ProSight Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Fully diluted book value per share ("BVPS") of $13.34 , an increase of 3.9% from $12.84 on June 30, 2020 and 11.1% from $12.01 on December 31, 2019.

, an increase of 3.9% from on June 30, 2020 and 11.1% from $12.01 on December 31, 2019. Rate execution of 11.8%, excluding workers compensation, and 10.9%, including workers compensation, with acceleration throughout the quarter.

Net investment income of $20.3 million in the current quarter, an increase of 19.6% from the third quarter of 2019 driven by growth of the portfolio and strong investment results.

in the current quarter, an increase of 19.6% from the third quarter of 2019 driven by growth of the portfolio and strong investment results. Pre-tax impact of catastrophes of $22.0 million in the current quarter, including $16.9 million of net losses and $5.1 million of related reinstatement premiums on reinsurance contracts. Most of the loss activity stems from Hurricane Laura and the California and Oregon wildfires.

million in the current quarter, including $16.9 million of net losses and $5.1 million of related reinstatement premiums on reinsurance contracts. Most of the loss activity stems from Hurricane Laura and the California and wildfires. Combined ratio of 108.3% compared to 98.3% in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting 11.6 points of catastrophe losses and the impact of related reinstatement premiums in the current quarter compared to 0.0 points in the third quarter of 2019. The combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophes is 96.7% for the current period compared to 98.3% for the third quarter of 2019.

Current accident year loss ratio excluding the impact of catastrophes of 59.9% compared to 60.1% for the third quarter of 2019.

Strong expense management which resulted in $23.0 million of general and administrative expenses in the current quarter, a decrease of $3 .0 million or 11.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Larry Hannon, President & CEO:

"We extend our sympathies to all of those impacted by the events that caused so much damage on both coasts and in the Gulf this quarter. I'd like to thank our employees and distribution partners for responding quickly to our customers in their time of need.

"The third quarter was the largest catastrophe quarter in ProSight's history. Despite the cat losses and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in the quarter, we did generate positive net income, grow our book value per share, and post a 59.9% loss ratio excluding cats and related items.

"We saw an increase in submissions along with strong rate execution, both of which continue into the fourth quarter. Overall, we are executing well in this environment, providing exceptional service to our insureds and distribution partners, and setting the stage for profitable growth in the years ahead."

Results of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020:

Net income from continuing operations was $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $8.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income (1) was $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $13.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross written premium ("GWP") including Other(2), decreased 10.4% for the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the third quarter of 2019. GWP(2) from customer segments was $201.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $223.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 9.8%, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on our Transportation and Media & Entertainment customer segments, and a contraction in the Consumer Services customer segment from a decision to reduce monoline workers' compensation.

Underwriting loss (1) was $14.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to an underwriting income of $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. The combined ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 108.3% compared to 98.3% for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of catastrophes, the combined ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 96.7% compared to 98.3% in the third quarter of 2019.

The loss ratio was 71.5% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 62.8% for the third quarter of 2019. The current accident year loss ratio was 71.5% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 60.1% for the third quarter of 2019. The current accident year loss ratio, excluding the impact of catastrophes was 59.9%.

The loss ratio for the third quarter of 2020 included no prior accident year loss impact compared to 2.7 percentage points ($5.5 million) of unfavorable prior accident year loss development in the third quarter of 2019.

The expense ratio was 36.8% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 35.5% in the third quarter of 2019 (36.3% adjusted for the effect of Whole Account Quota Share ("WAQS")(3)), with the increase from reduced earned premium driven by COVID-19, reinsurance reinstatement premiums in the current quarter, and a ceding commission benefit from WAQS in the third quarter of 2019. The policy acquisition expense ratio was 23.4% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 22.7% in the third quarter of 2019 (23.5% adjusted for the effect of WAQS (3)). The general and administrative expense ratio was 13.4% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 12.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

Net investment income increased by 19.6% to $20.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net investment income was primarily driven by year over year growth in the book value of the investment portfolio of 12.4% to $2.4 billion and unrealized gains from our limited partnerships, partially offset by a decline in investment yields on fixed maturity securities.

