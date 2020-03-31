Proposal to Postpone Dividend Decision

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the current uncertainty in global demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of Hexagon AB has decided to propose a postponement of the decision on the dividend for fiscal year 2019 until the impact of the pandemic is clearer and market conditions have stabilised. The Board's ambition is to fulfil its previously communicated dividend proposal of 0.62 EUR per share at an extraordinary general meeting during the autumn of 2020. Hexagon has a solid financial position, both in terms of capital and liquidity. The Board therefore makes the assessment that the level of the dividend will not risk the company's operations or opportunities for expansion despite the challenging circumstances.



At the same time, the Nomination Committee proposes unchanged Board fees.



Hexagon's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 will be held as planned on April 29. Other proposals are presented in the upcoming notice to the AGM.



This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on 31 March 2020.

