Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

- First quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.39, an increase of 17.8% compared to the first quarter 2019

- First quarter net income of $130.848 million

- Loans increased $281.849 million or 1.50% during the first quarter 2020

- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure was $357.206 million

- Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding warehouse purchase program loans, of 1.88%

- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of first quarter average interest-earning assets

- Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.67%

- Returns (annualized) on first quarter averages common equity of 8.86% and average tangible common equity of 20.16%(1)

- Repurchased 2.092 million shares during the first quarter of 2020

HOUSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $130.848 million compared with $82.402 million for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2019. Additionally, loans increased 1.5% during the first quarter 2020 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of first quarter average interest-earning assets. On November 1, 2019, LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas"), merged with Prosperity Bancshares and LegacyTexas Bank merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").

"I am proud to announce that Prosperity posted diluted earnings per share of $1.39 for the first quarter of 2020, a 17.8% increase compared with the same period in 2019. Our merger with LegacyTexas was completed on November 1, 2019 and our management teams continue to find commonalties and strengths that we expect will benefit our company, shareholders and associates going forward.  Our planned operational integration remains on schedule for June of this year," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"In our efforts to continue enhance shareholder value, during the first quarter 2020 Prosperity repurchased 2.092 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $52.59 per share," continued Zalman.

"Also, during the first quarter of 2020, Prosperity increased its allowance for credit losses on loans to $327.206 million from $87.469 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 after adopting accounting standard ASU 2016-13, also known as CECL. The amount of the allowance is based on our CECL methodology. We believe that these additional reserves should help insulate the company during these challenging and unprecedented times. Our allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding warehouse purchase program loans, now stands at 1.88% compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2019," added Zalman.

"While today's challenges are certainly extraordinary, Prosperity has a deep management team with experience navigating and adapting to difficult times. We entered this economic downturn from a position of strength, with sound credit quality, robust capital and liquidity and solid operating fundamentals. We believe that our team will see us through and we remain confident in our long-term future," stated Zalman.

"I would like to thank every associate at Prosperity. Throughout the past several months, while dealing with various personal challenges related to the pandemic, our retail team operated at full capacity, enabling us to keep our locations open and serve our customers' daily needs. Additionally, our operational staff and lending team were crucial in accepting, processing and submitting thousands of SBA PPP applications and closing the loans, working around the clock to assist our customers," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Net income was $130.848 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $82.402 million(3) for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were 1.67%, 8.86% and 20.16%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains on the sale of assets and taxes) was 42.90%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding merger related expenses of $544 thousand, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 42.71%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $256.031 million compared with $154.911 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $101.120 million or 65.3%. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $26.689 million. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $256.031 million compared with $232.030 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in loan discount accretion of $4.740 million and three months of combined bank earnings in the first quarter of 2020 compared with only two months in the fourth quarter 2019.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with 3.20% for the same period in 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $26.689 million increase in loan discount accretion. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with 3.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $4.740 million increase in loan discount accretion.

Noninterest income was $34.388 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $28.144 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $6.244 million or 22.2%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds fees, credit card, debit card and ATM card fees, mortgage income, service fees and other noninterest income primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $1.118 million or 3.1% to $34.388 million compared with $35.506 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the decrease in other noninterest income and mortgage income, partially offset by lower net loss on write-down of assets.

Noninterest expense was $124.741 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $78.571 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $46.170 million or 58.8%, primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $31.710 million or 20.3% to $124.741 million compared with $156.451 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of merger related expenses partially offset by increases in salaries and benefits, credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization, and net occupancy and equipment due to three months of combined bank noninterest expenses in the first quarter 2020 compared with two months in fourth quarter 2019.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $24.134 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.482 million, and merger related expenses of $544 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $1.238 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.793 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2020, Prosperity had $31.743 billion in total assets, an increase of $9.389 billion or 42.0%, compared with $22.354 billion at March 31, 2019.

Loans at March 31, 2020 were $19.127 billion, an increase of $8.713 billion or 83.7%, compared with $10.414 billion at March 31, 2019. Linked quarter loans increased $281.849 million or 1.5% from $18.845 billion at December 31, 2019.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2020, oil and gas loans totaled $718.654 million (net of discount) or 3.8% of total loans, of which $435.041 million were production loans and $283.613 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $380.835 million (net of discount) or 3.7% of total loans at March 31, 2019, of which $115.571 million were production loans and $265.264 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of March 31, 2020, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $389.515 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $231.474 million as of March 31, 2019. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants.  At March 31, 2020, loans to hotels totaled $374.105 million or 2.0% of total loans and loans to restaurants totaled $204.600 million or 1.1% of total loans.

