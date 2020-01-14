PROSALE Launches Industry's First SaaS-Based Estate Sale Management Software

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PROSALE has launched the estate sale industry's first Estate Sale Management Software (ESMS) solution readily available to estate sale companies on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) basis. This new estate sale management software enables the user to manage the complete estate sale process, improving sales, growth and profit with consistency in service. This launch includes an all-new estate sale e-commerce and online sales solution as well.

The estate sales industry is estimated to exceed $2.5 billion in annual revenue, with aging baby boomers in the process of downsizing their homes as one of the accelerating factors in growth. "The estate sale industry is booming, but to date, it hasn't been well-served with technology solutions," said Allen Revak, CEO and Founder of PROSALE. "This is the problem we solve. Our estate sale software provides processes, procedures, and transparency for estate sale professionals to manage and grow a profitable estate sale business."

The PROSALE platform includes estate sale management software, website services, and e-commerce solutions. The company developed these tools specifically for the estate sale industry to handle many of its unique challenges. "We understand the nuances of the industry, and we built the platform for the unique needs of the estate sale process," Revak added.

Notable features of the platform include setup automation with printed labels, inventory management, multi-location oversight, integrated Point of Sale (POS), automated daily discounts, and professional reporting. Also available are websites optimized for mobile traffic and e-commerce solutions for online sales. Choose some or all of the optimized services that fit your needs.

PROSALE works in most browsers and is hosted securely on web services. The toolset works on laptops, tablets, and smartphones. "You can review and manage your estate sale business while you're on the go, and in this business, you definitely know what it means to be on the go," Revak said.

For more information, visit https://prosale.com or contact Allen Revak at allen@prosale.com

