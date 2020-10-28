Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

- Third quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.40, an increase of 17.6% compared to the third quarter 2019

- Third quarter net income of $130.1 million

- Deposits increased $306.5 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) during the third quarter 2020

- Allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposure was $353.6 million

- Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.94%(1)

- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of third quarter average interest-earning assets

- Return (annualized) on third quarter average assets of 1.58%

- Returns (annualized) on third quarter average common equity of 8.64% and average tangible common equity of 19.19%(1)

- Third quarter efficiency ratio of 40.17%(1)

- Increase in dividend of 6.5% to $0.49 for the fourth quarter 2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of  $130.1 million compared with $81.8 million for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 compared with $1.19 for the same period in 2019. Additionally, deposits increased $306.5 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) during the third quarter 2020 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of third quarter average interest-earning assets with an annualized return on third quarter average assets of 1.58%. On November 1, 2019, LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and LegacyTexas Bank merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").

"We are pleased with our third quarter 2020 results of $1.40 in earnings per share and annualized returns on average tangible equity of 19.19% and on average assets of 1.58%. Because of these metrics, our strong capital position and confidence in our business, Prosperity Bancshares' Board has approved a 6.5% increase in the fourth quarter dividend to $0.49 per share," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our asset quality remains sound, with nonperforming assets at $69.5 million or 0.24% of average interest earning assets for the third quarter, a decrease of $8.4 million compared with the second quarter 2020. Loans on forbearance decreased from 17.2% of total loans as of June 30, 2020 to 1.1% as of October 26, 2020. Our allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans is higher than at any time in my banking career and equates to a coverage ratio of 5.6 times our nonperforming loans," continued Zalman.

"Linked quarter deposits increased $306.5 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) from $26.153 billion at June 30, 2020. Based on our experience, people are spending more money and generating more account activity than earlier this year. Mortgage production continues to be robust, with consumers taking advantage of the historically low interest rates," stated Zalman.

"We are starting to see green shoots in the economy, with consumers and businesses feeling more confident. The unemployment numbers are better than predicted and we believe third quarter GDP will also be higher than predicted," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net income was $130.1 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $81.8 million(3) for the same period in 2019, an increase of $48.3 million or 59.1%, primarily due to the Merger. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $1.19 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 17.6%. Net income was $130.1 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $130.9 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $837 thousand or 0.6%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 0.7%. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 included a tax benefit for net operating losses ("NOL") of $20.1 million and merger related expenses of $7.5 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were 1.58%, 8.64% and 19.19%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 40.17%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $258.1 million compared with $154.0 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $104.1 million or 67.6%. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $21.3 million. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $258.1 million compared with $259.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $842 thousand or 0.3%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $1.7 million and interest income on securities partially offset by decrease in interest expense.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with 3.16% for the same period in 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets related to the Merger and a $21.3 million increase in loan discount accretion. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This change was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in loan discount accretion, higher net premium amortization on securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity.

Noninterest income was $34.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $30.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $4.3 million or 13.9%. This increase was primarily due to increases in mortgage income, which was primarily due to the Merger and increased activity, credit card, debit card and ATM card income and other noninterest income primarily due to the Merger, that was partially offset by a decrease in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $9.2 million or 36.0% to $34.9 million compared with $25.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to a lower loss on write-down of assets and increases in NSF fees, other noninterest income, mortgage income and credit card, debit card and ATM income.

Noninterest expense was $117.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $80.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $37.2 million or 46.1%, primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $16.4 million or 12.2% to $117.9 million compared with $134.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to no merger related expenses in the third quarter and decreases in salaries and benefits, credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization and other noninterest expense due to efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas system conversion.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net income was $391.8 million(5) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $246.4 million(6) for the same period in 2019, an increase of $145.4 million or 59.0%. Net income per diluted common share was $4.20 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $3.55 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 18.3%. The increase in net income and earnings per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to the Merger and a tax benefit for NOLs of $20.1 million, partially offset by merger related expenses of $8.0 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 1.62%, 8.78% and 19.77%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and the NOL tax benefit, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 1.56%(1), 8.47%(1) and 19.07%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes) was 43.19%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 42.27%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $773.1 million compared with $463.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $309.4 million or 66.7%. This change was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $71.0 million

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 3.69% compared with 3.17% for the same period in 2019. This change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets related to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $71.0 million.

Noninterest income was $95.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $88.8 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $6.2 million or 7.0%. This increase was primarily due to increases in mortgage income, which was primarily due to the Merger and increased activity, credit card, debit card and ATM card income, other noninterest income and service charges on deposit accounts due to the Merger, partially offset by a net loss on write-down of assets of $4.9 million and decrease in NSF fees.

Noninterest expense was $377.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $240.1 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $136.9 million or 57.0%. The change was primarily due to the increase in salaries and benefits, credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense due to the Merger and $8.0 million of merger related expenses.

Balance Sheet Information

At September 30, 2020, Prosperity had $33.198 billion in total assets, an increase of $11.105 billion or 50.3% compared with $22.093 billion at September 30, 2019.

Loans at September 30, 2020 were $20.796 billion, an increase of $10.122 billion or 94.8%, compared with $10.673 billion at September 30, 2019. Linked quarter loans decreased $229.5 million or 1.1% from $21.025 billion at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the Company had $1.394 billion of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At September 30, 2020, oil and gas loans totaled $604.7 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $115.3 million) or 2.9% of total loans, of which $359.6 million were production loans and $245.1 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $339.5 million (net of discount) or 3.2% of total loans at September 30, 2019, of which $82.4 million were production loans and $257.1 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of September 30, 2020, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $258.1 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $248.9 million as of September 30, 2019. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At September 30, 2020, loans to hotels totaled $386.3 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $8.8 million) or 1.9% of total loans and loans to restaurants totaled $215.1 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $110.9 million) or 1.0% of total loans.

