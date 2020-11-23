Prosper Vignone Joins Siris as Investment Principal

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, today announced that Prosper Vignone has joined the firm as an Investment Principal. Mr. Vignone most recently served as Vice President and Head of Business Development for IBM Global Markets. Mr. Vignone will join Siris' investment team, helping to evaluate and execute potential investment opportunities and drive Siris' continued growth.

Mr. Vignone served in senior executive leadership capacities across IBM's business development, M&A, and corporate development organizations after beginning his more than two-decade-long IBM career in finance and accounting. He will draw upon his deep management experience at a leading global technology company to help create value across Siris' portfolio companies.

Frank Baker, Co-Founder of Siris, commented, "We are excited about Prosper joining Siris, given his deep understanding of mission-critical technologies, along with his wealth of capabilities in executing transactions. Prosper fits well with Siris' value-oriented, hands-on approach to taking on technology challenges."

"I am excited to be joining Siris as the firm continues to identify attractive investment opportunities in the technology space," said Mr. Vignone. "I look forward to working alongside the talented Siris team and leveraging my deep experience in M&A strategy and deal execution to identify opportunities for innovation and growth."

Prior to joining IBM Global Markets in 2019, Mr. Vignone led business development across IBM's $18 billion Cognitive Solutions segment and its public cloud business. Mr. Vignone and his team drove inorganic strategy, the development of investment theses, inorganic transactions, and integration activities for acquired businesses. Among his accomplishments, Mr. Vignone led business development efforts related to the early growth of IBM's artificial intelligence Watson business unit and he helped launch and build the Watson Health and Watson Financial Services business units.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Vignone was IBM's Vice President, M&A Strategy, Investments, and Operations overseeing global M&A strategy, M&A transaction execution, and VC activities. The team he led helped IBM earn the award for "Most Admired Corporate Dealmaker, Information Technology" by The Deal, in 2012 and 2013. Over the course of his tenure at IBM, Mr. Vignone advised IBM leadership on and helped manage more than 70 transactions across its business.

Mr. Vignone holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