Realized investment gains, net of realized losses, for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.4 million compared to $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Total stockholders' equity was $607.9 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $543.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Tangible stockholders' equity (4) was $578.7 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $513.8 million as of December 31, 2019. The increases in total stockholders' equity and tangible stockholders' equity (4) were primarily driven by $26.1 million of net income in the first nine months of 2020 and an increase in other comprehensive income of $33.6 million, driven by net unrealized gains on investment securities.

Fully diluted book value per share at September 30, 2020 was $13.34, a 11.1% increase from December 31, 2019. Fully diluted tangible book value per share(4) was $12.70 at September 30, 2020, a 11.7% increase from December 31, 2019.

(1) Adjusted operating income and underwriting (loss) income are non-generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (2) Total GWP for the third quarter of 2020 including Other were $203.5 million. Other includes GWP from certain niches that are no longer part of our customer segments. "Other" includes GWP from (i) primary and excess workers' compensation coverage for exited Self-Insured Groups (ii) niches exited prior to 2018, many with a concentration in commercial auto, (iii) certain fronting arrangements in which all premium written is ceded to a third party, (iv) participation in industry pools, and (v) emerging new business. (3) In connection with the divestment of our U.K. business, New York Marine as reinsured entered into the WAQS with third party reinsurers to maintain reasonable underwriting leverage within New York Marine and its subsidiary insurance companies during a transition period following the U.K. divestment. The effective date of the WAQS was April 1, 2017. During 2018 and following the transition of the U.S. business back to New York Marine, the WAQS were terminated. Effective January 1, 2020, the WAQS was commuted at an amount equal to ceded reserves. The effect of the WAQS on our results of operations is primarily reflected in our ceded written premiums, losses and LAE, as well as our underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity and fully diluted tangible book value per share are non-GAAP measures. Tangible stockholders' equity is total stockholders' equity excluding the value of goodwill and other intangible assets. Fully diluted tangible book value per share is total stockholders' equity excluding the value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding, unvested restricted shares and vested not issued shares. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future developments in ProSight's business or expectations for ProSight's future financial performance and any statement not involving a historical fact. Forward-looking statements use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should," "seek," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning. ProSight's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Except as required by law, ProSight undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the following: performance of, and our relationships with, third-party agents and vendors on which we rely to distribute certain business on our behalf, adequacy of our loss reserves including as a result of changes in the legal, regulatory, and economic environments in which the Company operates or the impacts of COVID-19, judicial, legislative, regulatory and other governmental developments, including in response to COVID-19, litigation tactics and developments, the effects of natural and man-made catastrophic events, the availability and affordability of reinsurance, changes in the business, financial condition or results of operations of the entities in which we invest, infection rates and severity and duration of pandemics, including COVID-19, and their direct and indirect effects on our investments, business operations, customers (including claims activity) and third parties, as well as management's response to these factors. ProSight cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance and outcomes may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect ProSight's future results and financial condition, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" in ProSight's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the period ended December 31, 2019 filed on March 10, 2020, as updated by ProSight's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other periodic filings with the SEC. References to "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and "ProSight", refer to ProSight Global, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Reorganization

ProSight was incorporated in Delaware in 2010. Prior to July 25, 2019, ProSight was a wholly owned subsidiary of ProSight Global Holdings Limited ("PGHL"), a Bermuda holding company. Effective July 25, 2019, PGHL merged with and into ProSight, with ProSight surviving the merger. As a result of the merger, all shares of PGHL then outstanding were converted into the right to receive, without interest, 6.46 shares of ProSight for each share of PGHL. The historical share and per share figures contained in this release relating to periods prior to and including June 30, 2019 have been restated to give effect to this conversion, including reclassifying an amount equal to the change in value of common stock to additional paid-in capital, as of the stated period or date. Further details regarding this merger and related reorganization transactions are included in ProSight's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the period ended December 31, 2019 filed on March 10, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting ProSight Global, Inc.'s results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise of U.S. GAAP. Such measures, including underwriting income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating return on equity, adjusted operating return on tangible equity, adjusted loss excluding WAQS, adjusted expense ratio excluding WAQS, adjusted combined ratio excluding WAQS, tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and fully diluted tangible book value per share are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included at the end of this press release.

