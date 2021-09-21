Propulsion Agency Boosts Digital Strategy Division with Expanded Leadership, Appoints Cristina Pfeffer to Partner

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propulsion Agency, a media and strategic communications firm led by award-winning journalists, announces the investment in the expansion of its digital services with the appointment of Cristina Pfeffer to Partner, Senior Digital Strategy Director in the firm's new Denver office. The promotion comes on the heels of rapid growth and the need to service a diverse range of clients across the U.S., while attracting the best communication talent in the nation.

Pfeffer comes from a journalism background, having worked as a news anchor, reporter and producer for NBC affiliates across the United States. Prior to joining Propulsion, she managed communications efforts for government agencies, led social media efforts for tech start-ups, and managed digital marketing and large scale advertising for one of the nation's largest senior living communities and its 40-plus locations.

Pfeffer works closely with client partners in Propulsion Agency's core practices to elevate their brands through innovative digital strategies across social, paid, SEO, email marketing, content creation, as well as oversees the agency's digital marketing team. As a Partner, her role will broaden to focus on new business development, agency advertising and marketing, as well as mentorship of Propulsion's growing team.

"I have enormous respect for Cristina's command of the ever-changing digital landscape and her passion for communicating brand stories online that continually translates into business wins for our clients," said Lucas Seiler, CEO and founder of Propulsion Agency. "I first experienced Cristina's leadership while working together as co-anchors in broadcast news, and it's been incredible to watch how she's applied her unique skill sets across a wide variety of industries both in the public and private sectors. She'll be an asset moving forward to managing our commitment to innovation and providing our clients the very best services available today."

To connect with Cristina and learn more about how her team can propel your company's digital marketing efforts, visit www.propulsion.agency/contact-us .

About Propulsion Agency

Propulsion Agency is a full-service media and communications agency born from journalism executing impactful storytelling to raise voices and build brands. It produces winning campaigns through branding and messaging, media relations, digital marketing, video production, public speaking and speech writing, internal and external communication, and more. It represents some of the biggest names in veganism, design and construction, technology, healthcare, and real estate sectors.

