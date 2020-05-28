ProSight to Host 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting in Virtual Format

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) (ProSight) today announced a change in the format of its 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") from in-person to virtual-only. Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of meeting participants and their families, ProSight will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 17, 2020.

As described in ProSight's proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, stockholders as of the close of business on April 28, 2020, the record date, are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. To attend, participate in, and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, registered stockholders should visit https://web.lumiagm.com/252700227 and must enter their 11-digit voter control number received on the notice or proxy card and the meeting password, which is pros2020 (case sensitive). Stockholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker or other nominee must contact their bank, broker or other nominee to obtain a valid legal proxy and provide proof of the legal proxy to ProSight's transfer agent prior to 5:00pm Eastern Time on June 7, 2020.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, including via a valid legal proxy, please refer to ProSight's supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight Global, Inc. is an innovative property and casualty insurance company that designs unique insurance solutions to help customers improve their business and realize value from their insurance purchasing decision. The company focuses on select niche industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise with the goal of enhancing each customer's operating performance. ProSight's products are sold through a limited and select group of retail and wholesale distribution partners. Each of ProSight's regulated insurance company subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about ProSight visit www.prosightspecialty.com.

