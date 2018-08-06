ProSciento Forms NASH Roundtable, a Collaborative Forum of Leading Academic and Clinical Development Experts, to Advise Biopharma Drug Development Programs

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSciento, Inc., a clinical research organization (CRO) exclusively focused on metabolic diseases, announced today the formation of a NASH Roundtable, bringing together leading scientific and clinical development experts to advance science, methods and strategies for NASH clinical and pre-clinical research. The collaborative, advisory roundtable will also provide the biopharma community ongoing access to a panel of today's leading experts to support NASH clinical development programs, including clinical study design, patient access strategies, biomarker utilization, and endpoint selection.

The NASH Roundtable is organized and funded by ProSciento. The company is a specialty CRO and has conducted more than 280 clinical projects in NASH, diabetes and obesity over the course 15 years.

"Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is a serious disease with currently no approved therapies for patients, in part while the scientific and clinical research communities are still working towards robust clinical and regulatory development frameworks. The NASH Roundtable provides a forum for thought leaders in hepatology, endocrinology and clinical research working collaboratively to optimize early and later stage clinical development efforts and advise on promising therapeutic programs for biopharma," said Marcus Hompesch, MD, ProSciento's Chief Executive Officer.

Co-Chairs of the NASH Roundtable are:

Rohit Loomba, MD, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and founding Director of the NAFLD Translational Research Unit at the University of California, San Diego

Arun Sanyal, MD, FAASLD, Z. Reno Vlahcevic Professor of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine

Marcus Hompesch, MD, ProSciento's Chief Executive Officer

Additional members of the NASH Roundtable include:

Kenneth Cusi, MD, Professor and Chief, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at University of Florida

Vlad Ratziu, MD, PhD, Professor of Hepatology at Sorbonne University and Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital

Mary Rinella, MD, Professor of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University

Manuel Romero-Gómez, MD, Professor of Medicine at University of Seville and Director of Digestive, Liver and Inflammatory Diseases Program at Institute of Biomedicine of Seville/Virgen del Rocio University Hospital

Detlef Schuppan, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Hepatology and Gastroenterology at Mainz University Medical Center

Additional members will be announced in the coming weeks. The NASH Roundtable meets biannually at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) and European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) conferences.

"There's a tremendous need to find clinical solutions for NAFLD and NASH patients. Our goal with the NASH Roundtable is to facilitate systematic, focused collaboration that accelerates progress in vital academic research and promising drug development programs," said Dr. Loomba.

Dr. Sanyal added, "The Roundtable provides a unique setting of immense expertise in NASH clinical research, bridging academic science with ongoing drug development programs, to address and help resolve complexities that are delaying therapeutic outcomes."

To learn more about the NASH Roundtable and its members, please contact bd@prosciento.com.

About ProSciento, Inc.

ProSciento is a leading specialty clinical research organization (CRO) exclusively focused on NASH, diabetes, obesity and related metabolic diseases. ProSciento works with biopharma companies worldwide to support their outsourced clinical research needs with comprehensive and customized services for multinational, early development clinical trial programs. Founded in 2003, ProSciento has conducted more than 280 clinical projects for diabetes, NASH and obesity and supported the development of many approved metabolic drugs and devices on the market globally. For more information, please visit www.prosciento.com.