Deposits at September 30, 2020 were $26.459 billion, an increase of $9.529 billion or 56.3%, compared with $16.930 billion at September 30, 2019. Linked quarter deposits increased $306.5 million or 1.2% from $26.153 billion at June 30, 2020.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















(In thousands)





















Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since
   acquisition date):



















LegacyTexas:



















Loans held for sale (1)

$



$

15,725

$

54,229

$

66,745

$


Loans held for investment

6,349,251


6,601,006


6,713,337


6,636,855



Loans held for investment - Warehouse
   Purchase Program

2,730,614


2,557,183


1,713,762


1,552,762



All other loans

11,715,776


11,851,259


10,645,867


10,588,984


10,673,345

Total loans

$

20,795,641

$

21,025,173

$

19,127,195

$

18,845,346

$

10,673,345





















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since
   acquisition date):



















LegacyTexas

$

5,977,357

$

5,997,395

$

5,605,986

$

6,141,546

$


All other deposits

20,481,849


20,155,293


18,220,371


18,058,186


16,929,920

Total deposits

$

26,459,206

$

26,152,688

$

23,826,357

$

24,199,732

$

16,929,920

_______________

(1)

The LegacyTexas mortgage business was combined with the Prosperity Bank mortgage business in the second quarter of 2020. Accordingly, all loans held for sale will be reported only for Prosperity Bank going forward and not separately tracked for LegacyTexas. 

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since November 1, 2019, loans at September 30, 2020 grew $1.042 billion or 9.8% compared with September 30, 2019 and decreased $135.5 million or 1.1% compared with June 30, 2020.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since November 1, 2019, deposits at September 30, 2020 grew $3.552 billion or 21.0% compared with September 30, 2019 and grew $326.6 million or 1.6% compared with June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $69.5 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2020, compared with $51.2 million or 0.26% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2019, and $77.9 million or 0.28% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $323.6 million or 1.56% of total loans at September 30, 2020 compared to $324.2 million or 1.54% of total loans at June 30, 2020 and $87.1 million or 0.82% of total loans at September 30, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.94%(1) at September 30, 2020 compared with 1.90%(1) at June 30, 2020 and 0.82%(1) at September 30, 2019. On January 1, 2020, Prosperity adopted the measurement of current expected credit losses ("CECL"). Upon adoption of CECL, Prosperity recognized an increase in allowance for credit losses on loans of $108.7 million, of which $102.5 million was related to LegacyTexas and an increase in allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $24.4 million, of which $6.3 million was related to LegacyTexas, with a corresponding decrease in retained earnings (pre-tax). Additionally, Prosperity recognized an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $131.8 million, of which $130.3 million was related to LegacyTexas, due to the reclass of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") discounts as a result of adopting CECL.  

The provision for credit losses was $10.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.  The provision for credit losses was $20.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs were $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and net charge-offs of $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 included $8.6 million related to resolved PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $15.7 million, of which $8.6 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $7.1 million was moved to the general reserve. Additionally, $6.1 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve without taking any charge-off. Net charge-offs were $24.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $21.0 million related to resolved PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $44.2 million, of which $21.0 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $23.2 million was moved to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.49 per share to be paid on January 4, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 29, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 28, 2021, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 98.0 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $49.99 during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $52.47 per share during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Planned Redemption of Outstanding Subordinated Notes

In September 2020, Prosperity Bancshares notified the Trustee of its intent to redeem $125.0 million in subordinated notes assumed in the Merger. The redemption will occur on December 1, 2020 and will be funded by dividends from Prosperity Bank.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. On March 13, 2020, the U.S. President announced a national emergency relating to the pandemic, which has since been extended. On August 8, 2020, the Governor of Texas extended the proclamation certifying that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster in the state and declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas and on September 17, 2020, signed an Executive Order that detailed the ongoing plan to open businesses and activities in Texas. On September 25, 2020, the Governor of Oklahoma extended the executive order that declared an emergency caused by the impending threat of COVID-19 to the people of Oklahoma. The Bank is considered an essential business and is closely monitoring the latest developments regarding COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company's operations and financial results during the remainder of 2020 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.

The health and safety of the Bank's associates, customers, and communities are of utmost importance; and the Company has taken additional measures in an effort to ensure this safety, including restricting nonessential employee travel, expanding remote access availability, distancing work stations, professional cleaning of its facilities, and signs and distancing reminders for customers in the banking centers. Further, the Company remains committed to providing uninterrupted and reliable banking service and has business continuity plans and protocols in place to ensure critical operations are able to continue without disruption.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 27, 2020 the President of the United States signed the CARES Act into law. The CARES Act provides assistance for American workers, families and small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), established by the CARES Act and implemented by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") with support from the Department of the Treasury, provides small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. On June 5, 2020, the President signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020 ("PPP Flexibility Act"), which modified the covered expense period from eight weeks to 24 weeks, extended the maturity date of the loans out to five years and gave greater flexibility to employers having difficulty hiring workers. PPP loans originated prior to June 5, 2020, have a two year term and earn interest at 1%. PPP loans originated on and after June 5, 2020, have a five year term. The loans are eligible for early forgiveness by the SBA as provided by the CARES Act and the PPP Flexibility Act and related regulations and guidance. Additionally, the Bank is entitled to a per loan processing fee based on a tiered schedule ranging from 5% to 1% of the loan balance. The PPP application period expired on August 8, 2020.  As of September 30, 2020, the Company has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 11,948 loans totaling $1.394 billion. The Company has also provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals.

Merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

On November 1, 2019, Prosperity completed the merger with LegacyTexas and its wholly-owned subsidiary LegacyTexas Bank headquartered in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operated 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity issued 26,228,148 shares of Prosperity common stock with a closing price of $69.02 per share plus $318.0 million in cash, made up of $308.6 million in cash and $9.4 million in cash for taxes withheld, for all outstanding shares of LegacyTexas. This resulted in goodwill of $1.331 billion as of September 30, 2020, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2020, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of LegacyTexas Bank.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2020 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 6937658.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcast & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of September 30, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $33.198 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and cash management.

As of September 30, 2020, Prosperity operated 275 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.  These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives.  Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather.  These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

_______________

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $18.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $22.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $895 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $20.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $24.3 million, and merger related expenses of $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $63.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $75.3 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.9 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

 - - -

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















Loans held for sale

$

51,694

$

39,516

$

65,035

$

80,959

$

20,284

Loans held for investment

18,013,333


18,428,474


17,348,398


17,211,625


10,653,061

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
   Program

2,730,614


2,557,183


1,713,762


1,552,762



Total loans

20,795,641


21,025,173


19,127,195


18,845,346


10,673,345





















Investment securities(A)

7,431,495


7,717,586


8,295,495


8,570,056


8,495,206

Federal funds sold

56,469


568


676


519


521

Allowance for credit losses(B)

(323,635)


(324,205)


(327,206)


(87,469)


(87,061)

Cash and due from banks

1,031,193


332,873


381,458


573,589


420,359

Goodwill

3,231,692


3,231,964


3,223,144


3,223,671


1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net

76,478


79,748


83,041


86,404


29,051

Other real estate owned

11,548


6,160


5,452


6,936


815

Fixed assets, net

325,994


324,975


327,293


326,832


263,703

Other assets

560,724


571,807


626,951


639,824


396,033

Total assets

$

33,197,599

$

32,966,649

$

31,743,499

$

32,185,708

$

22,092,817





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

8,998,328

$

9,040,257

$

7,461,323

$

7,763,894

$

5,784,002

Interest-bearing deposits

17,460,878


17,112,431


16,365,034


16,435,838


11,145,918

Total deposits

26,459,206


26,152,688


23,826,357


24,199,732


16,929,920

Other borrowings

2,570


103,131


1,338,429


1,303,730


600,795

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

380,274


365,335


344,695


377,294


311,404

Subordinated notes

125,146


125,365


125,585


125,804



Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
   credit exposures(B)

29,947


29,947


29,947


5,599



Other liabilities

165,579


242,061


222,912


202,714


123,892

Total liabilities

27,162,722


27,018,527


25,887,925


26,214,873


17,966,011

Shareholders' equity(C)

6,034,877


5,948,122


5,855,574


5,970,835


4,126,806

Total liabilities and equity

$

33,197,599

$

32,966,649

$

31,743,499

$

32,185,708

$

22,092,817


(A)

Includes $(442), $(1,767), $(3,421), $763 and $49 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

(B)

ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

(C)

Includes $(349), $(1,396), $(2,703), $602 and $38 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sep 30,

2019

Sep 30,
2020

Sep 30,
2019

Income Statement Data



























Interest income:



























Loans

$

244,255

$

242,772

$

247,243

$

222,910

$

134,943

$

734,270

$

398,533

Securities(D)

38,033


43,776


48,282


49,348


50,872


130,091


160,464

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

144


45


713


600


363


902


1,083

Total interest income

282,432


286,593


296,238


272,858


186,178


865,263


560,080





























Interest expense:



























Deposits

22,458


25,269


35,018


32,759


26,939


82,745


78,629

Other borrowings

52


533


2,932


6,115


4,335


3,517


15,208

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

309


337


757


879


914


1,403


2,504

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

1,500


1,499


1,500


1,075





4,499



Total interest expense

24,319


27,638


40,207


40,828


32,188


92,164


96,341

Net interest income

258,113


258,955


256,031


232,030


153,990


773,099


463,739

Provision for credit losses

10,000


10,000


-


1,700


1,100


20,000


2,600

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

248,113


248,955


256,031


230,330


152,890


753,099


461,139





























Noninterest income:



























Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

7,156


5,645


9,443


9,990


8,835


22,244


24,624

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

8,315


7,263


7,474


7,728


6,688


23,052


19,139

Service charges on deposit accounts

5,920


5,790


6,104


5,597


5,020


17,814


15,007

Trust income

2,502


2,242


2,662


2,582


2,492


7,406


7,645

Mortgage income

2,958


1,820


2,010


2,455


839


6,788


2,551

Brokerage income

628


584


650


625


522


1,862


1,736

Bank owned life insurance income

1,449


1,508


1,545


1,502


1,314


4,502


3,924

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

(528)


(3,945)


(385)


(1,870)


(3)


(4,858)


57

Other noninterest income

6,524


4,768


4,885


6,897


4,966


16,177


14,092

Total noninterest income

34,924


25,675


34,388


35,506


30,673


94,987


88,775





























Noninterest expense:



























