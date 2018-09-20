Prospera Honors Successful Local, Hispanic Business Owners

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three South Florida Hispanic business owners were honored at the 2018 Prospera Success Stories Luncheon presented by FPL on September 19. The economic development, nonprofit organization hosts the event annually to recognize notable clients while raising funds for its year-round services. This year's theme, Built to Last, reflects on the strong business foundation established by Prospera's clients with its assistance, to help increase their success and longevity.

Over 400 people attended the event, including government, business and community leaders. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez delivered remarks, as did additional event sponsors and Prospera volunteers. Gloria Ordaz, news anchor and reporter for Noticiero Telemundo 51 WSCV, was the event MC.

"At Prospera, we look forward to the Success Stories Luncheon as the most special opportunity each year to gather with our community, tell you about our work, and show you what we can accomplish together by celebrating some outstanding clients," said Prospera South Florida Vice President Myrna Sonora. The following Hispanic business owners were selected among Prospera's clients, based on business growth, excellence and economic impact:

Angel Benitez, owner of BURBOWL | bur-bowl.com: An immigrant from Venezuela, he established his first restaurant in downtown Miami in December 2015, and now has a second location in Doral and 30 employees.

Moises Montañez, owner of ALTA Quality Builders | altaremodeling.net: Veteran-owned and minority-certified business specialized in home remodeling and industrial, commercial, or government construction. Currently, has 5 employees and 15 subcontractors, and was named the SBA 2018 Veteran-Owned Small Business Person of the Year for the South Florida District.

Elizabet Ferreyra & Marilyn Lopez, owners of Countryside Early Learning Center | countrysidelearningcenter.com: Daughters of Cuban and Puerto Rican business owners, they purchased Countryside Early Learning Center 11 years ago. A place for children to learn and grow, the sisters have a staff of 20 and over 120 students enrolled, from infants to 5-year-olds.

The 2018 Prospera Success Stories Luncheon was made possible by these generous sponsors: Presenting Sponsor: FPL. Premier Sponsors: AT&T and Bank of America. Connectivity Sponsor: Welever. Host Sponsors: SunTrust and Wells Fargo. Champion Sponsors: Bank United, Florida Community Bank, Mercantil Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and Walt Disney Parks & Resorts.