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands, except share amounts)













September 30

December 31



2020

2019 Assets











Investments:











Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost $2,176,775 in 2020 and $1,999,403 in 2019, allowance for credit losses $(1,670) in 2020 and $0 in 2019)

$ 2,260,193

$ 2,040,682 Commercial levered loans at amortized cost (fair value $12,991 in 2020 and $13,950 in 2019)



13,433



14,069 Non-redeemable preferred stock securities at fair value (cost $11,670 in 2020 and $0 in 2019)



11,913



— Bond exchange-traded funds at fair value (cost $12,878 in 2020 and $0 in 2019)



12,838



— Limited partnerships and limited liability companies at fair value (cost $73,358 in 2020 and $62,226 in 2019)



84,608



66,660 Short-term investments



154



43,873 Total investments



2,383,139



2,165,284













Cash and cash equivalents



26,609



17,284 Restricted cash



7,625



10,213 Accrued investment income



13,967



13,610 Premiums and other receivables, net



134,915



190,004 Receivable from reinsurers on paid losses, net



2,571



3,481 Reinsurance receivables on unpaid losses, net



158,856



193,952 Deferred policy acquisition costs



93,298



98,812 Prepaid reinsurance premiums



60,392



42,861 Net deferred income taxes



—



4,803 Goodwill and net intangible assets



29,166



29,189 Fixed assets and capitalized software, net



34,961



37,167 Funds withheld related to sale of affiliate



19,529



19,453 Other assets



27,708



29,537 Assets of discontinued operations



23,484



21,584 Total assets

$ 3,016,220

$ 2,877,234













Liabilities











Reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 1,589,162

$ 1,521,648 Reserve for unearned premiums



443,528



483,223 Ceded reinsurance payable



34,693



17,768 Notes payable, net of debt issuance costs



199,947



164,693 Secured loan payable, net of debt issuance costs



24,243



— Funds held under reinsurance agreements



21,895



58,855 Net deferred income taxes



4,976



— Other liabilities



55,950



56,438 Liabilities of discontinued operations



33,954



31,578 Total liabilities



2,408,348



2,334,203













Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 43,436,134 and 43,071,186 shares issued, 43,423,214 and 43,058,266 shares outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively



434



431 Paid-in capital



666,875



661,761 Accumulated other comprehensive income



71,029



37,453 Retained deficit



(130,266)



(156,414) Treasury shares - at cost (12,920 shares)



(200)



(200) Total stockholders' equity



607,872



543,031 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,016,220

$ 2,877,234

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)































Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30





2020

2019

2020

2019





























Gross written premiums

$ 203,539

$ 227,196

$ 603,717

$ 718,066





























Revenues:

























Net earned premiums



172,376



202,455



559,667



600,543

Net investment income



20,307



16,974



52,913



51,530

Realized investment gains, net



1,398



245



3,521



495

Other income



61



196



274



386

Total revenues



194,142



219,870



616,375



652,954





























Expenses:

























Net losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred



123,249



127,196



363,279



372,644

Policy acquisition expenses



40,387



45,953



129,406



138,059

General and administrative expenses



22,986



25,967



76,038



79,189

Interest expense



4,216



3,216



10,388



9,725

Other expense



1,394



7,162



4,521



14,332

Total expenses



192,232



209,494



583,632



613,949





























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



1,910



10,376



32,743



39,005





























Income tax provision:

























Current



407



146



6,154



369

Deferred



5



1,869



997



7,884

Total income tax expense



412



2,015



7,151



8,253





























Net income from continuing operations



1,498



8,361



25,592



30,752

Discontinued operations:

























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



20



(49)



556



(382)

Net income

$ 1,518

$ 8,312

$ 26,148

$ 30,370





























Return on equity (1)



1.0 %

6.8 %

5.9 %

8.9 %



























Adjusted operating income (2)

$ 1,495

$ 13,825

$ 26,374

$ 41,683





























Adjusted operating return on equity (3)



1.0 %

11.2 %

6.1 %

12.1 %



(1) Return on equity is net income from continuing operations expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. (2) Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (3) Adjusted operating return on equity is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted operating return on equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. FACTORS AFFECTING THE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (WAQS) (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)











































Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019





Including

Effect of

Excluding

Including

Effect of

Excluding





WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

Gross written premiums

$ 203,539

$ —

$ 203,539

$ 227,196

$ —

$ 227,196

Ceded written premiums



(44,135)



—



(44,135)



(17,722)



(6)



(17,716)

Net written premiums

$ 159,404

$ —

$ 159,404

$ 209,474

$ (6)

$ 209,480

Net retention(1)



78.3 %

—



78.3 %

92.2 %

—



92.2 % Net earned premiums

$ 172,376

$ —

$ 172,376

$ 202,455

$ —

$ 202,455

Losses and LAE



123,249



—



123,249



127,196



1,632



125,564

Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses



63,373



—



63,373



71,920



(1,632)



73,552

Underwriting (loss) income (2)

$ (14,246)

$ —

$ (14,246)

$ 3,339

$ —

$ 3,339

Loss and LAE ratio



71.5 %

—



—



62.8 %

—



—

Expense ratio



36.8 %

—



—



35.5 %

—



—

Combined ratio



108.3 %

—



—



98.3 %

—



—

Adjusted loss and LAE ratio(3)



—



—



71.5 %

—



—



62.0 % Adjusted expense ratio(3)



—



—



36.8 %

—



—



36.3 % Adjusted combined ratio(3)



—



—



108.3 %

—



—



98.3 %







































Effect of prior year reserve development

unfavorable (4)

$ 52

$ —

$ 52

$ 5,495

$ 1,632

$ 3,863





















































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019





Including

Effect of

Excluding

Including

Effect of

Excluding





WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

WAQS

Gross written premiums

$ 603,717

$ —

$ 603,717

$ 718,066

$ —

$ 718,066

Ceded written premiums



(97,507)



—



(97,507)



(88,122)



(3)



(88,119)

Net written premiums

$ 506,210

$ —

$ 506,210

$ 629,944

$ (3)

$ 629,947

Net retention(1)



83.8 %

—



83.8 %

87.7 %

—



87.7 % Net earned premiums

$ 559,667

$ —

$ 559,667

$ 600,543

$ 3

$ 600,540

Losses and LAE



363,279



—



363,279



372,644



3,839



368,805

Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses



205,444



—



205,444



217,248



(3,837)



221,085

Underwriting (loss) income (2)

$ (9,056)

$ —

$ (9,056)

$ 10,651

$ 1

$ 10,650

Loss and LAE ratio



64.9 %

—



—



62.1 %

—



—

Expense ratio



36.7 %

—



—



36.2 %

—



—

Combined ratio



101.6 %

—



—



98.3 %

—



—

Adjusted loss and LAE ratio(3)



—



—



64.9 %

—



—



61.4 % Adjusted expense ratio(3)



—



—



36.7 %

—



—



36.8 % Adjusted combined ratio(3)



—



—



101.6 %

—



—



98.2 %







































Effect of prior year development unfavorable

(favorable) (4)

$ 560

$ —

$ 560

$ 2,367

$ 3,839

$ (1,472)





(1) Net retention is a non-GAAP measure. We define net retention as the ratio of net written premiums to gross written premiums. (2) Underwriting (loss) income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (3) Adjusted loss ratio and adjusted expense ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted expense ratio as the corresponding ratio excluding the effects of the WAQS. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss and LAE ratio, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss and LAE ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio, respectively. (4) The effect of prior year reserve development is included within losses and LAE.

