'Proposing New Possibilities of the Content Market', the successful closing of the Busan Contents Market

The Busan Contents Market, planned under the slogan of 'Changes that transcend space! 'Connecting the New World with Content!', was held both online and offline.

Especially, the online market drew attention as an exhibition space for the virtual world that was introduced for the first time in the international content market. The booth set up in the Metaverse served as a communication channel that transcends time and space for producers and buyers around the world.

Reputable producers who are interested in collaboration with Hallyu content, including Alibaba, and officials from various countries around the world, such as the Netherlands and Russia, also participated in the event.

Moreover, NFT (Non-Fungible Token) using blockchain technology was introduced so that all contents and information exchanged within the metaverse could be shared.

In addition, various programs such as * Asia Digital Broadcasting Academy * BCM 3D Virtual Online Market, * BCM Conference, * BCM Funding, and * BCM Academy were successfully run.

In this year's Busan Contents Market, the 'Pre 2021 K-Content Reaction Contest' with the theme of 'With Korea' was held thanks to the high popularity of international consumers for Korean content. Reaction videos created based on K-Content were submitted and the winners were selected based on the criteria of the cumulative number of likes.

An official from the organizing committee of Busan Contents Market said, "I am proud to open a rich global exchange platform through online and offline events during Living With COVID-19. At a time when global interest in K-content is rapidly increasing, it is expected that the Busan Contents Market, in which leading content creators and officials in Korea and around the world participated, will regain its reputation as the largest content exchange platform in Korea where everyone can communicate and empathize."

The Busan Contents Market in 2022 will be held in May as an offline event.

