ProSight Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results

Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2020 include:

Record net income from continuing operations of $17.3 million and adjusted operating income ( 1 ) of $16.9 million with annualized return on equity ("ROE") of 12.9% and adjusted operating ROE ( 2 ) of 12.6%.

and adjusted operating income of with annualized return on equity ("ROE") of 12.9% and adjusted operating ROE of 12.6%. Record diluted book value per share ("BVPS") of $12.84 compared to $10.73 as of March 31, 2020 . Book value per share was $12.01 as of December 31, 2019 .

compared to as of . Book value per share was as of . Rate execution of 10.5% excluding workers comp and 8.8% including workers comp with acceleration throughout the quarter.

Combined ratio of 99.6% compared to 98.1% for the second quarter of 2019, representing the tenth consecutive quarter of underwriting profit at ProSight.

Loss ratio of 61.9% compared to 62.8% (61.7% adjusted for the effect of WAQS ( 3 ) ) for the second quarter of 2019. The current quarter includes 2.0 points of catastrophe losses from civil unrest vs 1.5 points in the second quarter of 2019.

) for the second quarter of 2019. The current quarter includes 2.0 points of catastrophe losses from civil unrest vs 1.5 points in the second quarter of 2019. Expense ratio of 37.7% compared to 35.3% (36.4% adjusted for the effect of WAQS ( 3 ) ) for the second quarter of 2019. The current quarter includes $1.5 million , or 83 basis points, of COVID-19-related allowance for bad debt and reflects reduced earned premium associated with the impact of COVID-19. Excluding the $1.5 million allowance for bad debt, total general and administrative expenses were down 4.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

) for the second quarter of 2019. The current quarter includes , or 83 basis points, of COVID-19-related allowance for bad debt and reflects reduced earned premium associated with the impact of COVID-19. Excluding the allowance for bad debt, total general and administrative expenses were down 4.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Gross written premiums ("GWP") for our customer segments ( 4 ) decreased in line with our expectations by 19.9% to $184.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2019, due to the impact of COVID-19 on several of our niches.

decreased in line with our expectations by 19.9% to compared to the second quarter of 2019, due to the impact of COVID-19 on several of our niches. Closed on new credit facility that will refinance our existing debt on favorable terms upon maturity in November 2020 .

From CEO & President Larry Hannon:

"Our thoughts are with all of those struggling from the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and we continue to stand with our Black friends, colleagues, and members of our community that are fighting for justice and equality. At ProSight, we are thankful for the outstanding effort of our employees, and the support of our customers and distribution partners during these difficult times.

"This was a strong quarter. We produced an underwriting profit, generated a double-digit ROE, achieved a new milestone in book value per share, closed on a new credit facility which will refinance our debt on attractive terms, and made progress on several initiatives that we expect will accelerate our growth and profitability in 2021. Our rate execution was excellent in the quarter and the trend has continued into the third quarter.

"Our underwriting, risk selection and expense management allowed us to remain solidly profitable and grow our book value per share. We are executing well and expect to have a solid second half of the year with an improvement in our gross written premium versus the second quarter."

Updated Outlook:

"Looking at the third quarter and balance of 2020, we have somewhat greater visibility into our near-term operating results. This update represents our best estimates as of today for the full year:

Customer Segment Gross Written Premium: 5-10% decline from 2019 versus the 10-20% communicated at the end of the first quarter. This excludes the decline from the previously announced exit from excess workers compensation.

5-10% decline from 2019 versus the 10-20% communicated at the end of the first quarter. This excludes the decline from the previously announced exit from excess workers compensation. Net Loss Ratio: Potential for 0 to 1.5-point increase from COVID-19 related claims and expenses in the current accident year loss ratio versus the up-to-3-point increase we communicated at the end of the first quarter.

Potential for 0 to 1.5-point increase from COVID-19 related claims and expenses in the current accident year loss ratio versus the up-to-3-point increase we communicated at the end of the first quarter. Expenses: Continued higher costs from bad debt provisioning given state-mandated deferrals of collections and cancellations coupled with the economic impact of COVID-19 on some of our insureds.