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY UNDERWRITING INFORMATION (EXCLUDING WAQS) (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)































Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30





2020

2019

2020

2019





























Gross written premiums

$ 203,539

$ 227,196

$ 603,717

$ 718,066

Net written premiums



159,404



209,480



506,210



629,947

Net earned premiums



172,376



202,455



559,667



600,540





























Net losses and LAE



123,249



125,564



363,279



368,805

Catastrophe loss and LAE



16,893



—



20,526



3,000

Unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve

development



52



3,863



560



(1,472)

Underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses



63,373



73,552



205,444



221,085

Policy acquisition expenses



40,387



47,585



129,406



141,896

General and administrative expenses



22,986



25,967



76,038



79,189





























Underwriting (loss) income

$ (14,246)

$ 3,339

$ (9,056)

$ 10,650





























Adjusted underwriting ratios





















































Ex-cat current accident year loss and LAE ratio (1)



59.9 %

60.1 %

60.6 %

61.2 % Catastrophe loss and LAE ratio



11.6



—



4.2



0.5

Unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve

development ratio



—



1.9



0.1



(0.3)

Adjusted loss and LAE ratio



71.5 %

62.0 %

64.9 %

61.4 %



























Policy acquisition expense ratio



23.4 %

23.5 %

23.1 %

23.6 % General and administrative expense ratio



13.4



12.8



13.6



13.2

Adjusted expense ratio



36.8 %

36.3 %

36.7 %

36.8 %



























Adjusted combined ratio



108.3 %

98.3 %

101.6 %

98.2 %



(1) Ex-cat current accident year loss and LAE ratio is adjusted to exclude the impact of reinsurance reinstatement premiums related to catastrophe losses incurred during the period from net earned premium.

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY UNDERWRITING INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)































Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30





2020

2019

2020

2019





























Gross written premiums

$ 203,539

$ 227,196

$ 603,717

$ 718,066

Net written premiums



159,404



209,474



506,210



629,944

Net earned premiums



172,376



202,455



559,667



600,543





























Net losses and LAE



123,249



127,196



363,279



372,644

Catastrophe loss and LAE



16,893



—



20,526



3,000

Unfavorable prior year reserve development



52



5,495



560



2,367

Underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses



63,373



71,920



205,444



217,248

Policy acquisition expenses



40,387



45,953



129,406



138,059

General and administrative expenses



22,986



25,967



76,038



79,189





























Underwriting (loss) income

$ (14,246)

$ 3,339

$ (9,056)

$ 10,651





























Underwriting ratios





















































Ex-cat current accident year loss and LAE ratio (1)



59.9 %

60.1 %

60.6 %

61.2 % Catastrophe loss and LAE ratio



11.6



—



4.2



0.5

Unfavorable prior year reserve development ratio



—



2.7



0.1



0.4

Loss and LAE ratio



71.5 %

62.8 %

64.9 %

62.1 %



























Policy acquisition expense ratio



23.4 %

22.7 %

23.1 %

23.0 % General and administrative expense ratio



13.4



12.8



13.6



13.2

Expense ratio



36.8 %

35.5 %

36.7 %

36.2 %



























Combined ratio



108.3 %

98.3 %

101.6 %

98.3 %



(1) Ex-cat current accident year loss and LAE ratio is adjusted to exclude the impact of reinsurance reinstatement premiums related to catastrophe losses incurred during the period from net earned premium.

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)













September 30

December 31



2020

2019 Shares outstanding



43,423,214



43,058,266 Fully diluted shares outstanding



45,573,410



45,196,716













Book value per share(1)

$ 14.00

$ 12.61 Book value per share (fully diluted)(1)

$ 13.34

$ 12.01 Tangible book value per share(1)

$ 13.33

$ 11.93 Tangible book value per share (fully diluted)(1)

$ 12.70

$ 11.37







Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

(share amounts in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Weighted average basic shares outstanding



43,916



42,642



43,879



40,120

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



44,018



43,060



44,030



40,661





























Earnings per share - basic:

























Net income from continuing operations

$ 0.03

$ 0.20

$ 0.58

$ 0.77

Adjusted operating income(2)

$ 0.03

$ 0.32

$ 0.60

$ 1.04





























Earnings per share - diluted:

























Net income from continuing operations

$ 0.03

$ 0.19

$ 0.58

$ 0.76

Adjusted operating income(2)

$ 0.03

$ 0.32

$ 0.60

$ 1.03





























Adjusted operating return on equity ("ROE") (3)



1.0 %

11.2 %

6.1 %

12.1 % Adjusted operating return on tangible equity ("ROTE")(3)



1.1 %

11.9 %

6.4 %

12.9 %



(1) Book value per share is total stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Fully diluted book value per share is total stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding, unvested restricted shares and vested non issued shares. Tangible book value per share and fully diluted tangible book value per share are non-GAAP measures. Tangible book value per share is total stockholders' equity excluding the value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Fully diluted tangible book value per share is total stockholders' equity excluding the value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding, unvested restricted shares, and vested non-issued shares. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (2) Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (3) Adjusted operating return on equity and adjusted operating return on tangible equity are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating return on equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. Adjusted operating return on tangible equity is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity, excluding goodwill and other intangible assets, during the period.

