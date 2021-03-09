Proppants Market worth $12.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Proppants Market by Type (Frac Sand, Resin-Coated Proppant, Ceramic Proppant), Application (Shale Gas, Tight Gas, Coalbedmethane & Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Proppants Market is estimated to be USD 7.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 to 2025.

The improvements in fracturing technology and new drilling techniques, increasing proppants consumption per well, innovation in proppants technologies and the growing natural gas demand to ensure energy security is driving the proppants market during the forecast period.

Frac Sand is estimated to be the largest type in the proppants market

Frac sand is a widely used proppant. It is a naturally occurring proppant made from high purity sandstone. These proppants are mostly applicable under closure pressure of 6,000 psi. US is the largest proppants market in the world and holds a significant share in the global market. In the US proppants market, frac sand is estimated to hold a major share, making frac sand to be the largest type in the proppants market.

Shale gas application holds the largest share in the proppants market

Shale gas is natural gas that is trapped in shale formations. Shales are fine-grained sedimentary rocks from which petroleum and natural gas are extracted. Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling are used to extract shale gas from its reserves. The production of shale gas has rejuvenated the natural gas industry in the US and across the world. Proppant is widely used for the extraction of shale gas.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global proppants market

North America is the largest consumer of proppants because of large shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane reserves in the region. The hydraulic fracturing market is mainly concentrated in the US, accounting for more than 85% of the overall North American market, which has resulted in high demand for proppants in the country. The US is currently the largest shale gas producing country worldwide with 862 Tcf shale gas reserves. The oil & gas industry makes up a significant part of the US economy, and around 90% of the oil & gas rigs in the country have used fracking. The efficiency in hydraulic fracking has led to the massive expansion of drilling, which helped the energy prices to be historically low.

The leading players in the market are Carbo Ceramics Inc. (US), COVIA (US, JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (US), Hi-Crush Inc. (US), Mineração Curimbaba (Brazil), Xinmi Wanli Industry Development Co., Ltd. (China), Atlas Sand Company, Llc (US), and HEXION (US).