Deposits at March 31, 2020 were $23.826 billion, an increase of $6.628 billion or 38.5%, compared with $17.198 billion at March 31, 2019. Linked quarter deposits decreased $373.375 million or 1.5% from $24.200 billion at December 31, 2019.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















(In thousands)





















Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):



















LegacyTexas:



















Loans held for sale

$

54,229

$

66,745

$



$



$


Loans held for investment

6,713,337


6,636,855









Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,713,762


1,552,762









All other loans

10,645,867


10,588,984


10,673,345


10,587,375


10,414,022

Total loans

$

19,127,195

$

18,845,346

$

10,673,345

$

10,587,375

$

10,414,022





















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):



















LegacyTexas

$

5,605,986

$

6,141,546

$



$



$


All other deposits

18,220,371


18,058,186


16,929,920


16,887,629


17,197,770

Total deposits

$

23,826,357

$

24,199,732

$

16,929,920

$

16,887,629

$

17,197,770

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since November 1, 2019, loans at March 31, 2020 grew $231.845 million or 2.2% compared with March 31, 2019 and grew $56.883 million or 0.5% compared with December 31, 2019.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since November 1, 2019, deposits at March 31, 2020 grew $1.023 billion or 6.0% compared with March 31, 2019 and grew $162.185 million or 0.9% compared with December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $67.179 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2020, compared with $40.883 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2019, and $62.943 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $327.206 million or 1.71% of total loans at March 31, 2020 compared to $87.469 million or 0.46% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and $86.091 million or 0.83% of total loans at March 31, 2019.  On January 1, 2020, Prosperity adopted the measurement of current expected credit losses ("CECL"). Upon adoption of CECL, Prosperity recognized an increase in allowance for credit losses on loans of $108.698 million, of which $102.545 million was related to LegacyTexas and an increase in allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $24.443 million, of which $6.314 million was related to LegacyTexas, with a corresponding decrease in retained earnings (pre-tax). Additionally, Prosperity recognized an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $131.841 million, of which $130.278 million was related to LegacyTexas, due to the reclass of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") discounts as a result of adopting CECL.  

Prosperity had a $13.150 million provision for credit losses reflecting forecasted credit deterioration due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first quarter of 2020. Countering this provision, during the first quarter of 2020, several purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans were repaid in full, which cleared $8.576 million in specific reserves. Additionally, balance changes and historical loss rate improvements released $5.471 million in general reserves. Combined, these events fully offset the provision. Accordingly, there was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $700 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $1.700 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. 

Net charge-offs were $801 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with net charge-offs of $1.049 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and net charge-offs of $1.291 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.46 per share to be paid on July 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 29, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.740 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 28, 2021, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 2.092 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $52.59 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and on March 13, the U.S. President announced a national emergency relating to the pandemic. On March 13, the Texas governor signed a proclamation certifying that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster in the state and declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas. Prosperity Bank (the "Bank") is considered an essential business and is closely monitoring the latest developments regarding COVID-19. The health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities are of utmost importance, and the Bank remains committed to providing uninterrupted service. Additionally, the Bank has continuity plans in place to ensure critical operations are able to continue without disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that could negatively impact Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.

Merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

On November 1, 2019, Prosperity completed the merger with LegacyTexas and its wholly-owned subsidiary LegacyTexas Bank headquartered in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operated 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity issued 26,228,148 shares of Prosperity common stock with a closing price of $69.02 per share plus $318.018 million in cash, made up of $308.585 million in cash and $9.433 million in cash for taxes withheld, for all outstanding shares of LegacyTexas. This resulted in goodwill of $1.322 billion as of March 31, 2020, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2020 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The elite entry number is 3056906.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations & Calls" from the drop-down menu on the Investor Relations tab and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and that their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $31.7 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and cash management.

