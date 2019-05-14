Prospect Co. Announcement: Notice of Termination Sales Process

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

To: Prospect Shareholders in Personal Sub-Accounts

(the "Shareholders")

As provided in "13. Post-Settlement Fiduciary Arrangement" of The Scheme Document regarding "Recommended All-Share Offer for The Prospect Japan Fund Limited by Prospect Co., Ltd.", the Shareholders will be able to hold their New Prospect Shares (the "Shares in Account") in the Personal Sub-Accounts arranged by the Fiduciary for a maximum period of two years from 10 August 2017 (the Settlement Date).

Please be noted that the Shareholders may (i) make sales request of their Shares in Account by an instruction to the Fiduciary or (ii) transfer their Shares in Account to their designated JASDEC Account up to the end of the two-year period, i.e., 1 August 2019 (7 business days prior to start of the termination sales scheduled to commence on 13 August 2019) .

The Company hereby notify to the Shareholders that:

(a) a sales process will commence on 13 August 2019 (2 years following the Settlement Date/10 August 2017); and

(b) Shareholders who do not wish to sell their Shares in Account pursuant to Termination Sales Policy must instruct the Fiduciary by 1 August 2019 (i) to sell their shares or (ii) to transfer their shares to their designated JASDEC Account.

Time: All times shown in this Announcement are London times, unless otherwise stated.

Enquiries: Fiduciary: Equiniti Financial Services Limited

csntransfers@equiniti.com

Company Name: Prospect Co., Ltd.

Representative: President and CEO Masato Tabata

(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)

Contact: Chief of General Affairs Jiro Taketani

(TEL: 03-3470-8411)