Salaries and benefits

75,068


79,109


77,282


69,356


52,978


231,459


156,992

Net occupancy and equipment

8,644


9,190


8,980


7,420


5,607


26,814


16,565

Credit and debit card, data processing and
   software amortization

8,776


11,690


11,421


9,158


4,989


31,887


14,466

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

2,512


2,601


2,078


2,095


1,814


7,191


6,513

Core deposit intangibles amortization

3,270


3,293


3,363


2,705


1,248


9,926


3,832

Depreciation

4,605


4,598


4,768


4,212


3,286


13,971


9,501

Communications

3,027


3,324


3,195


3,012


2,214


9,546


6,667

Other real estate expense

258


40


46


57


68


344


271

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other
   real estate

(137)


4


(130)


(49)


(115)


(263)


(346)

Merger related expenses




7,474


544


46,402





8,018



Other noninterest expense

11,896


13,045


13,194


12,083


8,610


38,135


25,630

Total noninterest expense

117,919


134,368


124,741


156,451


80,699


377,028


240,091

Income before income taxes

165,118


140,262


165,678


109,385


102,864


471,058


309,823

Provision for income taxes

35,054


9,361


34,830


23,251


21,106


79,245


63,405

Net income available to common shareholders

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

130,848

$

86,134

$

81,758

$

391,813

$

246,418


(D)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $10,089, $9,224, $8,005, $8,556 and $8,027 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and $27,318 and $22,223 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sep 30,

2019

Sep 30,

2020

Sep 30,
2019

Profitability



























Net income (E) (F)

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

130,848

$

86,134

$

81,758

$

391,813

$

246,418





























Basic earnings per share

$

1.40

$

1.41

$

1.39

$

1.01

$

1.19

$

4.20

$

3.55

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.40

$

1.41

$

1.39

$

1.01

$

1.19

$

4.20

$

3.55





























Return on average assets (G)

1.58

%

1.61

%

(K)

1.67

%

(K)

1.19

%

(K)

1.47

%

1.62

%

(K)

1.47

%

Return on average common equity (G)

8.64

%

8.84

%

(K)

8.86

%

(K)

6.33

%

(K)

7.89

%

8.78

%

(K)

7.95

%

Return on average tangible common equity (G) (H)

19.19

%

19.98

%

(K)

20.16

%

(K)

12.50

%

(K)

14.77

%

19.77

%

(K)

14.94

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (E) (F) (I)

3.57

%

3.69

%

3.81

%

3.66

%

3.16

%

3.69

%

3.17

%

Efficiency ratio (H) (J)

40.17

%

46.56

%

(L)

42.90

%

(L)

58.07

%

(L)

43.70

%

43.19

%

(L)

43.46

%





























Liquidity and Capital Ratios



























Equity to assets

18.18

%

18.04

%

18.45

%

18.55

%

18.68

%

18.18

%

18.68

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.17

%

12.29

%

12.27

%

12.30

%

16.68

%

13.17

%

16.68

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.17

%

12.29

%

12.27

%

12.30

%

16.68

%

13.17

%

16.68

%

Total risk-based capital

14.28

%

13.36

%

12.81

%

12.70

%

17.34

%

14.28

%

17.34

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.57

%

9.41

%

9.49

%

10.42

%

10.86

%

9.57

%

10.86

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible
   assets (H)

9.12

%

8.89

%

8.96

%

9.21

%

10.90

%

9.12

%

10.90

%





























Other Data



























Weighted-average shares used in computing
   earnings per common share



























Basic

92,656


92,658


94,371


85,573


68,738


93,226


69,463

Diluted

92,656


92,658


94,371


85,573


68,738


93,226


69,463

Period end shares outstanding

92,562


92,660


92,652


94,746


68,397


92,562


68,397

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.46

$

0.46

$

0.46

$

0.46

$

0.41

$

1.38

$

1.23

Book value per common share

$

65.20

$

64.19

$

63.20

$

63.02

$

60.34

$

65.20

$

60.34

Tangible book value per common share (H)

$

29.46

$

28.45

$

27.52

$

28.08

$

32.12

$

29.46

$

32.12





























Common Stock Market Price



























High

$

60.63

$

72.95

$

75.22

$

74.35

$

71.86

$

75.22

$

75.36

Low

$

48.80

$

43.68

$

42.02

$

66.60

$

62.17

$

42.02

$

61.65

Period end closing price

$

51.83

$

59.38

$

48.25

$

71.89

$

70.63

$

51.83

$

70.63

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,716


3,793


3,801


3,867


3,019


3,716


3,044

Number of banking centers

275


275


285


285


243


275


243

(E)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:


Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019

Loan discount accretion












ASC 310-20

$16,729

$17,999

$22,463

$17,834

$1,006

$57,191

$3,360

ASC 310-30

$5,805

$6,267

$6,019

$5,908

$277

$18,091

$943

Securities net amortization

$116

$203

$194

$201

$157

$513

$646

Time deposits amortization

$1,240

$1,793

$2,270

$1,709


$5,303


















(F)

Using effective tax rate of 21.2%, 6.7%, 21.0%, 21.3% and 20.5% for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and 16.8% and 20.5% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.  Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOLs due to the CARES Act.

(G)

Interim periods annualized.

(H)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(I)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.    