As of March 31, 2020, Prosperity operated 285 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 42 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area currently doing business as LegacyTexas Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.  These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives.  Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather.  These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















Loans held for sale

$

65,035

$

80,959

$

20,284

$

20,315

$

24,398

Loans held for investment

17,348,398


17,211,625


10,653,061


10,567,060


10,389,624

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,713,762


1,552,762









Total loans

19,127,195


18,845,346


10,673,345


10,587,375


10,414,022





















Investment securities(A)

8,295,495


8,570,056


8,495,206


8,951,940


9,137,645

Federal funds sold

676


519


521


555


566

Allowance for credit losses(B)

(327,206)


(87,469)


(87,061)


(87,006)


(86,091)

Cash and due from banks

381,458


573,589


420,359


302,069


291,498

Goodwill

3,223,144


3,223,671


1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net

83,041


86,404


29,051


30,299


31,564

Other real estate owned

5,452


6,936


815


2,005


2,096

Fixed assets, net

327,293


326,832


263,703


262,479


257,595

Other assets

626,951


639,824


396,033


424,660


404,501

Total assets

$

31,743,499

$

32,185,708

$

22,092,817

$

22,375,221

$

22,354,241





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

7,461,323

$

7,763,894

$

5,784,002

$

5,691,236

$

5,673,707

Interest-bearing deposits

16,365,034


16,435,838


11,145,918


11,196,393


11,524,063

Total deposits

23,826,357


24,199,732


16,929,920


16,887,629


17,197,770

Other borrowings

1,338,429


1,303,730


600,795


940,874


680,952

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

344,695


377,294


311,404


313,825


254,573

Subordinated notes

125,585


125,804









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)

29,947


5,599









Other liabilities

222,912


202,714


123,892


104,998


111,156

Total liabilities

25,887,925


26,214,873


17,966,011


18,247,326


18,244,451

Shareholders' equity(C)

5,855,574


5,970,835


4,126,806


4,127,895


4,109,790

Total liabilities and equity

$

31,743,499

$

32,185,708

$

22,092,817

$

22,375,221

$

22,354,241

(A) 

Includes $(3,421), $763, $49, $1,611, and $895 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

(B)

ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

(C)

Includes $(2,703), $602, $38, $1,273, and $706 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Income Statement Data



















Interest income:



















Loans

$

247,243

$

222,910

$

134,943

$

133,525

$

130,065

Securities(D)

48,282


49,348


50,872


53,944


55,648

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

713


600


363


318


402

Total interest income

296,238


272,858


186,178


187,787


186,115





















Interest expense:



















Deposits

35,018


32,759


26,939


26,562


25,128

Other borrowings

2,932


6,115


4,335


5,556


5,317

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

757


879


914


831


759

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

1,500


1,075









Total interest expense

40,207


40,828


32,188


32,948


31,205

Net interest income

256,031


232,030


153,990


154,838


154,911

Provision for credit losses




1,700


1,100


800


700

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

256,031


230,330


152,890


154,038


154,211





















Noninterest income:



















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

9,443


9,990


8,835


7,973


7,816

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

7,474


7,728


6,688


6,480


5,971

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,104


5,597


5,020


4,989


4,998

Trust income

2,662


2,582


2,492


2,558


2,595

Mortgage income

2,010


2,455


839


990


722

Brokerage income

650


625


522


541


673

Bank owned life insurance income

1,545


1,502


1,314


1,321


1,289

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

(385)


(1,870)


(3)


2


58

Other noninterest income

4,885


6,897


4,966


5,104


4,022

Total noninterest income

34,388


35,506


30,673


29,958


28,144





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and benefits

77,282


69,356


52,978


52,941


51,073

Net occupancy and equipment

8,980


7,420


5,607


5,492


5,466

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

11,421


9,158


4,989


4,904


4,573

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

2,078


2,095


1,814


2,325


2,374

Core deposit intangibles amortization

3,363


2,705


1,248


1,265


1,319

Depreciation

4,768


4,212


3,286


3,111


3,104

Communications

3,195


3,012


2,214


2,183


2,270

Other real estate expense

46


57


68


120


83

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate

(130)


(49)


(115)


(54)


(177)

Merger related expenses

544


46,402









Other noninterest expense

13,194


12,083


8,610


8,534


8,486

Total noninterest expense

124,741


156,451


80,699


80,821


78,571

Income before income taxes

165,678


109,385


102,864


103,175


103,784

Provision for income taxes

34,830


23,251


21,106


20,917


21,382

Net income available to common shareholders

$

130,848

$

86,134

$

81,758

$

82,258

$

82,402

(D)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556, $8,027, $7,607 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Profitability



















