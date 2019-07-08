Proposed Settlement of Class Action Lawsuit: Broomfield v. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. announced today that the Court has tentatively approved a proposed settlement in Broomfield v. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc., No. 5:17-cv-01027-BLF, a class action alleging Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. ("CBA")'s packaging and marketing of its Kona Beer products portrayed the beer as being brewed in Hawaii, when Plaintiffs claimed they were not.

If you purchased Kona Beer between February 28, 2013 through June 14, 2019, you may be entitled to a cash payment as part of the settlement up to $20 with proof of purchase or up to $10 without proof of purchase.

To receive a monetary payment, you must submit a Claim Form by October 7, 2019. Claim Forms can be found at www.konabeersettlement.com or can be requested by calling 1-888-332-0551.

If you do not want to be bound by the settlement, you must submit a written Request for Exclusion. If you exclude yourself, you cannot get a payment, but you preserve the right to sue CBA for the claims alleged in the lawsuit. Any Request for Exclusion must be submitted by October 7, 2019, either online at www.konabeersettlement.com or mailed and postmarked to Broomfield v. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. c/o CPT Group, Inc. 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606.

You can also object to the settlement. An objection is a written statement explaining why you do not think the settlement is fair. Any objection must be submitted to the Court by October 7, 2019. You cannot object if you exclude yourself from the settlement.

This is only a summary of the settlement and its terms and obligations. For complete details, including the claim form, court documents, and other information, please visit www.konabeersettlement.com or contact the settlement administrator at 1-888-332-0551.

Contact:

CPT Group, Inc.

Broomfield v. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. Settlement Administrator

50 Corporate Park

Irvine, Calif. 92606

1-888-332-0551