(J)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(K)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(L)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,  refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019



Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(M)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(M)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(M)

Interest-earning assets:




































Loans held for sale

$

50,606

$

420

3.30%

$

63,338

$

523

3.32%

$

21,077

$

266

5.01%

Loans held for investment

18,267,559


225,596

4.91%


18,135,226


228,062

5.06%


10,589,272


134,677

5.05%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse
   Purchase Program

2,279,461


18,239

3.18%


1,843,097


14,187

3.10%










Total Loans

20,597,626


244,255

4.72%


20,041,661


242,772

4.87%


10,610,349


134,943

5.05%

Investment securities

7,603,762


38,033

1.99%

(N)

8,054,008


43,776

2.19%

(N)

8,758,056


50,872

2.30%

(N)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

618,228


144

0.09%


172,761


45

0.10%


74,751


363

1.93%

Total interest-earning assets

28,819,616


282,432

3.90%


28,268,430


286,593

4.08%


19,443,156


186,178

3.80%

Allowance for credit losses(B)

(321,424)










(325,720)










(86,996)









Noninterest-earning assets

4,482,646










4,562,016










2,849,936









Total assets

$

32,980,838









$

32,504,726









$

22,206,096















































Interest-bearing liabilities:




































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

5,221,722

$

5,028

0.38%

$

4,949,023

$

4,621

0.38%

$

3,575,249

$

5,602

0.62%

Savings and money market deposits

8,937,751


7,833

0.35%


8,537,352


8,745

0.41%


5,524,277


12,588

0.90%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,103,290


9,597

1.23%


3,224,196


11,903

1.48%


2,083,803


8,749

1.67%

Other borrowings

13,898


52

1.49%


474,867


533

0.45%


749,814


4,335

2.29%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

378,888


309

0.32%


365,077


337

0.37%


315,277


914

1.15%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

125,256


1,500

4.76%


125,475


1,499

4.80%










Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,780,805


24,319

0.54%

(O)

17,675,990


27,638

0.63%

(O)

12,248,420


32,188

1.04%

(O)






































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

8,980,814










8,583,734










5,701,419









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance
   sheet credit exposures(B)

29,947










29,947




















Other liabilities

167,532










289,899










111,526









Total liabilities

26,959,098










26,579,570










18,061,365









Shareholders' equity

6,021,740










5,925,156










4,144,731









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

32,980,838









$

32,504,726









$

22,206,096















































Net interest income and margin




$

258,113

3.56%





$

258,955

3.68%





$

153,990

3.14%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:




































Tax equivalent adjustment





658










690










791





Net interest income and margin (tax
   equivalent basis)




$

258,771

3.57%





$

259,645

3.69%





$

154,781

3.16%

(M)

Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.

(N)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $10,089, $9,224 and $8,027 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

(O)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.36%, 0.42% and 0.71% for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date



Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019



Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(P)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(P)

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans held for sale

$

60,256

$

1,575

3.49%

$

23,605

$

887

5.02%

Loans held for investment

17,890,010


690,175

5.15%


10,484,864


397,646

5.07%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse
   Purchase Program

1,749,568


42,520

3.25%










Total loans

19,699,834


734,270

4.98%


10,508,469


398,533

5.07%

Investment securities

8,029,097


130,091

2.16%

(Q)

9,079,314


160,464

2.36%

(Q)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

339,229


902

0.36%


70,320


1,083

2.06%

Total interest-earning assets

28,068,160


865,263

4.12%


19,658,103


560,080

3.81%

Allowance for credit losses(B)

(325,036)










(86,556)









Noninterest-earning assets

4,540,440










2,852,098









Total assets

$

32,283,564









$

22,423,645



































Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

5,054,320

$

16,745

0.44%

$

3,810,765

$

18,227

0.64%

Savings and money market deposits

8,481,852


30,700

0.48%


5,548,375


36,494

0.88%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,243,564


35,300

1.45%


2,067,940


23,908

1.55%

Other borrowings

439,018


3,517

1.07%


825,733


15,208

2.46%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

370,225


1,403

0.51%


292,347


2,504

1.15%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

125,475


4,499

4.79%










Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,714,454


92,164

0.69%

(R)

12,545,160


96,341

1.03%

(R)


























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

8,354,410










5,645,145









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance
   sheet credit exposures(B)

24,321




















Other liabilities

239,747










102,299









Total liabilities

26,332,932










18,292,604









Shareholders' equity

5,950,632










4,131,041









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

32,283,564









$

22,423,645



































Net interest income and margin




$

773,099

3.68%





$

463,739

3.15%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
























Tax equivalent adjustment





2,071










2,481





Net interest income and margin (tax
   equivalent basis)




$

775,170

3.69%





$

466,220

3.17%

(P)

Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.

(Q)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $27,318 and $22,223 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(R)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.47% and 0.71% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

  

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

YIELD TREND (S)






































Interest-Earning Assets:


















Loans held for sale

3.30

%

3.32

%

3.80

%

3.96

%

5.01

%

Loans held for investment

4.91

%

5.06

%

5.51

%

5.52

%

5.05

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse
   Purchase Program

3.18

%

3.10

%

3.62

%

3.93

%


Total loans

4.72

%

4.87

%

5.39

%

5.42

%

5.05

%

Investment securities (T)

1.99

%

2.19

%

2.30

%

2.28

%

2.30

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.09

%

0.10

%

1.28

%

0.78

%

1.93

%

Total interest-earning assets

3.90

%

4.08

%

4.40

%

4.29

%

3.80

%




















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.38

%

0.38

%

0.57

%

0.54

%

0.62

%

Savings and money market deposits

0.35

%

0.41

%

0.71

%

0.79

%

0.90

%

Certificates and other time deposits

1.23

%

1.48

%

1.63

%

1.67

%

1.67

%

Other borrowings

1.49

%

0.45

%

1.42

%

1.73

%

2.29

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.32

%

0.37

%

0.83

%

0.99

%

1.15

%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

4.76

%

4.80

%

4.80

%

4.85

%


Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.54

%

0.63

%

0.91

%

1.00

%

1.04

%




















Net Interest Margin

3.56

%

3.68

%

3.80

%

3.65

%

3.14

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.57

%

3.69

%

3.81

%

3.66

%

3.16

%

(S)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.

