C and Zinc tablets, containing bioflavonoids, which herbal supplements help in improving blood circulation and also cure inflammations. Through this report, it is clearly indicated that the growing demand for propolis in the medical and healthcare industry is likely to elevate the global propolis market in the forecast period.

Propolis Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist propolis market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the propolis market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the propolis market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of propolis market vendors

Propolis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Russian Federation, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apiary Polenectar, Apis Flora Industrial e Comercial Ltda., Comvita Ltd., Fytexia SAS, INW Manufacturing LLC, KINGS GEL INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO LTDA., Manuka Health New Zealand Ltd., MN Propolis Ind. Com. EXP. Ltda., Natures Goodness Australia Pty Ltd., and Sunyata Productos Alternativos Ltda. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