Continued higher costs from bad debt provisioning given state-mandated deferrals of collections and cancellations coupled with the economic impact of COVID-19 on some of our insureds. Net Investment Income: We expect our fixed income portfolio, excluding limited partnerships, to yield approximately 3% for 2020, consistent with the 3% we communicated at the end of the first quarter. Net investment income volatility for the remainder of 2020 remains possible from our limited partnership investments."

Results of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020:

Net income from continuing operations was $17.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $8.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income (1) was $16.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $14.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

GWP including Other (3), decreased 20.7% for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. GWP (3) from customer segments was $184.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $230.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 19.9%, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on our Transportation and Media & Entertainment customer segments. Other GWP (3) were $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, the decrease driven by the timing of our exit from excess workers' compensation.

Underwriting income (1) was $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. The combined ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 99.6% compared to 98.1% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in underwriting income (1) was due to reduced earned premium and bad debt expense attributable to COVID-19:

The expense ratio was 37.7% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 35.3% in the second quarter of 2019, with the increase driven by reduced earned premium, an increase in our allowance for bad debt attributable to COVID-19, and a ceding commission benefit from our Whole Account Quota Share ("WAQS") reinsurance agreements in the second quarter of 2019. The policy acquisition expense ratio was 23.1% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 22.5% in the second quarter of 2019. The general & administrative expense ratio, which includes the bad debt allowance, was 14.6% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 12.8% in the second quarter of 2019.

The loss ratio was 61.9% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 62.8% for the second quarter of 2019.

The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe losses and prior year development, for the second quarter of 2020 was 59.8% compared to 62.6% in the second quarter of 2019.

The current accident year loss ratio for the second quarter of 2020 includes $3.6 million (2.0 percentage points) of catastrophe losses due to civil unrest. The current accident year loss ratio for the second quarter of 2019 includes $3.0 million (1.5 percentage points) of catastrophe losses due to weather events.

The loss ratio for the second quarter of 2020 included $0.3 million (0.1 percentage points) of unfavorable prior accident year loss development compared to $2.7 million (1.3 percentage points) of favorable prior accident year loss development in the second quarter of 2019.

Net investment income increased by 36.7% to $23.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net investment income was driven by unrealized gains from our limited partnerships and growth in the book value of the investment portfolio of 12.7% to $2.3 billion, partially offset by a decline in investment yields on fixed maturity securities.

Realized investment gains, net of realized losses, for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.9 million compared to $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and include an increase to our credit loss allowance of $1.5 million.

Total stockholders' equity was $586.1 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $543.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Tangible stockholders' equity (5) was $556.9 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $513.8 million as of December 31, 2019. The increases in total stockholders' equity and tangible stockholders' equity (5) were driven by $24.6 million of net income in the first six months of 2020 and an increase in other comprehensive income of $15.3 million, driven by net unrealized gains on investment securities during the second quarter of 2020.

Fully diluted book value per share grew by 6.9% to $12.84 at June 30, 2020, compared to $12.01 at December 31, 2019. Fully diluted tangible book value per share (5) increased by 7.4% to $12.21 at June 30, 2020, compared to $11.37 at December 31, 2019.

(1) Adjusted operating income and underwriting income are non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (2) Return on equity is net income from continuing operations expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. Adjusted operating return on equity is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted operating return on equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. (3) In connection with the divestment of our U.K. business, New York Marine as reinsured entered into the whole account quota share reinsurance agreements ("WAQS") with third party reinsurers to maintain reasonable underwriting leverage within New York Marine and its subsidiary insurance companies during a transition period following the U.K. divestment. The effective date of the WAQS was April 1, 2017. During 2018 and following the transition of the U.S. business back to New York Marine, the WAQS were terminated. Effective January 1, 2020, the WAQS was commuted at an amount equal to ceded reserves. The effect of the WAQS on our results of operations is primarily reflected in our ceded written premiums, losses and LAE, as well as our underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses. (4) Total GWP for the second quarter of 2020 including Other were $186.4 million. Other includes GWP from certain niches that are no longer part of our customer segments. "Other" includes GWP from (i) primary and excess workers' compensation coverage for exited Self-Insured Groups (ii) niches exited prior to 2019, many with a concentration in commercial auto, (iii) certain fronting arrangements in which all premium written is ceded to a third party, (iv) participation in industry pools, and (v) emerging new business. (5) Tangible stockholders' equity and fully diluted tangible book value per share are non-GAAP measures. Tangible stockholders' equity is total stockholders' equity excluding the value of goodwill and other intangible assets. Fully diluted tangible book value per share is total stockholders' equity excluding the value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding, unvested restricted shares and vested not issued shares. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)





