Net income (E) (F)

$

130,848

$

86,134

$

81,758

$

82,258

$

82,402





















Basic earnings per share

$

1.39

$

1.01

$

1.19

$

1.18

$

1.18

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.39

$

1.01

$

1.19

$

1.18

$

1.18





















Return on average assets (G) (K)

1.67

%

1.19

%

1.47

%

1.46

%

1.46

%

Return on average common equity (G) (K)

8.86

%

6.33

%

7.89

%

7.92

%

8.05

%

Return on average tangible common equity (G) (H) (K)

20.16

%

12.50

%

14.77

%

14.82

%

15.24

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (E) (F) (I)

3.81

%

3.66

%

3.16

%

3.16

%

3.20

%

Efficiency ratio (H) (J) (L)

42.90

%

58.07

%

43.70

%

43.74

%

42.94

%





















Liquidity and Capital Ratios



















Equity to assets

18.45

%

18.55

%

18.68

%

18.45

%

18.38

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.27

%

12.30

%

16.68

%

16.59

%

16.76

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.27

%

12.30

%

16.68

%

16.59

%

16.76

%

Total risk-based capital

12.81

%

12.70

%

17.34

%

17.25

%

17.42

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.49

%

10.42

%

10.86

%

10.67

%

10.59

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (H)

8.96

%

9.21

%

10.90

%

10.75

%

10.66

%





















Other Data



















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share



















Basic

94,371


85,573


68,738


69,806


69,847

Diluted

94,371


85,573


68,738


69,806


69,847

Period end shares outstanding

92,652


94,746


68,397


69,261


69,846

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.46

$

0.46

$

0.41

$

0.41

$

0.41

Book value per common share

$

63.20

$

63.02

$

60.34

$

59.60

$

58.84

Tangible book value per common share (H)

$

27.52

$

28.08

$

32.12

$

31.72

$

31.17





















Common Stock Market Price



















High

$

75.22

$

74.35

$

71.86

$

74.50

$

75.36

Low

$

42.02

$

66.60

$

62.17

$

61.85

$

61.65

Period end closing price

$

48.25

$

71.89

$

70.63

$

66.05

$

69.06

Employees – FTE

3,782


3,901


3,044


3,046


3,065

Number of banking centers

285


285


243


243


242

 (E) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Loan discount accretion








ASC 310-20

$22,463

$17,834

$1,006

$880

$1,474

ASC 310-30

$6,019

$5,908

$277

$347

$319

Securities net amortization

$194

$201

$157

$255

$234

Time deposits amortization

$2,270

$1,709




(F)

Using effective tax rate of 21.0%, 21.3%, 20.5%, 20.3% and 20.6% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

(G)

Interim periods annualized.

(H)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(I) 

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 days basis.

(J)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions and one-time merger and acquisition expenses, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(K)

Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.67%(H), 8.89%(H) and 20.23%(H) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

(L)

Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 42.71%(H) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2019



Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(M)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(M)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(M)

Interest-earning assets:




































Loans held for sale

$

66,917

$

632

3.80%

$

57,171

$

570

3.96%

$

24,993

$

305

4.95%

Loans held for investment

17,263,098


236,517

5.51%


15,261,163


212,466

5.52%


10,367,242


129,760

5.08%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,120,324


10,094

3.62%


996,903


9,874

3.93%










Total Loans

18,450,339


247,243

5.39%


16,315,237


222,910

5.42%


10,392,235


130,065

5.08%

Investment securities

8,434,196


48,282

2.30%

(N)

8,598,736


49,348

2.28%

(N)

9,299,963


55,648

2.43%

(N)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

223,631


713

1.28%


305,596


600

0.78%


71,842


402

2.27%

Total interest-earning assets

27,108,166


296,238

4.40%


25,219,569


272,858

4.29%


19,764,040


186,115

3.82%

Allowance for credit losses(B)

(328,005)










(86,795)










(86,507)









Noninterest-earning assets

4,577,251










3,930,651










2,864,039









Total assets

$

31,357,412









$

29,063,425









$

22,541,572















































Interest-bearing liabilities:




