(T)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $10,089, $9,224, $8,005, $8,556 and $8,027 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Balance Sheet Averages



















Loans held for sale

$

50,606

$

63,338

$

66,917

$

57,171

$

21,077

Loans held for investment

18,267,559


18,135,226


17,263,098


15,261,163


10,589,272

Loans held for investment - Warehouse
   Purchase Program

2,279,461


1,843,097


1,120,324


996,903



Total Loans

20,597,626


20,041,661


18,450,339


16,315,237


10,610,349





















Investment securities

7,603,762


8,054,008


8,434,196


8,598,736


8,758,056

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

618,228


172,761


223,631


305,596


74,751

Total interest-earning assets

28,819,616


28,268,430


27,108,166


25,219,569


19,443,156

Allowance for credit losses(B)

(321,424)


(325,720)


(328,005)


(86,795)


(86,996)

Cash and due from banks

267,887


247,426


321,832


275,072


230,986

Goodwill

3,231,976


3,223,469


3,223,633


2,658,133


1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net

78,269


81,539


84,865


28,912


29,682

Other real estate

8,061


5,666


5,837


4,864


997

Fixed assets, net

325,958


327,811


325,337


308,692


263,495

Other assets

570,495


676,105


615,747


654,978


423,931

Total assets

$

32,980,838

$

32,504,726

$

31,357,412

$

29,063,425

$

22,206,096





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

8,980,814

$

8,583,734

$

7,491,798

$

7,066,878

$

5,701,419

Interest-bearing demand deposits

5,221,722


4,949,023


4,990,376


4,233,880


3,575,249

Savings and money market deposits

8,937,751


8,537,352


7,965,440


7,109,754


5,524,277

Certificates and other time deposits

3,103,290


3,224,196


3,404,748


3,044,843


2,083,803

Total deposits

26,243,577


25,294,305


23,852,362


21,455,355


16,884,748

Other borrowings

13,898


474,867


832,961


1,403,686


749,814

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

378,888


365,077


366,615


351,580


315,277

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

125,256


125,475


125,694


87,963



Allowance for credit losses on off-balance
   sheet credit exposures(B)

29,947


29,947


13,009


5,673



Other liabilities

167,532


289,899


262,523


320,855


111,526

Shareholders' equity

6,021,740


5,925,156


5,904,248


5,443,986


4,144,731

Total liabilities and equity

$

32,980,838

$

32,504,726

$

31,357,412

$

29,063,425

$

22,206,096

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Period End Balances






































































Loan Portfolio


































Commercial and industrial

$

2,171,302

10.5

%

$

2,214,742

10.5

%

$

2,500,110

13.1

%

$

2,507,318

13.3

%

$

1,120,913

10.5

%

Warehouse purchase program

2,730,614

13.1

%

2,557,183

12.2

%

1,713,762

9.0

%

1,552,762

8.2

%




Construction, land development and
   other land loans

2,081,762

10.0

%

2,033,037

9.7

%

2,051,021

10.7

%

2,064,167

11.0

%

1,764,648

16.5

%

1-4 family residential

4,189,852

20.1

%

4,184,972

19.9

%

3,993,138

20.9

%

3,880,382

20.6

%

2,472,907

23.2

%

Home equity

477,552

2.3

%

437,098

2.1

%

516,003

2.6

%

507,029

2.6

%

250,775

2.3

%

Commercial real estate (includes
   multi-family residential)

6,179,901

29.7

%

6,550,086

31.2

%

6,576,213

34.4

%

6,556,285

34.9

%

3,652,176

34.3

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)

598,972

2.9

%

612,694

2.9

%

635,295

3.3

%

680,855

3.6

%

729,585

6.8

%

Consumer and other

367,231

1.8

%

403,462

1.9

%

423,000

2.2

%

398,271

2.1

%

342,839

3.2

%

Energy

604,698

2.9

%

639,402

3.0

%

718,653

3.8

%

698,277

3.7

%

339,502

3.2

%

Paycheck Protection Program

1,393,757

6.7

%

1,392,497

6.6

%














Total loans

$

20,795,641




$

21,025,173




$

19,127,195




$

18,845,346




$

10,673,345







































Deposit Types


































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

8,998,328

34.0

%

$

9,040,257

34.6

%

$

7,461,323

31.3

%

$

7,763,894

32.1

%

$

5,784,002

34.2

%

Interest-bearing DDA

5,297,802

20.0

%

5,130,495

19.6

%

4,980,090

20.9

%

5,100,938

21.1

%

3,564,419

21.0

%

Money market

6,324,127

23.9

%

6,148,206

23.5

%

5,341,525

22.4

%

5,099,024

21.1

%

3,457,728

20.4

%

Savings

2,772,492

10.5

%

2,722,718

10.4

%

2,716,247

11.4

%

2,756,297

11.3

%

2,027,621

12.0

%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,066,457

11.6

%

3,111,012

11.9

%

3,327,172

14.0

%

3,479,579

14.4

%

2,096,150

12.4

%

Total deposits

$

26,459,206




$

26,152,688




$

23,826,357




$

24,199,732




$

16,929,920







































Loan to Deposit Ratio

78.6

%




80.4

%




80.3

%




77.9

%




63.0

%


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019




































Single family residential construction

$

654,933

31.5

%

$

710,401

34.9

%

$

655,191

31.9

%

$

614,647

29.7

%

$

462,714

26.2

%

Land development

114,937

5.5

%

114,748

5.6

%

110,853

5.4

%

88,529

4.3

%

80,711

4.6

%

Raw land

240,154

11.5

%

274,159

13.5

%

265,943

12.9

%

233,559

11.3

%

171,609

9.7

%

Residential lots

137,615

6.6

%

144,765

7.1

%

136,861

6.7

%

138,961

6.7

%

123,265

7.0

%

Commercial lots

109,569

5.3

%

103,267

5.1

%

106,036

5.2

%

101,960

4.9

%

102,084

5.8

%

Commercial construction and other

825,053

39.6

%

687,618

33.8

%

778,731

37.9

%

890,597

43.1

%

825,001

46.7

%

Net unaccreted discount

(499)





