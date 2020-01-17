Proposed Settlement of Class Action Lawsuit: Gold, et al. v. Lumber Liquidators, Inc. Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. announced today that on December 18, 2019, the Court tentatively approved a proposed settlement in Gold, et al. v. Lumber Liquidators, Inc., et al, No.3:14cv-05373-RS, a class action alleging that Lumber Liquidators, Inc. Morning Star Strand Bamboo Flooring is unable to withstand typical ambient moisture which Lumber Liquidators failed to disclose to consumers. The Court has not decided that Lumber Liquidators did anything wrong. The Parties agreed to the Settlement to resolve the lawsuit.

If you purchased Morning Star Strand Bamboo Flooring between January 1, 2012 and March 15, 2019 you may be eligible to participate in this Settlement. To possibly receive payment under the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form. Settlement Class Members who do not exclude themselves from the Settlement will be bound by the Settlement even if they do not submit a Claim Form.

Settlement Class Members with an Approved Claim will be issued both Cash (in the form of a check) and a Lumber Liquidators' Voucher. Approved Claimants will be eligible to receive benefits from the Compensation Fund. Level One benefits will be calculated on a pro-rata basis based on the total purchase price of the Flooring. Any Approved Claimant with Flooring that meets Manifested Conditions may submit proof of such conditions to be considered eligible for Level Two Benefits. Level Two Benefits will be determined based on the value of the repair cost pursuant to a Contractors Bid, photographs and other requirements. Both Level One and Two Benefits shall be allocated equally on a pro-rata basis within each Level. To recover a cash payment, you must submit a Claim Form by July 15, 2020. Claim Forms can be found at www.bamboosettlement.com or can be requested by calling 1-888-404-0164.

If you want to preserve any right to sue or continue to sue Lumber Liquidators on your own, related to the issues to be resolved by this proposed settlement, you must submit a written Request for Exclusion. If you submit a Request for Exclusion, you will not be eligible to receive any monetary payment and you cannot object to the Settlement. Any Request for Exclusion shall include your name, email address if available, address of the property(ies) that has the Flooring installed and specify the number of units of residential property or other structures at each address containing the Flooring. It must also state "I want to opt out of the Settlement Class in the Lumber Liquidators bamboo flooring litigation" or words to that effect, and by submitted by March 2, 2020 to Gold v. Lumber Liquidators, Inc.; c/o CPT Group, Inc., 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606.

You can also object to the Settlement if you do not like any part of it. To object, you must submit to the Court a written objection entitled "Objection to Class Settlement in Gold v. Lumber Liquidators, Inc., Case No. 3:14-cv-05373-RS (N.D. of Cal.)" by May 21, 2020. You must submit your objection to the Court by mailing to the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Phillip Burton Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, Courtroom 3 – 17th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102. You may not object if you exclude yourself from the Settlement.

This is only a summary. More details are in the Settlement Agreement. To obtain a copy of the Settlement Agreement, please visit www.bamboosettlement.com or contact the settlement administrator at 1-888-404-0164.

Contact:

CPT Group, Inc.

Gold, et al., v. Lumber Liquidators, Inc., et al. Settlement Administrator

50 Corporate Park Irvine,

Calif. 92606

1-888-404-0164

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.