Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $130.1 million compared with $81.8 million for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 compared with $1.19 for the same period in 2019. Additionally, deposits increased $306.5 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) during the third quarter 2020 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of third quarter average interest-earning assets with an annualized return on third quarter average assets of 1.58%. On November 1, 2019, LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and LegacyTexas Bank merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").

"We are pleased with our third quarter 2020 results of $1.40 in earnings per share and annualized returns on average tangible equity of 19.19% and on average assets of 1.58%. Because of these metrics, our strong capital position and confidence in our business, Prosperity Bancshares' Board has approved a 6.5% increase in the fourth quarter dividend to $0.49 per share," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



"Our asset quality remains sound, with nonperforming assets at $69.5 million or 0.24% of average interest earning assets for the third quarter, a decrease of $8.4 million compared with the second quarter 2020. Loans on forbearance decreased from 17.2% of total loans as of June 30, 2020 to 1.1% as of October 26, 2020. Our allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans is higher than at any time in my banking career and equates to a coverage ratio of 5.6 times our nonperforming loans," continued Zalman.

"Linked quarter deposits increased $306.5 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) from $26.153 billion at June 30, 2020. Based on our experience, people are spending more money and generating more account activity than earlier this year. Mortgage production continues to be robust, with consumers taking advantage of the historically low interest rates," stated Zalman.



"We are starting to see green shoots in the economy, with consumers and businesses feeling more confident. The unemployment numbers are better than predicted and we believe third quarter GDP will also be higher than predicted," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net income was $130.1 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $81.8 million(3) for the same period in 2019, an increase of $48.3 million or 59.1%, primarily due to the Merger. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $1.19 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 17.6%. Net income was $130.1 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $130.9 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $837 thousand or 0.6%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 0.7%. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 included a tax benefit for net operating losses ("NOL") of $20.1 million and merger related expenses of $7.5 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were 1.58%, 8.64% and 19.19%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 40.17%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $258.1 million compared with $154.0 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $104.1 million or 67.6%. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $21.3 million. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $258.1 million compared with $259.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $842 thousand or 0.3%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $1.7 million and interest income on securities partially offset by decrease in interest expense.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with 3.16% for the same period in 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets related to the Merger and a $21.3 million increase in loan discount accretion. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This change was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in loan discount accretion, higher net premium amortization on securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity.

Noninterest income was $34.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $30.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $4.3 million or 13.9%. This increase was primarily due to increases in mortgage income, which was primarily due to the Merger and increased activity, credit card, debit card and ATM card income and other noninterest income primarily due to the Merger, that was partially offset by a decrease in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $9.2 million or 36.0% to $34.9 million compared with $25.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to a lower loss on write-down of assets and increases in NSF fees, other noninterest income, mortgage income and credit card, debit card and ATM income.

Noninterest expense was $117.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $80.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $37.2 million or 46.1%, primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $16.4 million or 12.2% to $117.9 million compared with $134.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to no merger related expenses in the third quarter and decreases in salaries and benefits, credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization and other noninterest expense due to efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas system conversion.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net income was $391.8 million(5) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $246.4 million(6) for the same period in 2019, an increase of $145.4 million or 59.0%. Net income per diluted common share was $4.20 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $3.55 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 18.3%. The increase in net income and earnings per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to the Merger and a tax benefit for NOLs of $20.1 million, partially offset by merger related expenses of $8.0 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 1.62%, 8.78% and 19.77%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and the NOL tax benefit, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 1.56%(1), 8.47%(1) and 19.07%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes) was 43.19%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 42.27%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $773.1 million compared with $463.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $309.4 million or 66.7%. This change was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $71.0 million.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 3.69% compared with 3.17% for the same period in 2019. This change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets related to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $71.0 million.

Noninterest income was $95.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $88.8 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $6.2 million or 7.0%. This increase was primarily due to increases in mortgage income, which was primarily due to the Merger and increased activity, credit card, debit card and ATM card income, other noninterest income and service charges on deposit accounts due to the Merger, partially offset by a net loss on write-down of assets of $4.9 million and decrease in NSF fees.

Noninterest expense was $377.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $240.1 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $136.9 million or 57.0%. The change was primarily due to the increase in salaries and benefits, credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense due to the Merger and $8.0 million of merger related expenses.

Balance Sheet Information

At September 30, 2020, Prosperity had $33.198 billion in total assets, an increase of $11.105 billion or 50.3% compared with $22.093 billion at September 30, 2019.

