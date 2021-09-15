Pros Finally Have the Right Tool to Remove Mangled, Corroded Screws with New Screw Biter™ from Crescent

"This is another one of those categories, another one of those user problems that has seen little to no innovation in decades," senior product manager Jarrett Wolf said. "So, we took on the challenge, and the result is something truly innovative. Finally, there's a screwdriver that can actually remove screws that exist in the real world—that are beat up, worn down or frozen. With Screw Biter, you can quickly break screws loose and move on to the next one."

Ordinary screwdrivers don't allow for the torque needed to break frozen screws free, leaving the user's hands to take the brunt of it. The beauty of the Screw Biter's design is the spring-loaded handle. Once the screwdriver is aligned with the stubborn screw, a hammer strike to the high-performance steel endcap activates the internal mechanism and uses that force to turn the screw 12 degrees.

Screw Biter is available in Phillips #2 and ¼-inch slotted styles. For more information, visit crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products, and Crescent APEX® power tool accessories. Visit www.crescenttool.com .

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Crescent Tools

Related Links

http://www.crescenttool.com