(1,921)





(2,594)





(4,086)





(736)



Total construction loans

$

2,081,762




$

2,033,037




$

2,051,021




$

2,064,167




$

1,764,648



Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2020


Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (U)

Total

Collateral Type



























Shopping center/retail

$

376,417

$

284,715

$

50,127

$

16,920

$

31,641

$

272,171

$

1,031,991

Commercial and industrial buildings

147,107


156,806


19,927


14,835


19,419


164,408


522,502

Office buildings

190,334


542,135


31,465


74,651


5,218


82,444


926,247

Medical buildings

37,367


40,855


14,234


25,179


25,107


57,283


200,025

Apartment buildings

404,936


512,803


22,666


15,619


19,070


177,745


1,152,839

Hotel

63,380


73,942


43,343


28,996





138,579


348,240

Other

57,229


55,436


23,033


11,522


2,486


82,171


231,877

Total

$

1,276,770

$

1,666,692

$

204,795

$

187,722

$

102,941

$

974,801

$

4,413,721

(V)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans


Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Jun 30, 2020

Balance at

Sep 30, 2020

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Jun 30, 2020

Balance at

Sep 30, 2020

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Jun 30, 2020

Balance at

Sep 30, 2020

Loan marks:



































Acquired banks (W)

$

229,080

$

7,436

$

6,622

$

142,128

$



$



$

371,208

$

7,436

$

6,622

LegacyTexas merger(X)

116,519


62,424


46,493


177,924


22,565


16,760


294,443


84,989


63,253

Total

345,599


69,860


53,115


320,052


22,565

(Z)

16,760


665,651


92,425


69,875





































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



































Acquired banks (W)

5,690,998


308,692


281,766


275,221


6,952


4,061


5,966,219


315,644


285,827

LegacyTexas merger(X)

6,595,161


4,808,987


4,187,077


414,352


283,237


222,019


7,009,513


5,092,224


4,409,096

Total

12,286,159


5,117,679


4,468,843


689,573


290,189


226,080


12,975,732

(Y)

5,407,868


4,694,923





































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan
   marks

$

11,940,560

$

5,047,819

$

4,415,728

$

369,521

$

267,624

$

209,320

$

12,310,081

$

5,315,443

$

4,625,048

(U)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(V)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $6.180 billion as of September 30, 2020.

(W)

Includes Bank of Texas, Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank.

(X)

The LegacyTexas merger was completed on November 1, 2019.  During the fourth quarter of 2019, LegacyTexas added $7.010 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $294.4 million at acquisition date.

(Y)

Actual principal balances acquired.

(Z)

ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

  

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sep 30,

2019

Sep 30,
2020

Sep 30,
2019

Asset Quality


























Nonaccrual loans

$

57,412

$

62,904

$

58,194

$

55,243

$

49,973

$

57,412

$

49,973

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

462


8,691


3,255


441


341


462


341

Total nonperforming loans

57,874


71,595


61,449


55,684


50,314


57,874


50,314

Repossessed assets

120


187


278


324


28


120


28

Other real estate

11,548


6,160


5,452


6,935


815


11,548


815

Total nonperforming assets

$

69,542

$

77,942

$

67,179

$

62,943

$

51,157

$

69,542

$

51,157




























Nonperforming assets:


























Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

17,273

$

15,238

$

15,987

$

17,086

$

15,974

$

17,273

$

15,974

Construction, land development and other land
   loans

2,633


10,530


1,125


1,177


874


2,633


874

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

29,953


29,812


28,996


26,453


19,600


29,953


19,600

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
   residential)

16,069


20,748


20,155


18,031


14,384


16,069


14,384

Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,931


1,501


896


101


285


1,931


285

Consumer and other

1,683


113


20


95


40


1,683


40

Total

$

69,542

$

77,942

$

67,179

$

62,943

$

51,157

$

69,542

$

51,157

Number of loans/properties

198


213


198


236


89


198


89

Allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

323,635

$

324,205

$

327,206

$

87,469

$

87,061

$

323,635

$

87,061




























Net charge-offs (recoveries):


























Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

8,344

$

12,206

$

(28)

$

76

$

(83)

$

20,522

$

808

Construction, land development and other land
loans

478


(6)


(12)


(6)


(6)


460


1

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

252


51


5


20


(9)


308


(1)

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
   residential)

676





(81)


254


(1)


595


(3)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(17)


(3)


(1)


(18)


278


(21)


(954)

Consumer and other

837


753


918


965


867


2,508


2,129

Total

$

10,570

$

13,001

$

801

$

1,291

$

1,046

$

24,372

$

1,980




























Asset Quality Ratios


























Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning
   assets

0.24

%

0.28

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.26

%

0.25

%

0.26

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.33

%

0.37

%

0.35

%

0.33

%

0.48

%

0.33

%

0.48

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.21

%

0.26

%

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.04

%

0.17

%

0.03

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans(AA)