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,990,376

$

7,096

0.57%

$

4,233,880

$

5,755

0.54%

$

4,148,377

$

6,812

0.67%

Savings and money market deposits

7,965,440


14,122

0.71%


7,109,754


14,187

0.79%


5,472,789


11,184

0.83%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,404,748


13,800

1.63%


3,044,843


12,817

1.67%


2,062,753


7,132

1.40%

Other borrowings

832,961


2,932

1.42%


1,403,686


6,115

1.73%


844,873


5,317

2.55%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

366,615


757

0.83%


351,580


879

0.99%


272,630


759

1.13%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

125,694


1,500

4.80%


87,963


1,075

4.85%










Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,685,834


40,207

0.91%

(O)

16,231,706


40,828

1.00%

(O)

12,801,422


31,204

0.99%

(O)






































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

7,491,798










7,066,878










5,557,821









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)

13,009










5,599




















Other liabilities

262,523










315,256










86,868









Total liabilities

25,453,164










23,619,439










18,446,111









Shareholders' equity

5,904,248










5,443,986










4,095,461









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

31,357,412









$

29,063,425









$

22,541,572















































Net interest income and margin




$

256,031

3.80%





$

232,030

3.65%





$

154,911

3.18%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:




































Tax equivalent adjustment





723










668










863





Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)




$

256,754

3.81%





$

232,698

3.66%





$

155,774

3.20%


(M)

Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.

(N)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

(O)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.64%, 0.70% and 0.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

YIELD TREND (P)






































Interest-Earning Assets:


















Loans held for sale

3.80

%

3.96

%

5.01

%

5.12

%

4.95

%

Loans held for investment

5.51

%

5.52

%

5.05

%

5.08

%

5.09

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.62

%

3.93

%








Total loans

5.39

%

5.42

%

5.05

%

5.09

%

5.08

%

Investment securities (Q)

2.30

%

2.28

%

2.30

%

2.36

%

2.43

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1.28

%

0.78

%

1.93

%

1.98

%

2.27

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.40

%

4.29

%

3.80

%

3.81

%

3.82

%




















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.57

%

0.54

%

0.62

%

0.63

%

0.67

%

Savings and money market deposits

0.71

%

0.79

%

0.90

%

0.90

%

0.83

%

Certificates and other time deposits

1.63

%

1.67

%

1.67

%

1.57

%

1.40

%

Other borrowings

1.42

%

1.73

%

2.29

%

2.52

%

2.55

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.83

%

0.99

%

1.15

%

1.15

%

1.13

%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

4.80

%

4.85

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.91

%

1.00

%

1.04

%

1.05

%

0.99

%




















Net Interest Margin

3.80

%

3.65

%

3.14

%

3.14

%

3.18

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.81

%

3.66

%

3.16

%

3.16

%

3.20

%

(P)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.

(Q)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556, $8,027, $7,607 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Balance Sheet Averages



















Loans held for sale

$

66,917

$

57,171

$

21,077

$

24,787

$

24,993

Loans held for investment

17,263,098


15,261,163


10,589,272


10,495,638


10,367,242

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,120,324


996,903









Total Loans

18,450,339


16,315,237


10,610,349


10,520,425


10,392,235





















Investment securities

8,434,196


8,598,736


8,758,056


9,185,877


9,299,963

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

223,631


305,596


74,751


64,335


71,842

Total interest-earning assets

27,108,166


25,219,569


19,443,156


19,770,637


19,764,040

Allowance for credit losses(B)

(328,005)


(86,795)


(86,996)


(86,158)


(86,507)

Cash and due from banks

321,832


275,072


230,986


227,653


266,316

Goodwill

3,223,633


2,658,133


1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net

84,865


28,912


29,682


30,933


32,243

Other real estate

5,837


4,864


997


2,053


2,100

Fixed assets, net

325,337


308,692


263,495


260,054


257,811

Other assets

615,747


654,978


423,931


420,940


404,724

Total assets

$

31,357,412

$

29,063,425

$

22,206,096

$

22,526,957

$

22,541,572





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

7,491,798

$

7,066,878

$

5,701,419

$

5,674,615

$

5,557,821

Interest-bearing demand deposits

4,990,376


4,233,880


3,575,249


3,714,968


4,148,377

Savings and money market deposits

7,965,440


7,109,754


5,524,277


5,647,494


5,472,789

Certificates and other time deposits

3,404,748


3,044,843


2,083,803


2,057,033


2,062,753

Total deposits

23,852,362


21,455,355


16,884,748


17,094,110


17,241,740

Other borrowings

832,961


1,403,686


749,814


883,557


844,873

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

366,615


351,580


315,277


288,666


272,630

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

125,694


87,963









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)

