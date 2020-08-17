ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies, for Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that ProSomnus Sleep Technologies is No. 1138 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the second year in a row that ProSomnus has earned this honor. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion, accounting for over 1 million jobs.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

ProSomnus devices are rapidly emerging as the leading alternative to CPAP for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Effective, non-intrusive and easy to use, each ProSomnus device is prescribed by a physician and fitted by a Dental Sleep Medicine specialist. ProSomnus devices are an excellent option for people with OSA who prefer a more comfortable treatment experience.

"Our mission is to design intraoral, prescription, medical devices that enable better treatment experiences and outcomes for patients, Dental Sleep Medicine providers, and prescribing physicians," stated Len Liptak, CEO for ProSomnus Sleep Technologies. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row validates the need for more effective and comfortable OSA treatment options and that we are making meaningful progress."

"The design and fit of the ProSomnus oral appliances have caused a paradigm shift in the management of OSA," stated Edward T. Sall, MD, DDS, MBA, Medical Director for ProSomnus Sleep Technologies. "Physicians are now recommending Oral Appliance Therapy as first-line treatment for their patients with OSA because of their high compliance, patient preference, and overall effectiveness."

"It comes as no surprise to me that ProSomnus is growing at the speed of 5000. When you combine a precision solution for patients that requires so little upkeep with unparalleled customer service, even wild horses going the other direction couldn't keep a company like this from moving forward at an unprecedented pace," commented Kent Smith, DDS, D.ABDSM, D.ASBA.

"ProSomnus continues to lead our field in innovation, efficacy and customer service. Their platform is compatible with oral-systemic health and well-being," stated Michael Gelb, DDS, MS.

OSA is a chronic Sleep Breathing Disorder that affects 1 billion people worldwide. It is associated with severe comorbidities including heart disease and stroke, significantly higher healthcare costs, and an increase in everyday issues such as traffic accidents, workplace errors, and educational performance.

OSA has also been linked with COVID-19. One study reported that patients with OSA were seven times more likely to die of COVID in the first seven days.

Symptoms of OSA include snoring, daytime sleepiness, morning headaches and pauses in breathing during sleep.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from Oct. 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies designs, manufactures and markets FDA Cleared Class II Medical Devices dentists use to treat patients diagnosed with Obstructive Sleep Apnea. ProSomnus Devices are the first, precision oral appliance therapy devices designed to enhance compliance, mitigate side effects and, enable dentists to achieve excellent patient experiences and outcomes. They have been used to treat thousands of patients, with clinical performance that has been validated in randomized controlled trials, retrospective cohort studies, and numerous clinical case reports.

