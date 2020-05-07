ProSight Nominates Anne Waleski, Former Markel CFO, to Board of Directors

"I am excited to welcome Anne to our board. Her track record of excellence and deep industry knowledge built up over her 20-plus year career at Markel through multiple economic and underwriting cycles will be a great resource to our company," said Larry Hannon, CEO and President of ProSight."

Ms. Waleski's appointment to the Board will be voted upon at the company's annual meeting of stockholders on June 17th.

A Virginia native, Ms. Waleski earned her undergraduate degree at the College of William and Mary and her MBA at the University of Richmond. She currently serves on the board for Tredegar Corporation and plays a leadership role in her local community with organizations including the READ Center, SportsBackers, and Virginia Institute for Marine Science.

About ProSight

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight Global, Inc. is an innovative property and casualty insurance company that designs unique insurance solutions to help customers improve their business and realize value from their insurance purchasing decision. The company focuses on select niche industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise with the goal of enhancing each customer's operating performance. ProSight's products are sold through a limited and select group of retail and wholesale distribution partners. Each of ProSight's regulated insurance company subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. ProSight's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol PROS. To learn more about ProSight visit www.prosightspecialty.com.