Loans at September 30, 2020 were $20.796 billion, an increase of $10.122 billion or 94.8%, compared with $10.673 billion at September 30, 2019. Linked quarter loans decreased $229.5 million or 1.1% from $21.025 billion at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the Company had $1.394 billion of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At September 30, 2020, oil and gas loans totaled $604.7 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $115.3 million) or 2.9% of total loans, of which $359.6 million were production loans and $245.1 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $339.5 million (net of discount) or 3.2% of total loans at September 30, 2019, of which $82.4 million were production loans and $257.1 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of September 30, 2020, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $258.1 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $248.9 million as of September 30, 2019. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At September 30, 2020, loans to hotels totaled $386.3 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $8.8 million) or 1.9% of total loans and loans to restaurants totaled $215.1 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $110.9 million) or 1.0% of total loans.

Deposits at September 30, 2020 were $26.459 billion, an increase of $9.529 billion or 56.3%, compared with $16.930 billion at September 30, 2019. Linked quarter deposits increased $306.5 million or 1.2% from $26.153 billion at June 30, 2020.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































(In thousands)











































Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since

acquisition date):







































LegacyTexas:







































Loans held for sale (1)

$ —



$ 15,725



$ 54,229



$ 66,745



$ —

Loans held for investment



6,349,251





6,601,006





6,713,337





6,636,855





—

Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program



2,730,614





2,557,183





1,713,762





1,552,762





—

All other loans



11,715,776





11,851,259





10,645,867





10,588,984





10,673,345

Total loans

$ 20,795,641



$ 21,025,173



$ 19,127,195



$ 18,845,346



$ 10,673,345











































Deposits assumed (including new deposits since

acquisition date):







































LegacyTexas

$ 5,977,357



$ 5,997,395



$ 5,605,986



$ 6,141,546



$ —

All other deposits



20,481,849





20,155,293





18,220,371





18,058,186





16,929,920

Total deposits

$ 26,459,206



$ 26,152,688



$ 23,826,357



$ 24,199,732



$ 16,929,920



_______________ (1) The LegacyTexas mortgage business was combined with the Prosperity Bank mortgage business in the second quarter of 2020. Accordingly, all loans held for sale will be reported only for Prosperity Bank going forward and not separately tracked for LegacyTexas.

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since November 1, 2019, loans at September 30, 2020 grew $1.042 billion or 9.8% compared with September 30, 2019 and decreased $135.5 million or 1.1% compared with June 30, 2020.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since November 1, 2019, deposits at September 30, 2020 grew $3.552 billion or 21.0% compared with September 30, 2019 and grew $326.6 million or 1.6% compared with June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $69.5 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2020, compared with $51.2 million or 0.26% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2019, and $77.9 million or 0.28% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $323.6 million or 1.56% of total loans at September 30, 2020 compared to $324.2 million or 1.54% of total loans at June 30, 2020 and $87.1 million or 0.82% of total loans at September 30, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.94%(1) at September 30, 2020 compared with 1.90%(1) at June 30, 2020 and 0.82%(1) at September 30, 2019. On January 1, 2020, Prosperity adopted the measurement of current expected credit losses ("CECL"). Upon adoption of CECL, Prosperity recognized an increase in allowance for credit losses on loans of $108.7 million, of which $102.5 million was related to LegacyTexas and an increase in allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $24.4 million, of which $6.3 million was related to LegacyTexas, with a corresponding decrease in retained earnings (pre-tax). Additionally, Prosperity recognized an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $131.8 million, of which $130.3 million was related to LegacyTexas, due to the reclass of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") discounts as a result of adopting CECL.

The provision for credit losses was $10.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for credit losses was $20.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs were $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and net charge-offs of $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 included $8.6 million related to resolved PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $15.7 million, of which $8.6 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $7.1 million was moved to the general reserve. Additionally, $6.1 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve without taking any charge-off. Net charge-offs were $24.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $21.0 million related to resolved PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $44.2 million, of which $21.0 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $23.2 million was moved to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.49 per share to be paid on January 4, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 29, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 28, 2021, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 98.0 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $49.99 during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $52.47 per share during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Planned Redemption of Outstanding Subordinated Notes

In September 2020, Prosperity Bancshares notified the Trustee of its intent to redeem $125.0 million in subordinated notes assumed in the Merger. The redemption will occur on December 1, 2020 and will be funded by dividends from Prosperity Bank.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. On March 13, 2020, the U.S. President announced a national emergency relating to the pandemic, which has since been extended. On August 8, 2020, the Governor of Texas extended the proclamation certifying that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster in the state and declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas and on September 17, 2020, signed an Executive Order that detailed the ongoing plan to open businesses and activities in Texas. On September 25, 2020, the Governor of Oklahoma extended the executive order that declared an emergency caused by the impending threat of COVID-19 to the people of Oklahoma. The Bank is considered an essential business and is closely monitoring the latest developments regarding COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company's operations and financial results during the remainder of 2020 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.