June 30

December 31

2020

2019 Assets









Investments:









Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost $2,102,989 in 2020 and

$1,999,403 in 2019, allowance for credit losses $(1,985) in 2020 and $0 in 2019) $ 2,162,780

$ 2,040,682 Commercial levered loans at amortized cost (fair value $12,628 in 2020 and $13,950 in 2019)

13,463



14,069 Non-redeemable preferred stock securities at fair value (amortized cost $11,670 in 2020 and $0 in 2019)

11,785



— Limited partnerships and limited liability companies at fair value (cost $74,019 in 2020 and $62,226 in 2019)



79,717



66,660 Short-term investments



496



43,873 Total investments

2,268,241



2,165,284











Cash and cash equivalents

50,637



17,284 Restricted cash

9,966



10,213 Accrued investment income

14,119



13,610 Premiums and other receivables, net

143,519



190,004 Receivable from reinsurers on paid losses, net

2,497



3,481 Reinsurance receivables on unpaid losses, net

141,427



193,952 Deferred policy acquisition costs

94,587



98,812 Prepaid reinsurance premiums

47,837



42,861 Net deferred income taxes

—



4,803 Goodwill and net intangible assets

29,174



29,189 Fixed assets and capitalized software, net

35,630



37,167 Funds withheld related to sale of affiliate

19,529



19,453 Other assets

34,218



29,537 Assets of discontinued operations



23,171



21,584 Total assets $ 2,914,552

$ 2,877,234











Liabilities









Reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,544,123

$ 1,521,648 Reserve for unearned premiums

450,934



483,223 Ceded reinsurance payable

20,324



17,768 Notes payable, net of debt issuance costs

164,862



164,693 Secured loans payable, net of issuance costs

24,997



— Funds held under reinsurance agreements

22,858



58,855 Net deferred income taxes

75



— Other liabilities

66,762



56,438 Liabilities of discontinued operations



33,517



31,578 Total liabilities

2,328,452



2,334,203











Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 43,355,319 and 43,071,186 shares

issued, 43,342,399 and 43,058,266 shares outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively

433



431 Paid-in capital

664,895



661,761 Accumulated other comprehensive income

52,756



37,453 Retained deficit

(131,784)



(156,414) Treasury shares - at cost (12,920 shares)



(200)



(200) Total stockholders' equity



586,100



543,031 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,914,552

$ 2,877,234

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)





















































Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019



























Gross written premiums $ 186,394

$ 235,032

$ 400,178

$ 490,870



























Revenues:























Net earned premiums

181,629



202,480



387,291



398,088

Net investment income

23,791



17,398



32,606



34,556

Realized investment gains, net

1,891



137



2,123



250

Other income

101



97



213



190

Total revenues

207,412



220,112



422,233



433,084



























Expenses:























Net losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred

112,473



127,115



240,030



245,448

Policy acquisition expenses

42,033



45,533



89,019



92,106

General and administrative expenses

26,415



26,028



53,052



53,222

Interest expense

3,067



3,147



6,172



6,509

Other expense

1,390



7,170



3,127



7,170

Total expenses

185,378



208,993



391,400



404,455



























Income from continuing operations before income taxes

22,034



11,119



30,833



28,629



























Income tax provision:























Current

4,116



82



5,747



223

Deferred

635



2,341



992



6,015

Total income tax expense

4,751



2,423



6,739



6,238



























Net income from continuing operations

17,283



8,696



24,094



22,391

Discontinued operations:























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

279



(78)



536



(333)