13,009


5,673









Other liabilities

262,523


320,855


111,526


108,246


86,868

Shareholders' equity

5,904,248


5,443,986


4,144,731


4,152,378


4,095,461

Total liabilities and equity

$

31,357,412

$

29,063,425

$

22,206,096

$

22,526,957

$

22,541,572

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Period End Balances






































































Loan Portfolio


































Commercial and industrial

$

2,500,110

13.1

%

$

2,507,318

13.3

%

$

1,120,913

10.5

%

$

1,158,657

10.9

%

$

1,117,753

10.7

%

Warehouse purchase program

1,713,762

9.0

%

1,552,762

8.2

%














Construction, land development and other land loans

2,051,021

10.7

%

2,064,167

11.0

%

1,764,648

16.5

%

1,739,308

16.4

%

1,709,283

16.4

%

1-4 family residential

3,993,138

20.9

%

3,880,382

20.6

%

2,472,907

23.2

%

2,456,506

23.2

%

2,444,434

23.5

%

Home equity

516,003

2.6

%

507,029

2.6

%

250,775

2.3

%

256,772

2.4

%

262,276

2.5

%

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

6,576,213

34.4

%

6,556,285

34.9

%

3,652,176

34.3

%

3,551,668

33.6

%

3,496,688

33.6

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)

635,295

3.3

%

680,855

3.6

%

729,585

6.8

%

736,470

7.0

%

708,348

6.8

%

Consumer and other

423,000

2.2

%

398,271

2.1

%

342,839

3.2

%

321,023

3.0

%

294,405

2.8

%

Energy

718,653

3.8

%

698,277

3.7

%

339,502

3.2

%

366,971

3.5

%

380,835

3.7

%

Total loans

$

19,127,195




$

18,845,346




$

10,673,345




$

10,587,375




$

10,414,022







































Deposit Types


































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

7,461,323

31.3

%

$

7,763,894

32.1

%

$

5,784,002

34.2

%

$

5,691,236

33.7

%

$

5,673,707

33.0

%

Interest-bearing DDA

4,980,090

20.9

%

5,100,938

21.1

%

3,564,419

21.0

%

3,530,581

20.9

%

3,875,109

22.5

%

Money market

5,341,525

22.4

%

5,099,024

21.1

%

3,457,728

20.4

%

3,438,164

20.3

%

3,302,445

19.2

%

Savings

2,716,247

11.4

%

2,756,297

11.3

%

2,027,621

12.0

%

2,158,159

12.8

%

2,293,134

13.3

%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,327,172

14.0

%

3,479,579

14.4

%

2,096,150

12.4

%

2,069,489

12.3

%

2,053,375

12.0

%

Total deposits

$

23,826,357




$

24,199,732




$

16,929,920




$

16,887,629




$

17,197,770







































Loan to Deposit Ratio

80.3

%




77.9

%




63.0

%




62.7

%




60.6

%


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019




































Single family residential construction

$

655,191

31.9

%

$

614,647

29.7

%

$

462,714

26.2

%

$

446,868

25.7

%

$

454,041

26.5

%

Land development

110,853

5.4

%

88,529

4.3

%

80,711

4.6

%

87,825

5.0

%

84,562

4.9

%

Raw land

265,943

12.9

%

233,559

11.3

%

171,609

9.7

%

168,531

9.7

%

156,674

9.2

%

Residential lots

136,861

6.7

%

138,961

6.7

%

123,265

7.0

%

121,586

7.0

%

119,301

7.0

%

Commercial lots

106,036

5.2

%

101,960

4.9

%

102,084

5.8

%

105,633

6.1

%

92,683

5.4

%

Commercial construction and other

778,731

37.9

%

890,597

43.1

%

825,001

46.7

%

809,680

46.5

%

802,996

47.0

%

Net unaccreted discount

(2,594)





(4,086)





(736)





(815)





(974)



Total construction loans

$

2,051,021




$

2,064,167




$

1,764,648




$

1,739,308




$

1,709,283



Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2020


Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (R)

