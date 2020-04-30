Proposed Class Action Lawsuit filed Against West Shore Bank Corp. of Ludington, MI for Alleged Breach of Contract

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiff's law firm Johnson // Becker currently represents Richard Singleton, Jr. in a proposed class action lawsuit against West Shore Bank Corp. of Ludington, Michigan. The lawsuit, filed on April 27, 2020, alleges that West Shore Bank Corp. entered into an agreement with Singleton and all other checking account customers whereby they agreed to charge one returned item or overdraft fee for each transaction in which its customers attempted to make a purchase using their checking account, but were denied for lack of funds. The lawsuit further alleges that West Shore Bank Corp. contracted with its customers to allow only its customers to authorize withdrawals from their accounts. Despite this agreement, Singleton alleges that he, and all other West Shore Bank Corp. checking account customers, were charged multiple returned item and/or overdraft fees for a single transaction after transactions were retried without the customer's knowledge. Singleton seeks payment for actual and compensatory damages incurred in connection with the excess returned item and overdraft fees on behalf of himself and the proposed Class. The lawsuit was filed in the Western District of Michigan, United States District Court.

Michigan-based West Shore Bank Corp. owns and operates banks with locations throughout the State of Michigan, and offers personal and business banking, mortgage, and wealth management products for individuals and businesses. West Shore Bank Corp. is headquartered in Ludington, Michigan.

This suit is filed by Timothy J. Becker, Jacob R. Rusch, and Jennell K. Shannon of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Timothy J. Becker is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker and is counsel of record on the case. Timothy J. Becker manages a wide range of class and collective action cases on behalf of plaintiffs across the United States.