Net income $ 17,562

$ 8,618

$ 24,630

$ 22,058



























Return on equity (1)

12.9 %

7.9 %

8.5 %

10.6 %

























Adjusted operating income (2) $ 16,890

$ 14,228

$ 24,879

$ 27,858



























Adjusted operating return on equity (3)

12.6 %

12.8 %

8.8 %

13.1 %

(1) Return on equity is net income from continuing operations expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. (2) Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (3) Adjusted operating return on equity is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted operating return on equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. FACTORS AFFECTING THE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (WAQS) (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)













































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019



Including

Effect of

Excluding

Including

Effect of

Excluding





WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

Gross written premiums $ 186,394

$ —

$ 186,394

$ 235,032

$ —

$ 235,032

Ceded written premiums

(29,771)



—



(29,771)



(24,464)



—



(24,464)

Net written premiums $ 156,623

$ —

$ 156,623

$ 210,568

$ —

$ 210,568

Net retention(1)

84.0 %

—



84.0 %

89.6 %

—



89.6 % Net earned premiums $ 181,629

$ —

$ 181,629

$ 202,480

$ —

$ 202,480

Losses and LAE

112,473



—



112,473



127,115



2,255



124,860

Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses

68,448



—



68,448



71,561



(2,255)



73,816

Underwriting income (2) $ 708

$ —

$ 708

$ 3,804

$ —

$ 3,804

Loss and LAE ratio

61.9 %

—



—



62.8 %

—



—

Expense ratio

37.7 %

—



—



35.3 %

—



—

Combined ratio

99.6 %

—



—



98.1 %

—



—

Adjusted loss and LAE ratio(3)

—



—



61.9 %

—



—



61.7 % Adjusted expense ratio(3)

—



—



37.7 %

—



—



36.4 % Adjusted combined ratio(3)

—



—



99.6 %

—



—



98.1 %





































Effect of prior year reserve development unfavorable/(favorable) (4) $ 310

$ —

$ 310

$ (2,733)

$ 2,255

$ (4,988)









































Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



Including

Effect of

Excluding

Including

Effect of

Excluding





WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

Gross written premiums $ 400,178

$ —

$ 400,178

$ 490,870

$ —

$ 490,870

Ceded written premiums

(53,372)



—



(53,372)



(70,400)



3



(70,403)

Net written premiums $ 346,806

$ —

$ 346,806

$ 420,470

$ 3

$ 420,467

Net retention(1)

86.7 %

—



86.7 %

85.7 %

—



85.7 % Net earned premiums $ 387,291

$ —

$ 387,291

$ 398,088

$ 3

$ 398,085

Losses and LAE

240,030



—



240,030



245,448



2,207



243,241

Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses

142,071



—



142,071



145,328



(2,205)



147,533

Underwriting income (2) $ 5,190

$ —

$ 5,190

$ 7,312

$ 1

$ 7,311

Loss and LAE ratio

62.0 %

—



—



61.7 %

—



—

Expense ratio

36.7 %

—



—



36.5 %

—



—

Combined ratio

98.7 %

—



—



98.2 %

—



—

Adjusted loss and LAE ratio(3)

—



—



62.0 %

—



—



61.1 % Adjusted expense ratio(3)

—



—



36.7 %

—



—



37.1 % Adjusted combined ratio(3)

—



—



98.7 %

—



—



98.2 %





































Effect of prior year development unfavorable/(favorable) (4) $ 508

$ —

$ 508

$ (3,128)

$ 2,207

$ (5,335)



(1) Net retention is a non-GAAP measure. We define net retention as the ratio of net written premiums to gross written premiums. (2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (3) Adjusted loss ratio and adjusted expense ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted expense ratio as the corresponding ratio excluding the effects of the WAQS. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss and LAE ratio, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss and LAE ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio, respectively. (4) The effect of prior year reserve development is included within losses and LAE.