Total

Collateral Type



























Shopping center/retail

$

370,875

$

295,704

$

49,914

$

16,013

$

32,207

$

288,543

$

1,053,256

Commercial and industrial buildings

149,079


79,447


13,566


12,009


19,574


175,596


449,271

Office buildings

194,554


695,103


26,001


43,739


5,526


89,462


1,054,385

Medical buildings

38,769


50,872


12,832


24,711


25,620


51,514


204,318

Apartment buildings

358,231


726,145


33,207


16,028


43,127


235,595


1,412,333

Hotel

60,893


73,386


33,108


30,038





135,078


332,503

Other

52,565


32,165


15,770


10,376


4,444


84,748


200,068

Total

$

1,224,966

$

1,952,822

$

184,398

$

152,914

$

130,498

$

1,060,536

$

4,706,134

(S)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans


Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2019

Balance at

Mar 31, 2020

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2019

Balance at

Mar 31, 2020

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2019

Balance at

Mar 31, 2020

Loan marks:



































Acquired banks (T)

$

229,080

$

10,115

$

9,238

$

142,128

$

1,562

$



$

371,208

$

11,677

$

9,238

LegacyTexas merger(U)

116,519


100,015


78,375


177,924


165,758


29,460


294,443


265,773


107,835

Total

345,599


110,130


87,613


320,052


167,320


29,460

(W)

665,651


277,450


117,073





































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



































Acquired banks (T)

5,690,998


379,729


350,738


275,221


7,889


7,548


5,966,219


387,618


358,286

LegacyTexas merger(U)

6,595,161


5,722,811


5,393,630


414,352


402,896


347,612


7,009,513


6,125,707


5,741,242

Total

12,286,159


6,102,540


5,744,368


689,573


410,785


355,160


12,975,732

(V)

6,513,325


6,099,528





































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$

11,940,560

$

5,992,410

$

5,656,755

$

369,521

$

243,465

$

325,700

$

12,310,081

$

6,235,875

$

5,982,455

(R)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(S)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $6.576 billion as of March 31, 2020.

(T)

Includes Bank of Texas, Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank.

(U)

LegacyTexas merger was completed on November 1, 2019.  During the fourth quarter of 2019, LegacyTexas added $7.010 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $294.443 million at acquisition date.

(V)

Actual principal balances acquired.

(W)

ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Asset Quality


















Nonaccrual loans

$

58,194

$

55,243

$

49,973

$

37,289

$

37,491

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

3,255


441


341


1,594


647

Total nonperforming loans

61,449


55,684


50,314


38,883


38,138

Repossessed assets

278


324


28


670


649

Other real estate

5,452


6,935


815


2,005


2,096

Total nonperforming assets

$

67,179

$

62,943

$

51,157

$

41,558

$

40,883




















Nonperforming assets:


















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

15,987

$

17,086

$

15,974

$

17,592

$

17,119

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,125


1,177


874


2,296


1,488

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

28,996


26,453


19,600


16,641


17,508

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

20,155


18,031


14,384


4,352


4,166

Agriculture (includes farmland)

896


101


285


616


542

Consumer and other

20


95


40


61


60

Total

$

67,179

$

62,943

$

51,157

$

41,558

$

40,883

Number of loans/properties

198


236


89


92


84

Allowance for credit losses at end of period(X)

$

327,206

$

87,469

$

87,061

$

87,006

$

86,091




















Net charge-offs (recoveries):


















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

(28)

$

76

$

(83)

$

(828)

$

1,719

Construction, land development and other land loans

(12)


(6)


(6)


7



1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

5


20


(9)


11


(3)

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

(81)


254


(1)


(1)


(1)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(1)


(18)


278


46


(1,278)

Consumer and other

918


965


867


650


612

Total

$

801

$

1,291

$

1,046

$

(115)

$

1,049




















Asset Quality Ratios


















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.26

%

0.21

%

0.21

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.35

%

0.33

%

0.48

%

0.39

%

0.39

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.04

%




0.04

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans(X)

1.71

%

0.46

%

0.82

%

0.82

%

0.83

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans(X)

1.88

%

0.51

%

0.82

%

0.82

%

0.83

%

(X) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20 and 310-30 and Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses:



















Net income

$

130,848

$

86,134

$

81,758

$

82,258

$

82,402

Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

430


36,658









Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$

131,278

$

122,792

$

81,758

$

82,258

$

82,402





















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

94,371


85,573


68,738


69,806


69,847

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(Y)

$



$

0.43

$



$



$


Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$

1.39

$

1.44

$

1.19

$

1.18

$

1.18





















Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:



















Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$

131,278

$

122,792

$

81,758

$

82,258

$

82,402

Average total assets

$

31,357,412

$

29,063,425

$

22,206,096

$

22,526,957

$

22,541,572

Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (G) (Y)

