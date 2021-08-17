ProSight Names Tim Ryan President. Tweet this

Ryan joins ProSight as a seasoned leader with over 25 years of insurance underwriting experience. Most recently, he served as Head of Wholesale Business at Navigators, a Brand of The Hartford. He previously served as President of Specialty Casualty and Specialty Excess Casualty at Navigators and Executive Vice President and Chief Excess Casualty Officer at Aspen Insurance.

"I'm thrilled to be joining ProSight," said Ryan. "This is a great opportunity to build upon the success already achieved by this organization and diversify its insurance capabilities to better serve the needs of our customers," Ryan added.

Larry Hannon, current President and Co-Founder, announced his resignation from his position as President. Hannon will continue in an advisory capacity to the CEO through mid-December. "We are grateful for Larry's contributions to ProSight," said Ritz.

About ProSight Global, Inc.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company, providing a wide range of property and liability solutions to customers across the United States. ProSight 's insurance company subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about ProSight, visit www.prosightspecialty.com.

Media Contact

ProSight:

Ric Victores

818.230.8216

[email protected]

SOURCE ProSight Global, Inc.

