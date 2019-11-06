ProSight Global, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Net Income from Continuing Operations of $8.4 million, $0.19 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted Operating Income (1) of $13.8 million, $0.32 per Diluted Share.
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) (ProSight) today reported results for the third quarter of 2019.
Highlights for the third quarter and year to date of 2019 include:
- Gross written premiums (GWP) for ongoing niches (2) increased 27.1%, to $224.5 million, as compared to the third quarter of 2018, with growth in GWP across all customer segments. The growth in the third quarter included $8.3 million of GWP from niches added during 2019.
- The combined ratio was 98.3% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 95.8% for the third quarter of 2018.
- There were no catastrophe losses in either the third quarter of 2019 or 2018.
- The loss and loss adjustment expense (LAE) ratio was 62.8% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 58.8% for the third quarter of 2018. The adjusted loss and LAE ratio (3) was 62.0% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 59.2% for the third quarter of 2018.
- The expense ratio was 35.5% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 37.0% for the third quarter of 2019. The adjusted expense ratio (3) was 36.3% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 36.6% for the third quarter of 2018.
- Net investment income increased 20.9% to $17.0 million, compared to the third quarter of 2018.
- Fully diluted book value per share grew by 18.7% to $11.73, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
- The annualized return on equity was 6.8% for the third quarter of 2019 and 8.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and the annualized adjusted operating return on equity (4) was 11.2% for the third quarter of 2019 and 12.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
- On July 25, 2019 ProSight's shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol PROS.
From ProSight CEO Larry Hannon:
"I am very proud of the strong results that our employees were able to produce in the third quarter and throughout 2019. Supported by our outstanding distribution partners, our ability to deliver a differentiated experience to our customers resulted in strong top-line growth across all customer segments and solid underwriting profitability for the quarter. We believe that our continued efforts to provide unique, niche specific multi-line coverages and services will enable us to achieve sustained profitability over the long-term, allowing us to deliver true value to our customers and shareholders."
Net income from continuing operations was $8.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $15.6 million, or $0.40 (5) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in net income resulted from an increase in other expenses of $7.2 million, primarily due to non-recurring grants of restricted stock units in connection with the initial public offering. Adjusted operating income (1) was $13.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.39 (5) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.
Total ongoing GWP (2) were $224.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $176.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 27.1%. Ongoing GWP (2) growth was driven by strong growth within the Real Estate (+113.3%), Construction (+21.3%), and Consumer Services (+18.7%) customer segments. Other GWP (2) were $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $24.6 million for the third quarter of 2018, the decrease driven by the exit from the excess workers compensation niche. GWP including Other (2), increased 12.9% for the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the third quarter of 2018.
Underwriting income (1) was $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. The combined ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 98.3%, compared to 95.8% for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in underwriting income (1) was due to an increase in the loss and LAE ratio, partially offset by a decrease in the expense ratio, as discussed below:
- The loss and LAE ratio was 62.8% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 58.8% for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the effect of the WAQS, the adjusted loss and LAE ratio (3) was 62.0% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 59.2% for the third quarter of 2018. The adjusted loss and LAE ratio (3) for the third quarter of 2019 included unfavorable prior period reserve development of $3.9 million (1.9 percentage points) due to unfavorable development in general liability and commercial auto, partially offset by favorable development in workers compensation and all other. This compares to $1.4 million (0.8 percentage points) of favorable prior period reserve development in the third quarter of 2018. There were no catastrophe losses in either the third quarter of 2019 or 2018.
- The expense ratio was 35.5% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 37.0% in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the effect of the WAQS, the adjusted expense ratio (3) was 36.3% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 36.6% in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the WAQS, the policy acquisition expense ratio was 23.5% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 23.2% in the third quarter of 2018 and general & administrative expense ratio was 12.8% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 13.4% in the third quarter of 2018.
Net investment income increased by 20.9% to $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, from $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net investment income was driven by an increase in the size of the investment portfolio. Total invested assets at book value were $2.1 billion at September 30, 2019, growth of 10.5%, from $1.9 billion at December 31, 2018. The net annualized yield on total cash and investments was 3.3% for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.2% for the third quarter of 2018. Realized investment gains for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.2 million, compared to realized investment gains of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Total stockholders' equity was $530.6 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $389.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Tangible stockholders' equity (6) was $501.4 million as of September 30, 2019, compared $360.6 million as of December 31, 2018. The increases in total stockholders' equity and tangible stockholders' equity (6) were driven by net unrealized gains on investment securities of $56.2 million, proceeds from common stock sold in initial public offering of $51.6 million, and net income of $30.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Fully diluted book value per share grew by 18.7% to $11.73 at September 30, 2019, compared to $9.88 (5) at December 31, 2018. Fully diluted tangible book value per share (6) increased by 21.3% to $11.09 at September 30, 2019, compared to $9.14 (5) at December 31, 2018.
