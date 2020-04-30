Proposed Class Action Lawsuit filed Against Citizens Bank & Trust Co. of Hutchinson, MN for Alleged Unfair & Deceptive Trade Practices, Breach of Contract

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiff's law firm Johnson // Becker currently represents Jonathan Edwards in a proposed class action lawsuit against Citizens Bank & Trust Co. of Hutchinson, Minnesota. The lawsuit, filed on April 29, 2020, alleges that Citizens Bank & Trust Co. entered into an agreement with Edwards and all other Citizens Bank & Trust Co. checking account customers whereby Citizens Bank & Trust Co. agreed to charge its checking account customers one returned item or overdraft fee for each transaction in which its customers attempted to make a purchase using their checking account, but were denied for lack of funds. The lawsuit further alleges that Citizens Bank & Trust Co. contracted with its customers to allow only its customers to authorize withdrawals from their accounts. Despite this agreement, Edwards alleges that he, and all other Citizens Bank & Trust Co. checking customers, were charged multiple returned item and overdraft fees for a single transaction after transactions were retried without the customer's knowledge. Edwards seeks payment for actual and compensatory damages incurred in connection with the excess returned item and overdraft fees on behalf of himself and the proposed Class. The lawsuit has been filed in McLeod County District Court.

Minnesota-based Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owns and operates banks with locations in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Citizens Bank & Trust Co. offers personal and business banking, investment, and insurance products for individuals and businesses. Citizens Bank & Trust Co. is headquartered in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

This suit is filed by Timothy J. Becker, Jacob R. Rusch, and Jennell K. Shannon of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Timothy J. Becker is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker and is counsel of record on the case. Timothy J. Becker manages a wide range of class and collective action cases on behalf of plaintiffs across the United States.