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY UNDERWRITING INFORMATION (EXCLUDING WAQS) (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)





















































Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019



























Gross written premiums $ 186,394

$ 235,032

$ 400,178

$ 490,870

Net written premiums

156,623



210,568



346,806



420,470

Net earned premiums

181,629



202,480



387,291



398,085



























Net losses and LAE

112,473



124,860



240,030



243,241

Catastrophe loss and LAE

3,633



3,000



3,633



3,000

Unfavorable/(favorable) prior year reserve development

310



(4,988)



508



(5,335)

Underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses

68,448



73,816



142,071



147,533

Policy acquisition expenses

42,033



47,788



89,019



94,311

General and administrative expenses

26,415



26,028



53,052



53,222



























Underwriting income $ 708

$ 3,804

$ 5,190

$ 7,311



























Adjusted Underwriting ratios

















































Ex-cat current accident year loss and LAE ratio

59.8 %

62.6 %

60.9 %

61.7 % Catastrophe loss and LAE ratio

2.0 %

1.5 %

0.9 %

0.8 % Unfavorable/(favorable) prior year reserve development ratio



0.1 %

(2.4) %

0.2 %

(1.4) % Adjusted Loss and LAE ratio

61.9 %

61.7 %

62.0 %

61.1 %

























Policy acquisition expense ratio

23.1 %

23.6 %

23.0 %

23.7 % General and administrative expense ratio



14.6 %

12.8 %

13.7 %

13.4 % Adjusted Expense ratio

37.7 %

36.4 %

36.7 %

37.1 %

























Adjusted Combined ratio

99.6 %

98.1 %

98.7 %

98.2 %

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY UNDERWRITING INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)





















































Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30



2020

2019

2020

2019



























Gross written premiums $ 186,394

$ 235,032

$ 400,178

$ 490,870

Net written premiums

156,623



210,568



346,806



420,470

Net earned premiums

181,629



202,480



387,291



398,088



























Net losses and LAE

112,473



127,115



240,030



245,448

Catastrophe loss and LAE

3,633



3,000



3,633



3,000

Unfavorable/(favorable) prior year reserve development

310



(2,733)



508



(3,128)

Underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses

68,448



71,561



142,071



145,328

Policy acquisition expenses

42,033



45,533



89,019



92,106

General and administrative expenses

26,415



26,028



53,052



53,222



























Underwriting income $ 708

$ 3,804

$ 5,190

$ 7,312



























Underwriting ratios

















































Ex-cat current accident year loss and LAE ratio

59.8 %

62.6 %

60.9 %

61.7 % Catastrophe loss and LAE ratio

2.0 %

1.5 %

0.9 %

0.8 % Unfavorable/(favorable) prior year reserve development ratio



0.1 %

(1.3) %

0.2 %

(0.8) % Loss and LAE ratio

61.9 %

62.8 %

62.0 %

61.7 %

























Policy acquisition expense ratio

23.1 %

22.5 %

23.0 %

23.1 % General and administrative expense ratio



14.6 %

12.8 %

13.7 %

13.4 % Expense ratio

37.7 %

35.3 %

36.7 %

36.5 %

























Combined ratio

99.6 %

98.1 %

98.7 %

98.2 %

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)









































June 30

December 31



2020

2019 Shares outstanding



43,342,399



43,058,266 Fully diluted shares outstanding



45,629,697



45,196,716













Book value per share(1)

$ 13.52

$ 12.61 Book value per share (fully diluted)(1)

$ 12.84

$ 12.01 Tangible book value per share(1)

$ 12.85

$ 11.93 Tangible book value per share (fully diluted)(1)

$ 12.21

$ 11.37

































Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

(share amounts in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Weighted average basic shares outstanding



43,810



38,851



43,866



38,851

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



43,827



39,455



44,056



39,455





























Earnings per share - basic:

























Net income from continuing operations

$ 0.39

$ 0.22

$ 0.55

$ 0.58

Adjusted operating income(2)

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.57

$ 0.72





























Earnings per share - diluted:

























Net income from continuing operations

$ 0.39

$ 0.22

$ 0.55

$ 0.57

Adjusted operating income(2)

$ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 0.56

$ 0.71





























Adjusted operating return on equity ("ROE") (3)



12.6 %

12.8 %

8.8 %

13.1 % Adjusted operating return on tangible equity ("ROTE")(3)