(1). Adjusted operating income and Underwriting Income are non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".
(2). Total GWP for the third quarter of 2019 including Other were $227.2 million. Total GWP for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 including Other were $718.1 million. Other includes GWP from certain niches that are no longer part of our ongoing business. All GWP from exited niches are included in "Other" which consists of (i) primary and excess workers' compensation coverage for Self-Insured Groups (ii) niches exited prior to 2018, many with a concentration in commercial auto, (iii) fronting arrangements in which all premium written is ceded to a third party, (iv) participation in industry pools, and (v) emerging new business customer segments.
(3). Adjusted loss and LAE ratio and adjusted expense ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted loss and LAE ratio and adjusted expense ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding the effects of the WAQS. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss and LAE ratio and adjusted expense ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss and LAE ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio, respectively.
(4). Adjusted operating return on equity is a non-GAAP measure Adjusted operating return on equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
(5). All per share amounts have been restated to give effect to the reorganization of ProSight on July 25, 2019. See "Reorganization".
(6). Tangible stockholders' equity and fully diluted tangible book value per share are non-GAAP measures. Tangible stockholders' equity is total common stockholders' equity excluding the value of goodwill and other intangible assets. Fully diluted tangible book value per share is total common stockholders' equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding, unvested restricted shares, and vested not issued shares. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".
About ProSight
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight Global, Inc. is an innovative property and casualty insurance company that designs unique insurance solutions to help customers improve their business and realize value from their insurance purchasing decision. The company focuses on select niche industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise with the goal of enhancing each customer's operating performance. ProSight's products are sold through a limited and select group of retail and wholesale distribution partners. Each of ProSight's regulated insurance company subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. ProSight's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol PROS. To learn more about ProSight visit www.prosightspecialty.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future developments in ProSight business or expectations for ProSight's future financial performance and any statement not involving a historical fact. Forward-looking statements use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should," "seek," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. ProSight's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Except as required by law, ProSight undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. ProSight cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance and outcomes may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect ProSight's future results and financial condition, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" in our ProSight's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 filed on November 6, 2019. References to "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and "ProSight", refer to ProSight Global, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.
Reorganization
ProSight was incorporated in Delaware in 2010. Prior to July 25, 2019, ProSight was a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProSight Global Holdings Limited ("PGHL"), a Bermuda holding company. Effective July 25, 2019, PGHL merged with and into ProSight, with ProSight surviving the merger. As a result of the merger, all shares of PGHL then outstanding were converted into the right to receive, without interest, 6.46 shares of ProSight for each share of PGHL. The historical share and per share figures contained in this release relating to periods prior to and including June 30, 2019 have been restated to give effect to this conversion, including reclassifying an amount equal to the change in value of common stock to additional paid-in capital, as of the stated period or date. Further details regarding this merger and related reorganization transactions are included in ProSight' s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 filed on November 6, 2019
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In presenting ProSight Global, Inc.'s results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such measures, including underwriting income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating return on equity, adjusted loss and LAE excluding WAQS, adjusted expense ratio excluding WAQS, adjusted combined ratio excluding WAQS, and tangible stockholders' equity are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included at the end of this press release.
