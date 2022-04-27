PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DR ALLEN ALPER AND BRADLEY SCHARFE AS DIRECTORS AND TOM MORGAN AS LEAD PROSPECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce the appointment of Metal News Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Allen Alper as a Director, and "Prospector of the Year" Tom Morgan as lead prospector. These two professionals are incredibly exciting additions to the Prospect Ridge team bringing with them the experience from decades of successful careers.

Dr. Allen Alper received a PhD in Economic Geology and Petrology from Columbia University in New York City. He has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He is a Fellow of the Geological Society of America, the Founder, Editor-In-Chief and CEO of Metals News, and is the Founder and President of Alper Consulting. Dr. Alper has and continues to facilitate mergers, acquisitions, offtakes, and funding for mining companies. He was a Director of Largo Resources, one of the largest producing vanadium miners in the world. He was Vice President and General Manager of OSRAM Sylvania and directed their tungsten powder and tungsten carbide businesses, the largest in the western world. He also directed its global molybdenum, rare earths, cobalt, & tantalum businesses. In addition, he was President of Walmet Corporation, for Sylvania, in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Alper is also on the Advisory Board of Providence Gold Mines Inc. Previously, he was at Corning Glass Works, Corning, New York, as a Research Manager and a Senior Research Fellow of Ceramics. Dr. Alper has edited 11 books on high temperature materials and phase diagrams of metals and oxides. He served on Penn State's Materials Advisory Board, was a member of the Pennsylvania Business Round Table, and holds 33 patents.

Bradley Scharfe is the President, Co-Chairman & CEO of Scharfe Group of Companies, and is an accomplished financier with over 25 years of expertise in North America's capital markets. Mr. Scharfe has spearheaded financing efforts and assembled robust companies in the areas of resources and commodities, clean technology and renewable/alternative energy, oil and gas, and biotech and tech. Mr. Scharfe is an expert at raising, deploying, and managing venture capital for companies in the early growth phase of their development. His focus is on backing emerging companies that require early-stage financing, public market support and management structuring and collecting strategic experts who can appropriately contribute to the company's ongoing and expansive growth. For 12 years, Mr. Scharfe was a successful venture capital stockbroker with Canaccord Capital Corporation, a premier Canadian investment firm. While at Canaccord, he was part of the Chairman's Club, based on outstanding achievement. Mr. Scharfe holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Toronto, where he majored in Commerce and Economics.

Mr. Tom Morgan is a well-known, respected, and very successful prospector who was awarded Yukon Prospector of the Year in 2004, and has appeared on the TV series Yukon Gold. Tom is originally from Edmonton, Alberta, and has since lived and worked in many different places including the Yukon, British Columbia, Alaska, California, the Phillipines, and Russia. Mr. Morgan attended St. Francis Xavier University at Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Michael Iverson, CEO states, "The addition of Dr. Alper, Brad Scharfe, and Tom Morgan to the Prospect Ridge family is very exciting, confidence inspiring, and makes us stronger and more capable. Both gentlemen see the enormous potential we have on the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail properties and believe we are going to prove-up the next major gold property. With Dr. Alper and Brad in the boardroom, and Mr. Morgan in the field we are additionally set up for success. 2022 is going to be a year for the record books."

Qualified Person

All scientific or technical information included in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Rein Turna, P.Geol., a consultant to the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Holy Grail & Knauss Creek

The Holy Grail Property is 10 kilometers outside of Terrace within 45 km from a smelter and deep sea port. The property is easy-accessible bounded by two highways with CN rail, high tension power crossing the property and a network of logging roads over approximately 80% of the property which will make for a very cost-effective exploration and strong feasibility. Some of the key areas are located below tree line and can be worked nearly year-round.

The Holy Grail district sized package now contains over 70,000 hectares. The property was selected based on regional geological, structural, and geochemical resemblances that coincide with mineralization 50 km northwest in the Golden Triangle. The company believe the project has the potential for a district scale hydrothermal system and will extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

The Knauss Creek property is underlain by Upper Jurassic to Mid-Cretaceous Bowser Lake Group sedimentary rocks and Upper Triassic to Middle Jurassic Hazelton Group volcano-sedimentary rocks. Bowser Lake and Hazelton group rocks have been intruded by the Eocene aged Carpenter Creek Pluton in the southwestern part of the property and by Eocene rhyolite dykes in the central part of the property. Regionally, significant east-west trending faults cut the area, with veining and faulting showing a similar general trend.

Mineralization is structurally and stratigraphically controlled and is hosted within argillaceous sedimentary rocks and diorite intrusions, which are also likely the driver of the mineralized system. Auriferous-polymetallic-quartz veins on the property have returned values up to 240 g/t Au, 1644 g/t Ag, 2.3% Cu, 50.22% Pb and 13.88% Zn. The Knauss Creek property covers 3 known mineral occurrences and the past producing Doreen mine. In 1952, 476 tonnes of ore were shipped, producing 3266 grams of Au, 8118 grams of Ag, 3137 kg of Pb and 1342 kg of Zn.

An alternate occurrence in the zone displays multiple near vertical sulphide-rich veins up to 2.5m wide occur in sub-parallel sets with broader alteration halos containing disseminated sulphide. Ore minerology consists of pyrite, galena, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and tetrahedrite.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a BC based exploration and development company focused on strategic mineral exploration in Canada concurrently with developing a location in British Columbia and Quebec. Prospect Ridge's technical team and management with over 100 combined years of mineral exploration experience believes the Holy Grail to have the potential for a district scale hydrothermal system and will extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