13.3 %

13.8 %

9.3 %

14.1 %

(1) Book value per share is total stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Fully diluted book value per share is total stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding, unvested restricted shares and vested non issued shares. Tangible book value per share and fully diluted tangible book value per share are non-GAAP measures. Tangible book value per share is total stockholders' equity excluding the value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Fully diluted tangible book value per share is total stockholders' equity excluding the value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding, unvested restricted shares, and vested non-issued shares. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (2) Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (3) Adjusted operating return on equity and adjusted operating return on tangible equity are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating return on equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. Adjusted operating return on tangible equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity, excluding goodwill and other intangible assets, during the period.

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM BY CUSTOMER SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)





































































Three Months Ended June 30





Six Months Ended June 30







2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Construction $ 27.7

$ 32.5

(14.8) % $ 52.2

$ 55.8

(6.5) % Consumer Services

40.7



37.9

7.4



71.3



65.4

9.0

Marine and Energy

26.8



25.6

4.7



59.6



45.5

31.0

Media and Entertainment

17.4



32.4

(46.3)



47.9



62.1

(22.9)

Professional Services

31.9



29.1

9.6



61.6



58.7

4.9

Real Estate

47.3



46.6

1.5



80.5



75.3

6.9

Sports

4.7



6.9

(31.9)



14.3



14.7

(2.7)

Transportation



(12.3)



19.0

(164.7)



9.1



49.7

(81.7)

Customer segments subtotal

184.2



230.0

(19.9)



396.5



427.2

(7.2)

Other



2.2



5.0

(56.0)



3.7



63.7

(94.2)

Total $ 186.4

$ 235.0

(20.7) % $ 400.2

$ 490.9

(18.5) %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful in evaluating our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting losses and LAE, and underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses from net earned premiums. We use underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives us and users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate underwriting income differently.

Net income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 reconciles to underwriting income as follows:































Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30 ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income from continuing operations

$ 17,283

$ 8,696

$ 24,094

$ 22,391 Income tax expense



4,751



2,423



6,739



6,238 Income from continuing operations before taxes



22,034



11,119



30,833



28,629

























Net investment income



23,791



17,398



32,606



34,556 Realized investment gains, net



1,891



137



2,123



250 Interest and other expense, net



4,356



10,220



9,086



13,489 Underwriting income

$ 708

$ 3,804

$ 5,190

$ 7,312

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and underlying business performance, by excluding items that are not part of our underlying profitability drivers or likely to re-occur in the foreseeable future. Adjusted operating income should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate adjusted operating income differently.

Net income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 reconciles to adjusted operating income as follows:































Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30 ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income from continuing operations

$ 17,283

$ 8,696

$ 24,094

$ 22,391 Income tax expense



4,751



2,423



6,739



6,238 Income from continuing operations before taxes



22,034



11,119



30,833



28,629

























Other expense (1)



1,390



7,170



3,127



7,170 Realized investment gains, net



(1,891)



(137)



(2,123)



(250) Adjusted operating income before taxes



21,533



18,152



31,837



35,549 Less: income tax expense on adjusted operating income



4,643



3,924



6,958



7,691 Adjusted operating income

$ 16,890

$ 14,228

$ 24,879

$ 27,858

(1) Other expense within the adjusted operating income includes non-recurring grants of restricted stock units in connection with the initial public offering and costs associated with the transition of our former Chief Executive Officer.

Tangible stockholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as an internal performance measure to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure. We define tangible stockholders' equity as stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible stockholders' equity should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate tangible stockholders' equity differently.

Stockholders' equity at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 reconciles to tangible stockholders' equity as follows:



















June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands except per share amounts)





Stockholders' equity

$ 586,100

$ 543,031 Less: goodwill and net intangible assets



29,174



29,189 Tangible stockholders' equity

$ 556,926

$ 513,842 Book value per share

$ 13.52

$ 12.61 Book value per share (fully diluted)

$ 12.84

$ 12.01 Tangible book value per share

$ 12.85

$ 11.93 Tangible book value per share (fully diluted)

$ 12.21

$ 11.37