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
(As Restated) (1)
September 30
December 31
2019
2018
Assets
Investments:
Fixed income securities, available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost $1,985,250 in 2019 and $1,729,755 in 2018)
$
2,025,955
$
1,693,382
Commercial levered loans at amortized cost (fair value $14,323 in 2019 and $15,858 in 2018)
14,601
16,915
Limited partnerships and limited liability companies at fair value (cost $61,015 in 2019 and $51,903 in 2018)
65,322
53,432
Short-term investments
14,398
36,661
Total investments
2,120,276
1,800,390
Cash and cash equivalents
24,577
22,279
Restricted cash
7,451
7,621
Accrued investment income
13,452
12,279
Premiums and other receivables, net
179,920
200,347
Receivable from reinsurers on paid losses
5,849
12,428
Reinsurance receivables on unpaid losses
213,977
185,295
Deferred policy acquisition costs
103,542
93,613
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
47,285
44,626
Net deferred income taxes
9,361
33,239
Goodwill and net intangible assets
29,196
29,219
Fixed assets and capitalized software, net
37,679
39,001
Funds withheld related to sale of affiliate
19,566
19,397
Other assets
31,255
57,653
Assets of discontinued operations
20,098
19,719
Total assets
$
2,863,484
$
2,577,106
Liabilities
Reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
1,515,224
$
1,396,812
Reserve for unearned premiums
472,761
435,933
Ceded reinsurance payable
4,099
13,281
Notes payable, net of debt issuance costs
164,609
182,355
Funds held under reinsurance agreements
68,243
63,165
Other liabilities
81,029
73,474
Liabilities of discontinued operations
26,936
22,256
Total liabilities
2,332,901
2,187,276
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 43,034,220 and 38,864,289 shares issued and
430
389
Paid-in capital
661,357
607,260
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
33,930
(22,315)
Retained deficit
(164,934)
(195,304)
Treasury shares - at cost (12,920 shares)
(200)
(200)
Total stockholders' equity
530,583
389,830
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,863,484
$
2,577,106
(1). All share amounts have been restated to give effect to the reorganization of ProSight on July 25, 2019. See "Reorganization".
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30
Nine Months Ended September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
Gross Written Premiums
$
227,196
$
201,296
$
718,066
$
673,271
Revenues:
Net premiums earned
202,455
187,108
600,543
537,687
Net investment income
16,974
14,044
51,530
43,301
Realized investment gains, net
245
406
495
805
Other income
196
168
386
504
Total revenues
219,870
201,726
652,954
582,297
Expenses:
Net losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred
127,196
109,976
372,644
321,763
Policy acquisition expenses
45,953
44,195
138,059
125,819
General and administrative expenses
25,967
25,051
79,189
75,153
Interest expense
3,216
3,092
9,725
9,207
Other expense
7,162
—
14,332
—
Total expenses
209,494
182,314
613,949
531,942
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
10,376
19,412
39,005
50,355
Income tax provision:
Current
146
184
369
(220)
Deferred
1,869
3,625
7,884
10,310
Total income tax expense
2,015
3,809
8,253
10,090
Net income from continuing operations
8,361
15,603
30,752
40,265
Discontinued operations:
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(49)
(429)
(382)
158
Net income
$
8,312
$
15,174
$
30,370
$
40,423
Return on equity (1)
6.8
%
16.6
%
8.9
%
14.1
%
Adjusted operating income (2)
$
13,825
$
15,282
$
41,683
$
39,629
Adjusted operating return on equity (3)
11.2
%
16.2
%
12.1
%
13.9
%
(1). Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
(2). Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".
(3). Adjusted operating return on equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
SUPPLEMENTARY UNDERWRITING INFORMATION (1) (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30
Nine Months Ended September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
Gross written premiums
$
227,196
$
201,296
$
718,066
$
673,271
Net written premiums
209,474
179,516
629,944
653,903
Net premiums earned
202,455
187,108
600,543
537,687
Net losses and LAE
127,196
109,976
372,644
321,763
Catastrophe loss and LAE
—
—
3,000
—
Unfavorable/(favorable) prior period reserve
5,495
(1,442)
2,367
(4,047)
Underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses
71,920
69,246
217,248
200,972
Policy acquisition expenses
45,953
44,195
138,059
125,819
General and administrative expenses
25,967
25,051
79,189
75,153
Underwriting income
$
3,339
$
7,886
$
10,651
$
14,952
Underwriting ratios
Ex-Cat current accident year loss and LAE ratio
60.1
%
59.5
%
61.2
%
60.6
%
Catastrophe loss and LAE ratio
—
%
—
%
0.5
%
—
%
Unfavorable/(favorable) prior period reserve
2.7
%
(0.7)
%
0.4
%
(0.8)
%
Loss and LAE ratio
62.8
%
58.8
%
62.1
%
59.8
%
Policy acquisition expense ratio
22.7
%
23.6
%
23.0
%
23.4
%
General and administrative expense ratio
12.8
%
13.4
%
13.2
%
14.0
%
Expense ratio
35.5
%
37.0
%
36.2
%
37.4
%
Combined ratio
98.3
%
95.8
%
98.3
%
97.2
%
(1). The Supplementary Underwriting Information includes the impact of "the WAQS." See "Factors Affecting Our Results of Operations" on the following page excluding the impact of "the WAQS."