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC. GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM BY CUSTOMER SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)







































Three Months Ended September 30





Nine Months Ended September 30









2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Construction

$ 27.4

$ 27.3

0.4 % $ 79.6

$ 83.1

(4.2) % Consumer Services



23.7



35.5

(33.2)



95.0



100.9

(5.8)

Marine and Energy



27.7



26.1

6.1



87.3



71.5

22.1

Media and Entertainment



17.3



28.7

(39.7)



65.3



90.8

(28.1)

Professional Services



34.7



27.0

28.5



96.3



85.7

12.4

Real Estate



34.9



41.6

(16.1)



115.4



116.9

(1.3)

Sports



5.4



8.1

(33.3)



19.6



22.8

(14.0)

Transportation



30.8



29.6

4.1



39.9



79.4

(49.7)

Customer segments subtotal



201.9



223.9

(9.8)



598.4



651.1

(8.1)

Other



1.6



3.3

(51.5)



5.3



67.0

(92.1)

Total

$ 203.5

$ 227.2

(10.4) % $ 603.7

$ 718.1

(15.9) %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Underwriting (loss) income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful in evaluating our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting losses and LAE, and underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses from net earned premiums. We use underwriting (loss) income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives us and users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Underwriting (loss) income should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate underwriting (loss) income differently.

Net income from continuing operations for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 reconciles to underwriting income as follows:































Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30 ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income from continuing operations

$ 1,498

$ 8,361

$ 25,592

$ 30,752 Income tax expense



412



2,015



7,151



8,253 Income from continuing operations before taxes



1,910



10,376



32,743



39,005

























Net investment income



20,307



16,974



52,913



51,530 Realized investment gains, net



1,398



245



3,521



495 Interest and other expense, net



5,549



10,182



14,635



23,671 Underwriting (loss) income

$ (14,246)

$ 3,339

$ (9,056)

$ 10,651

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and underlying business performance, by excluding items that are not part of our underlying profitability drivers or likely to re-occur in the foreseeable future. Adjusted operating income should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for net income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate adjusted operating income differently.

Net income from continuing operations for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 reconciles to adjusted operating income as follows:































Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30 ($ in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income from continuing operations

$ 1,498

$ 8,361

$ 25,592

$ 30,752 Income tax expense



412



2,015



7,151



8,253 Income from continuing operations before taxes



1,910



10,376



32,743



39,005

























Other expense (1)



1,394



7,162



4,521



14,332 Realized investment gains, net



(1,398)



(245)



(3,521)



(495) Adjusted operating income before taxes



1,906



17,293



33,743



52,842 Less: income tax expense on adjusted operating income



411



3,468



7,369



11,159 Adjusted operating income

$ 1,495

$ 13,825

$ 26,374

$ 41,683



(1) Other expense within the adjusted operating income includes non-recurring grants of restricted stock units in connection with the initial public offering and costs associated with the transition of our former Chief Executive Officer.

Tangible stockholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as an internal performance measure to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure. We define tangible stockholders' equity as stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible stockholders' equity should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate tangible stockholders' equity differently.

Stockholders' equity at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 reconciles to tangible stockholders' equity as follows:



















September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands except per share amounts)





Stockholders' equity

$ 607,872

$ 543,031 Less: goodwill and net intangible assets



29,166



29,189 Tangible stockholders' equity

$ 578,706

$ 513,842 Book value per share

$ 14.00

$ 12.61 Book value per share (fully diluted)

$ 13.34

$ 12.01 Tangible book value per share

$ 13.33

$ 11.93 Tangible book value per share (fully diluted)

$ 12.70

$ 11.37

