ProSites Expands to Canada with Two New Strategic Acquisitions

MURRIETA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSites, a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity and leading marketing technology solutions provider for community professionals, today announced that it has acquired two Canadian organizations, Bitebank and LifeLearn Animal Health. The two firms provide website, marketing, and customer engagement services, for the dental and veterinary markets respectively, and are both headquartered in the greater Toronto area.

"These acquisitions represent key elements of ProSites' overall strategic business plans. Through the acquisition of LifeLearn Animal Health and Bitebank we are deepening our offerings in the dental market, expanding into veterinary services, and locking in a footprint in the Canadian market," said Dave Rutan, CEO, ProSites. "Both LifeLearn and Bitebank offer amazing products and services that allow their clients to build customer loyalty and retention and grow their animal health and dental practices, respectively. These teams combine hard-won industry knowledge with creative, educational, and communications tools that can now be leveraged across the ProSites platform."

The two acquisitions support ProSites' growth and drive the company's overarching goal of helping small business owners acquire, grow and retain customers with specialized marketing solutions and customer communication tools. The company now has a foothold in four major industry verticals: Dental, Accounting, Legal, and Veterinary.

The ProSites platform offers small business owners like dentists and veterinarians digital marketing solutions like mobile responsive websites, online appointment booking, comprehensive patient communications, online patient forms, and marketing services like search engine optimization, social media management and paid search management. Detroit-based private equity firm Rockbridge Growth Equity served as strategic support for both recent acquisitions.

"We're tremendously excited about the ProSites platform expanding with the acquisitions of LifeLearn and Bitebank," said Kevin Prokop, managing partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity. Both animal health and dentistry are critical markets, given their substantial sizes and continued growth. Combining ProSites' comprehensive suite of tools with each organization's content-rich services will create a powerful new industry leader in professional marketing services."

Copper Run Capital served as the exclusive buy-side advisor for the LifeLearn acquisition. Sampford Advisors served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to LifeLearn Animal Health.

About ProSites

ProSites delivers innovative website design and digital marketing solutions to small business owners in dental, medical, accounting, veterinary, and legal markets. Their comprehensive suite of solutions includes ready-to-go and custom website design, search engine marketing, social media management, automated customer communications and online customer interaction tools. ProSites is trusted by over 19,000 small businesses and endorsed by 15 associations across the supported markets.

About LifeLearn Animal Health

LifeLearn provides flexible, affordable, and customizable online software solutions for veterinary practices to save time, improve practice efficiency, and strengthen client relationships.

LifeLearn's award-winning competencies in digital media, combined with longstanding veterinary content expertise and customer support contribute to LifeLearn's leading and trusted name in the animal health industry.

About BiteBank

Bitebank provides cost effective and results-driven online solutions. From state of the art websites to high quality patient education videos, Bitebank offers a variety of ways to enrich and enhance client experience. In addition, Bitebank offers search engine optimization (SEO) services that drive and increase customer traffic.

SOURCE Rockbridge Growth Equity