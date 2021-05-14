Proposed Dual-Listing on Nasdaq

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, Inc. (LSE: MXCT, MXCL, MXCN) ("MaxCyte" or the "Company"), a leading provider of platform technologies for cell engineering, today announces that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed dual-listing and public offering of shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market (the "Offering").

The number of securities to be offered and the price for the proposed Offering have not yet been determined. The Offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions, and shareholders and potential investors should note that the proposed Offering may or may not proceed.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. MaxCyte's existing customer base ranges from large biopharmaceutical companies, including all of the top 10, and 20 of the top 25, pharmaceutical companies based on 2020 global revenue, to hundreds of biotechnology companies and academic centers focused on translational research. MaxCyte has granted 12 strategic platform licences to commercial cell therapy developers. Including these strategic platform licences, MaxCyte has granted research and clinical licences with academic and industry customers covering over an estimated 140 programs, and clinical licences with academic and industry customers covering over an estimated 100 programs being developed for use in humans. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US.

