PROSPERA FINANCIAL SERVICES RECRUITS TWIN RIVER WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Pennsylvania-based Team Oversees Approximately $180 Million in Client Assets

Managing Director Thayer Potter Brings 34 Years of Experience Along with a Commitment to Helping Clients Build, Manage, Protect and Transition Their Wealth

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced their association with Twin River Wealth Management. Managing Director Thayer "Terry" Potter leads the three-member team, which oversees approximately $180 million in client assets and is based in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

"I founded Twin River Wealth Management to help clients build, manage, protect and transition their wealth," Potter said. "So, when I began looking for a new independent firm, my top priority was finding a highly responsive partner that operates with the utmost integrity and efficiency, and after conducting a thorough search, Prospera stood out as the clear destination of choice."

Potter, who has 37 years of financial services experience, founded Twin River Wealth Management in 2017. The team provides wealth and retirement planning, education planning, tax-efficient investing, risk management and insurance services to clients. Potter holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) and Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) designations. The Twin River team also includes Vice President Jeremy Soper and Administrative Manager Justin Soper.

"We welcome Twin River Wealth Management to Prospera, and we look forward to supporting the team in its mission of providing excellent client service while achieving long-term growth," said Tarah Williams, President and Chief Operating Officer of Prospera Financial Services. "Terry's expertise as an advisor and dedication as a practice leader and Jeremy's focus on the client experience makes them precisely the kind of financial professionals that are an ideal fit with Prospera."

Twin River Wealth Management's transition comes after Williams was named Prospera's COO and President last month. Williams, a 26-year industry veteran who has been a member of the Prospera family since 2007, reports directly to Co-CEOs and Managing Partners Tim Edwards and David Stringer.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 5-time winner and 7-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

Media Contacts

Michael Dugan or Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4852 or 424 317 4851

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services