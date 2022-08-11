ProPublica, PBS/Frontline and National Public Radio win National Press Club awards

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club today announced the winners of the prestigious National Press Club Journalism Awards. The investigative powerhouse ProPublica won one award for consumer journalism and helped two other organizations win prizes in the National Press Club journalism contest.

PBS/Frontline won two awards - including an Arthur Rowse award for coverage of Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and her staff in the run-up to an election in the Philippines. PBS/Frontline won an Edwin M. Hood award in a joint effort with ProPublica called 'Massacre in El Salvador.'

National Public Radio's All Things Considered won breaking news for its coverage of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The Miami Herald won consumer journalism-newspapers in a partnership with ProPublica. ProPublica won for its investigation of the nation's food safety system.

Several of the winners focused on issues related to the 2020 elections. J. Scott Applewhite of The Associated Press won for his dramatic photography from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Jen Wieczner of Fortune Media won the Lee Walczak award for 'Dominion Voting: Big Lies vs. Big Lawsuits.'

A new category this year is the Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism, won by the Los Angeles Times for it's close look at the Latino 'cultural zeitgeist.'

The awards dinner will be held at the National Press Club on Wednesday, August 31. The event will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31 starting with a reception in the Holeman Lounge followed at 7 p.m. with dinner and program in the ballroom.

The event will also honor the late Al Jazeera Correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh with the 2022 President's Award. The President's award is given at the discretion of the President of the National Press Club.

Tickets to the awards dinner are $75 for the general public, $65 for members of the National Press Club and can be purchased online.

Winners:

Consumer Journalism-Newspapers

Carol Marbin Miller and Daniel Chang from the Miami Herald and ProPublica for 'Birth & Betrayal'

Consumer Journalism-Periodicals

A team of reporters from ProPublica for 'Unchecked: America's Broken Food Safety System'

Consumer Journalism-Broadcast

Julie Watts of CBS Sacramento for 'The COVID Lab: State Secrets Exposed'

Breaking News

A team from National Public Radio's All Things Considered for Jan. 6 coverage.

Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence-Print

A team from Reuters for 'the Afghan Air Force'

Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence-Broadcast

A team from PBS' Frontline/ProPublica for 'Massacre in El Salvador'

Washington Regional Reporting

Nick Grube of Honolulu Civil Beat for a close look at the abuse of COVID funds by a Hawaii promotions company

National Press Club's Arthur Rowse Award for Excellence in Examining the News Media-Print

A team from the Marshall Project for 'The Language Project' – a close look at the importance of language use in covering topics like those incarcerated.

National Press Club's Arthur Rowse Award for Excellence in Examining the News Media-Broadcast

A team from PBS' Frontline for 'A Thousand Cuts,' a documentary that looked at journalist Maria Ressa and her staff at the Rappler covering the run-up to an election in the Philippines.

Newsletter Journalism

Valerie Bauman and Rob Strom of Bloomberg Industry Group for 'U.S. Probes Whether Teen Migrants Sent to Labor Traffickers'

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting – Print

Rob O'Dell of the Arizona Republic for 'Mesa Monkey Farm'

Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award

Hannah Dreier and Andrew Ba Tran of The Washington Post for 'FEMA's Disasters'

Angele Gingras Humor Award

Scott Vogel of Newsday for 'Pandemic Eating' – a clever look at what and how people were eating during the pandemic

Sandy Hume Memorial Award for Excellence in Political Journalism

Hugo Lowell of Guardian US for 'Inside How Trump and Aides Sought to Stop Biden Certification on January 6'

Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics

Suzie Khimm and Laura Strickler of NBC News Digital for 'Nursing Homes in Crisis'

Michael A. Dornheim Award

Christopher Freeze of Air Line Pilot Magazine for 'ALPA at 90'

Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis

Jen Wieczner of Fortune Media for 'Dominion Voting: Big Lies vs. Big Lawsuits'

Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

Daniel Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times for 'A Critical Eye on the Latino Cultural Zeitgeist.'

News Photo Award

J. Scott Applewhite of The Associated Press, 'Chaos in the House Chamber'

Honorable Mentions:

Consumer Journalism-Newspapers

Erin Einhorn and Aaron Mondry of NBC News Digital and Outlier Media for 'The 'fake landlord' scam destroys lives in Detroit'

Consumer Journalism-Broadcast

A team from CBS News for 'Robinhood Steals a Life.' This story focused on the stock market trading app, which promised customers to make stock trading easy, but whose poor to non-existent customer service created problems.

Edwin Hood Award-Print

Molly O'Toole of the Los Angeles Times for ''Sitting ducks': Biden's Pandemic Border Closure Fuels Violence Against Migrants.'

Washington Regional Reporting

Orion Donovan-Smith of the Spokane Spokesman-Review for his investigation of a VA medical center.

National Press Club's Arthur Rowse Award for Excellence in Examining the News Media-Broadcast

NPR's Invisibilia for its coverage of publications like 209 Times that thrive in communities where reporters have more territory to cover than they have time or resources. And in news deserts.

Newsletter Journalism

Bloomberg Law piece by Paige Smith thoroughly demonstrated the dilemma facing lawmakers trying to decide whether or not to eliminate the exemption from the federal minimum wage allowed for nearly 44,000 disabled workers.

Ann Cottrell Free Award – Print

Rachel Fobar of National Geographic for 'USDA Accused of Ignoring Animal Welfare Violations in Favor of Business Interests'

Joan M. Friedenberg Award

A team from The Palm Beach Post and ProPublica for 'Snow: Big Sugar's Burning Problem'

Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics

Eleanor Laise of MarketWatch for her reporting on a Medicare provider for low-income patients.

Michael A. Dornheim Award

Tom Risen, North America air transport reporter at Cirium Dashboard for his solid beat coverage of the aviation industry.

Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis

Cameron Joseph of Vice News for 'After Jan. 6: Where Democracy Goes From Here'

Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

'McFamily Feud' by Beth Kowitt of Fortune Media. This piece offers an inside look at an institution that borders on universal culture— McDonalds.

News Photo Award

Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times for his photography of the evacuation from Afghanistan.