1.67

%

1.69

%

1.47

%

1.46

%

1.46

%





















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:



















Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$

131,278

$

122,792

$

81,758

$

82,258

$

82,402

Average shareholders' equity

$

5,904,248

$

5,443,986

$

4,144,731

$

4,152,378

$

4,095,461

Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (G) (Y)

8.89

%

9.02

%

7.89

%

7.92

%

8.05

%





















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:



















Net income

$

130,848

$

86,134

$

81,758

$

82,258

$

82,402

Average shareholders' equity

$

5,904,248

$

5,443,986

$

4,144,731

$

4,152,378

$

4,095,461

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,308,498)


(2,687,045)


(1,930,527)


(1,931,778)


(1,933,088)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,595,750

$

2,756,941

$

2,214,204

$

2,220,600

$

2,162,373

Return on average tangible common equity (G)

20.16

%

12.50

%

14.77

%

14.82

%

15.24

%





















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:



















Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$

131,278

$

122,792

$

81,758

$

82,258

$

82,402

Average shareholders' equity

$

5,904,248

$

5,443,986

$

4,144,731

$

4,152,378

$

4,095,461

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,308,498)


(2,687,045)


(1,930,527)


(1,931,778)


(1,933,088)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,595,750

$

2,756,941

$

2,214,204

$

2,220,600

$

2,162,373

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (F) (Y)

20.23

%

17.82

%

14.77

%

14.82

%

15.24

%





















(Y) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019





















Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:



















Shareholders' equity

$

5,855,574

$

5,970,835

$

4,126,806

$

4,127,895

$

4,109,790

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,306,185)


(3,310,075)


(1,929,896)


(1,931,144)


(1,932,409)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,549,389

$

2,660,760

$

2,196,910

$

2,196,751

$

2,177,381





















Period end shares outstanding

92,652


94,746


68,397


69,261


69,846

Tangible book value per share:

$

27.52

$

28.08

$

32.12

$

31.72

$

31.17





















Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:



















Tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,549,389

$

2,660,760

$

2,196,910

$

2,196,751

$

2,177,381

Total assets

$

31,743,499

$

32,185,708

$

22,092,817

$

22,375,221

$

22,354,241

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,306,185)


(3,310,075)


(1,929,896)


(1,931,144)


(1,932,409)

Tangible assets

$

28,437,314

$

28,875,633

$

20,162,921

$

20,444,077

$

20,421,832

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:

8.96

%

9.21

%

10.90

%

10.75

%

10.66

%





















Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans:



















Allowance for credit losses (X)

$

327,206

$

87,469

$

87,061

$

87,006

$

86,091

Total loans

$

19,127,195

$

18,845,346

$

10,673,345

$

10,587,375

$

10,414,022

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans

1,713,762


1,552,762









Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program loans

$

17,413,433

$

17,292,584

$

10,673,345

$

10,587,375

$

10,414,022

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans

1.88

%

0.51

%

0.82

%

0.82

%

0.83

%





















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:



















Noninterest expense

$

124,741

$

156,451

$

80,699

$

80,821

$

78,571





















Net interest income

$

256,031

$

232,030

$

153,990

$

154,838

$

154,911

Noninterest income

34,388


35,506


30,673


29,958


28,144

Less: net (loss) gain on sale of assets

(385)


(1,870)


(3)


2


58

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

34,773


37,376


30,676


29,956


28,086

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

$

290,804

$

269,406

$

184,666

$

184,794

$

182,997

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

42.90

%

58.07

%

43.70

%

43.74

%

42.94

%





















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities and merger related expenses:



















Noninterest expense

$

124,741

$

156,451

$

80,699

$

80,821

$

78,571

Less: merger related expenses

544


46,402









Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses

$

124,197

$

110,049

$

80,699

$

80,821

$

78,571





















Net interest income

$

256,031

$

232,030

$

153,990

$

154,838

$

154,911

Noninterest income

34,388


35,506


30,673


29,958


28,144

Less: net (loss) gain on sale of assets

(385)


(1,870)


(3)


2


58

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

34,773


37,376


30,676


29,956


28,086

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

$

290,804

$

269,406

$

184,666

$

184,794

$

182,997

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities and merger related expenses

42.71

%

40.85

%

43.70

%

43.74

%

42.94

%

