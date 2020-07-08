Proposed Settlements of Class Action Lawsuit: Thompson v. 1-800 Contacts, Inc., Vision Direct, Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Walgreen Co., Arlington Contact Lens Service, Inc., National Vision, Inc., Luxottica of America, Inc. (f/k/a Luxottica Retail North America, Inc.) Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. announced today proposed settlements reached with Defendants 1-800 Contacts, Inc., Vision Direct, Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Walgreen Co., Arlington Contact Lens Service, Inc., National Vision, Inc., and Luxottica of America, Inc. (f/k/a Luxottica Retail North America, Inc.) in Thompson v. 1-800 Contacts, Inc., et al., No. 2:16-cv-01183. The lawsuit alleges that 13 contact lens retailers entered into bilateral written agreements with 1-800 Contacts, Inc. that affected the online retail market for contact lenses in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act, 15 U.S.C. §1.

If you purchased contact lenses online from one or more of the Defendants between January 1, 2004 and September 12, 2019, you may be eligible to participate in these settlements and receive a payment.

To qualify for payment, you must submit a Claim Form to the Settlement Administrator. You may submit a Claim Form online through the settlement website, www.onlinecontactlenssettlement.com. Your Claim Form will be reviewed, and a determination will be made as to whether you have any contact lens purchases qualifying and allowed for payment. Claim Forms must be submitted by December 4, 2020.

For anyone unsure if they are a Settlement Class Member, more information, including a detailed notice, is available at www.onlinecontactlenssettlement.com, or by calling 1-888-506-0436.

Settlement Class Members who do not opt out will release certain legal rights against the Defendants and the Released Parties, as explained in the detailed notice and settlement agreements, available at www.onlinecontactlenssettlement.com. Settlement Class Members who do not want to take part in the proposed settlements must postmark their opt out request by September 21, 2020 and mail it to the Settlement Administrator at CPT Group, Inc., 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606.

Settlement Class Members who do not opt out may object to any part of the proposed settlements. To do so, you must file your objections by September 21, 2020.

The Court will hold a hearing on October 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the United States District Court for the District of Utah, 351 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, to consider whether to approve the proposed settlements, the Plan of Distribution, and Co-Lead Class Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees, expenses, and service awards to the Class Plaintiffs. Settlement Class Members or their lawyers may ask to appear and speak at the hearing at their own expense, but do not have to.

More details about the settlements are available in the Settlement Agreements. To obtain copies of the Agreements, please visit www.onlinecontactlenssettlement.com or contact the Settlement Administrator at 1-888-506-0436.

Contact:

CPT Group, Inc.

Thompson v. 1-800 Contacts, Inc.,

50 Corporate Park

Irvine, Calif. 92606

1-888-506-0436

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.

