Prospect Co. Announcement: Notice - 2nd Quarter Results of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd., (the "Company") has announced 2nd quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 on November 14, 2019.

The Company Group's sales for the 2nd Quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2020 were 1,833 million yen (3,380 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), with an operating loss of 1,383 million yen (1,907 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), an ordinary loss of 477 million yen (1,483 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), and net loss attributable to owners of parent of 536 million yen (1,569 million yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

The full report with Supplementary Explanation Material can be downloaded from the below link

http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/191114dainishihanki_e.pdf

Company Name: Prospect Co., Ltd.

Representative: President and CEO Masato Tabata

(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)

Contact: Chief of General Affairs Jiro Taketani

(TEL: +81-03-3470-8411)

