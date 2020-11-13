Prose West Cypress Opens in Katy, Texas, Offering Comfortable Apartment Living Near Houston's Energy Corridor

Offering a selection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, Prose West Cypress is designed, outfitted and priced to align closely with the needs and tastes of local professionals, including those working in west Houston's growing and essential education and healthcare industries. This is especially true as Katy takes on a "second medical center" role within the greater metropolitan area.

Interior highlights at Prose West Cypress include island kitchens, wood plank style flooring and granite countertops. Community amenities feature a fitness center, game room and playground.

Alliance Residential has built on its momentum of delivering quality multifamily communities in west Houston with the opening of Prose West Cypress, following in the footsteps of the company's newly constructed Broadstone Market Station and Opal Barker Cypress (formerly Broadstone Barker Cypress).

This is promising for Katy and Cypress-area residents seeking solid, reliably built, lifestyle-accommodating apartments, conveniently located near the Energy Corridor District and minutes from I-10 and the Grand Parkway -- two of Houston's largest highways. The community is home to the well-regarded Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. Lone Star College is nearby, while Houston Community College – Katy Campus is just 10 minutes south of the community.

The novelty of the Prose concept is sure to excite and attract local renters who have been waiting for this type of apartment community to become available in Katy. At its core, living at Prose West Cypress offers an "everything you need in a home" option for individuals and families tied to, and firmly invested, in Houston's local working culture.

To learn more about the Prose West Cypress project, visit ProseWestCypress.com.