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
FACTORS AFFECTING THE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (WAQS) (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
Including
Effect of
Excluding
Including
Effect of
Excluding
($ in thousands)
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
Gross written premiums
$
718,066
$
—
$
718,066
$
673,271
$
—
$
673,271
Ceded written premiums
(88,122)
(3)
(88,119)
(19,368)
68,745
(88,113)
Net written premiums
$
629,944
$
(3)
$
629,947
$
653,903
$
68,745
$
585,158
Net retention(1)
87.7
%
—
87.7
%
97.1
%
—
86.9
%
Net earned premiums
$
600,543
$
3
$
600,540
$
537,687
$
(14,600)
$
552,287
Losses and LAE
372,644
3,839
368,805
321,763
(9,422)
331,185
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses
217,248
(3,837)
221,085
200,972
(4,083)
205,055
Underwriting income (loss)(2)
$
10,651
$
1
$
10,650
$
14,952
$
(1,095)
$
16,047
Loss and LAE ratio
62.1
%
—
—
59.8
%
64.5
%
—
Expense ratio
36.2
%
—
—
37.4
%
28.0
%
—
Combined ratio
98.3
%
—
—
97.2
%
92.5
%
—
Adjusted loss and LAE ratio(3)
—
—
61.4
%
—
—
60.0
%
Adjusted expense ratio(3)
—
—
36.8
%
—
—
37.1
%
Adjusted combined ratio(3)
—
—
98.2
%
—
—
97.1
%
Effect of prior year development
2,367
3,839
(1,472)
(4,047)
—
(4,047)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
Including
Effect of
Excluding
Including
Effect of
Excluding
($ in thousands)
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
WAQS
Gross written premiums
$
227,196
$
—
$
227,196
$
201,296
$
—
$
201,296
Ceded written premiums
(17,722)
(6)
|
(17,716)
|
(21,780)
|
(55)
|
(21,725)
|
Net written premiums
|
$
|
209,474
|
$
|
(6)
|
$
|
209,480
|
$
|
179,516
|
$
|
(55)
|
$
|
179,571
|
Net retention(1)
|
92.2
|
%
|
—
|
92.2
|
%
|
89.2
|
%
|
—
|
89.2
|
%
|
Net earned premiums
|
$
|
202,455
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
202,455
|
$
|
187,108
|
$
|
(56)
|
$
|
187,164
|
Losses and LAE
|
127,196
|
1,632
|
125,564
|
109,976
|
(874)
|
110,850
|
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses
|
71,920
|
(1,632)
|
73,552
|
69,246
|
823
|
68,423
|
Underwriting income (loss)(2)
|
$
|
3,339
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
3,339
|
$
|
7,886
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
7,891
|
Loss and LAE ratio
|
62.8
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
58.8
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
Expense ratio
|
35.5
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
37.0
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
Combined ratio
|
98.3
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
95.8
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
Adjusted loss and LAE ratio(3)
|
—
|
—
|
62.0
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
59.2
|
%
|
Adjusted expense ratio(3)
|
—
|
—
|
36.3
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
36.6
|
%
|
Adjusted combined ratio(3)
|
—
|
—
|
98.3
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
95.8
|
%
|
(1). Net retention is the ratio of net written premiums to gross written premiums.
|
(2). Underwriting income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
|
(3). Adjusted loss and LAE ratio, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted loss and LAE ratio, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding the effects of the WAQS. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss and LAE ratio, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss and LAE ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio, respectively.
|
(4). The effect of prior year development is included within losses and LAE.
|
PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(As Restated)
|
September 30
|
December 31
|
2019
|
2018 (4)
|
Shares Outstanding
|
43,021,300
|
38,851,369
|
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
45,224,899
|
39,454,929
|
Book Value Per Share(2)
|
$
|
12.33
|
$
|
10.03
|
Book Value Per Share (Fully Diluted)(2)
|
$
|
11.73
|
$
|
9.88
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share(2)
|
$
|
11.65
|
$
|
9.28
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share (Fully Diluted)(2)
|
$
|
11.09
|
$
|
9.14
|
Three Months Ended September 30
|
Nine Months Ended September 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding
|
42,642
|
38,743
|
40,120
|
38,743
|
Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
43,060
|
39,441
|
40,661
|
39,441
|
Earnings per Share - Basic:
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.77
</