1.56

%

1.54

%

1.71

%

0.46

%

0.82

%

1.56

%

0.82

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding
   Warehouse Purchase Program loans and
   Paycheck Protection Program loans (H)(AA)

1.94

%

1.90

%

1.88

%

0.51

%

0.82

%

1.94

%

0.82

%

(AA) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sep 30,
2019

Sep 30,

2020

Sep 30,
2019

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback:



























Net income

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

130,848

$

86,134

$

81,758

$

391,813

$

246,418

Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(AB)




5,904


430


36,658





6,334



Less: net operating losses carryback (AC)




(20,145)











(20,145)



Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (AB) (AC)

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

131,278

$

122,792

$

81,758

$

378,002

$

246,418





























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

92,656


92,658


94,371


85,573


68,738


93,226


68,397

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(AB)

$



$

0.06

$



$

0.43

$



$

0.07



Net operating losses carryback per diluted share (AB)

$



$

(0.22)

$



$



$



$

(0.22)

$


Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (AB) (AC)

$

1.40

$

1.25

$

1.39

$

1.44

$

1.19

$

4.05

$

3.60





























Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback:



























Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (AB) (AC)

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

131,278

$

122,792

$

81,758

$

378,002

$

246,418

Average total assets

$

32,980,838

$

32,504,726

$

31,357,412

$

29,063,425

$

22,206,096

$

32,283,564

$

22,206,096

Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (G) (AB) (AC)

1.58

%

1.44

%

1.67

%

1.69

%

1.47

%

1.56

%

1.48

%





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback:



























Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (AB) (AC)

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

131,278

$

122,792

$

81,758

$

378,002

$

246,418

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,021,740

$

5,925,156

$

5,904,248

$

5,443,986

$

4,144,731

$

5,950,632

$

4,131,041

Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (G) (AB) (AC)

8.64

%

7.88

%

8.89

%

9.02

%

7.89

%

8.47

%

7.95

%





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to
return on average tangible common equity:



























Net income

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

130,848

$

86,134

$

81,758

$

391,813

$

246,418

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,021,740

$

5,925,156

$

5,904,248

$

5,443,986

$

4,144,731

$

5,950,632

$

4,131,041

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,310,245)


(3,305,008)


(3,308,498)


(2,687,045)


(1,930,527)


(3,307,925)


(1,931,788)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,711,495

$

2,620,148

$

2,595,750

$

2,756,941

$

2,214,204

$

2,642,707

$

2,199,253

Return on average tangible common equity (G)

19.19

%

19.98

%

20.16

%

12.50

%

14.77

%

19.77

%

14.94

%

(AB) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.

(AC) Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOLs due to the CARES Act.




Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,
2019

Sep 30,
2019

Sep 30,
2020

Sep 30,
2019





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback:



























Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (AB) (AC)

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

131,278

$

122,792

$

81,758

$

378,002

$

246,418

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,021,740

$

5,925,156

$

5,904,248

$

5,443,986

$

4,144,731

$

5,950,632

$

4,131,041

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,310,245)


(3,305,008)


(3,308,498)


(2,687,045)


(1,930,527)


(3,307,925)


(1,931,788)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,711,495

$

2,620,148

$

2,595,750

$

2,756,941

$

2,214,204

$

2,642,707

$

2,199,253

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (G) (AB) (AC)

19.19

%

17.81

%

20.23

%

17.82

%

14.77

%

19.07

%

14.94

%


























































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:



























Shareholders' equity

$

6,034,877

$

5,948,122

$

5,855,574

$

5,970,835

$

4,126,806

$

6,034,877

$

4,126,806

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,308,170)


(3,311,712)


(3,306,185)


(3,310,075)


(1,929,896)


(3,308,170)


(1,929,896)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,726,707

$

2,636,410

$

2,549,389

$

2,660,760

$

2,196,910

$

2,726,707

$

2,196,910





























Period end shares outstanding

92,562


92,660


92,652


94,746


68,397


92,562


68,397

Tangible book value per share:

$

29.46

$

28.45

$

27.52

$

28.08

$

32.12

$

29.46


32.12





























Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:



























Tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,726,707

$

2,636,410

$

2,549,389

$

2,660,760

$

2,196,910

$

2,726,707

$

2,196,910

Total assets

$

33,197,599

$

32,966,649

$

31,743,499

$

32,185,708

$

22,092,817

$

33,197,599

$

22,092,817

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,308,170)


(3,311,712)


(3,306,185)


(3,310,075)


(1,929,896)


(3,308,170)


(1,929,896)

Tangible assets

$

29,889,429

$

29,654,937

$

28,437,314

$

28,875,633

$

20,162,921

$

29,889,429

$

20,162,921

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:

9.12

%

8.89

%

8.96

%

9.21

%

10.90

%

9.12

%

10.90

%





























Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans:



























Allowance for credit losses (AA)

$

323,635

$

324,205

$

327,206

$

87,469

$

87,061

$

323,635

$

87,061

Total loans

$

20,795,641

$

21,025,173

$

19,127,195

$

18,845,346

$

10,673,345

$

20,795,641

$

10,673,345

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans

(2,730,614)


(2,557,183)


(1,713,762)


(1,552,762)





(2,730,614)



Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans

(1,393,757)


(1,392,497)











(1,393,757)



Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans

$

16,671,270

$

17,075,493

$

17,413,433

$

17,292,584

$

10,673,345

$

16,671,270

$

10,673,345

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans

1.94

%

1.90

%

1.88

%

0.51

%

0.82

%

1.94

%

0.82

%





























Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes:



























Noninterest expense

$

117,919

$

134,368

$

124,741