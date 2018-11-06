ProQuest Launches Online Community for Customer Ideas

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Librarians who use the OASIS® system or LibCentral®, the administrative portal for the Ebook Central® platform, have a new way to influence the future development of these services. ProQuest has announced the launch of Idea Exchange, an online community enabling customers to shape the products and solutions they invest in and use every day.

Current OASIS and LibCentral customers are invited to propose ideas or vote or comment on their favorite ideas, allowing groups of colleagues to shape suggestions together. ProQuest will read, monitor and respond to customer submissions, and those with the most votes will move to the top of the queue for ProQuest leadership to review and – when possible – move toward implementation. Each time an idea is implemented or even included on the development roadmap, ProQuest will share the news with Idea Exchange users.

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, has been using its own Idea Exchange forum for several years and has successfully implemented customer suggestions originally shared via the community. The engagement between customers and Ex Libris product managers that began with the Idea Exchange has forged many long-standing relationships.

"Customers are one of our best sources for new product ideas," said Rich Belanger, SVP & GM of Books. "The Idea Exchange is a simple, informal channel we can use to communicate with the customers who use OASIS and LibCentral and give them a stronger voice in product development. What Ex Libris has done with its online community is amazing. I'm looking forward to building on their success."