The health and safety of the Bank's associates, customers, and communities are of utmost importance; and the Company has taken additional measures in an effort to ensure this safety, including restricting nonessential employee travel, expanding remote access availability, distancing work stations, professional cleaning of its facilities, and signs and distancing reminders for customers in the banking centers. Further, the Company remains committed to providing uninterrupted and reliable banking service and has business continuity plans and protocols in place to ensure critical operations are able to continue without disruption.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 27, 2020 the President of the United States signed the CARES Act into law. The CARES Act provides assistance for American workers, families and small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), established by the CARES Act and implemented by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") with support from the Department of the Treasury, provides small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. On June 5, 2020, the President signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020 ("PPP Flexibility Act"), which modified the covered expense period from eight weeks to 24 weeks, extended the maturity date of the loans out to five years and gave greater flexibility to employers having difficulty hiring workers. PPP loans originated prior to June 5, 2020, have a two year term and earn interest at 1%. PPP loans originated on and after June 5, 2020, have a five year term. The loans are eligible for early forgiveness by the SBA as provided by the CARES Act and the PPP Flexibility Act and related regulations and guidance. Additionally, the Bank is entitled to a per loan processing fee based on a tiered schedule ranging from 5% to 1% of the loan balance. The PPP application period expired on August 8, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 11,948 loans totaling $1.394 billion. The Company has also provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals.

Merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

On November 1, 2019, Prosperity completed the merger with LegacyTexas and its wholly-owned subsidiary LegacyTexas Bank headquartered in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operated 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity issued 26,228,148 shares of Prosperity common stock with a closing price of $69.02 per share plus $318.0 million in cash, made up of $308.6 million in cash and $9.4 million in cash for taxes withheld, for all outstanding shares of LegacyTexas. This resulted in goodwill of $1.331 billion as of September 30, 2020, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2020, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of LegacyTexas Bank.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2020 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 6937658.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcast & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of September 30, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $33.198 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and cash management.

As of September 30, 2020, Prosperity operated 275 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

_______________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $18.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $22.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $895 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $20.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $24.3 million, and merger related expenses of $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $63.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $75.3 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.9 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Bryan/College Station Area

Frisco-West

Kerens

Hempstead

98th Street Bryan

Garland

Longview

Hitchcock

Avenue Q Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine

Mount Vernon

Liberty

North University Bryan-East

Grapevine Main

Palestine

Magnolia

Texas Tech Student Union Bryan-North

Kiest

Rusk

Magnolia Parkway



Caldwell

Lake Highlands

Seven Points

Mont Belvieu

Midland College Station

McKinney

Teague

Nederland

Wadley Crescent Point

McKinney Eldorado

Tyler-Beckham

Needville

Wall Street Hearne

McKinney Redbud

Tyler-South Broadway

Rosenberg



Huntsville

North Carrolton

Tyler-University

Shadow Creek

Odessa Madisonville

Oak Cliff

Winnsboro

Spring

Grandview Navasota

Park Cities





Tomball

Grant New Waverly

Plano

Houston Area

Waller

Kermit Highway Rock Prairie

Plano-West

Houston

West Columbia

Parkway Southwest Parkway

Preston Forest

Aldine

Wharton



Tower Point

Preston Parker

Alief

Winnie

Other West Texas Area Wellborn Road

Preston Royal

Bellaire

Wirt

Locations



Red Oak

Beltway





Big Spring Central Texas Area

Richardson

Clear Lake

South Texas Area -

Brownfield Austin

Richardson-West

Copperfield

Corpus Christi

Brownwood Allandale

Rosewood Court

Cypress

Calallen

Cisco Cedar Park

The Colony

Downtown

Carmel

Comanche Congress

Tollroad

Eastex

Northwest

Early Lakeway

Trinity Mills

Fairfield

Saratoga

Floydada Liberty Hill

Turtle Creek

First Colony

Timbergate

Gorman Northland

West 15th Plano

Fry Road

Water Street

Levelland Oak Hill

West Allen

Gessner





Littlefield Research Blvd

Westmoreland

Gladebrook

Victoria

Merkel Westlake

Wylie

Grand Parkway

Victoria Main

Plainview







Heights

Victoria-Navarro

San Angelo Other Central Texas Area

Fort Worth

Highway 6 West

Victoria-North

Slaton Locations

Haltom City

Little York

Victoria Salem

Snyder Bastrop

Hulen

Medical Center







Canyon Lake

Keller

Memorial Drive

Other South Texas Area

Oklahoma Dime Box

Museum Place

Northside

Locations

Central Oklahoma Area Dripping Springs

Renaissance Square

Pasadena

Alice

Oklahoma City Elgin

Roanoke

Pecan Grove

Aransas Pass

23rd Street Flatonia

Stockyards

Pin Oak

Beeville

Expressway Georgetown





River Oaks

Colony Creek

I-240 Gruene

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Sugar Land

Cuero

Memorial Kingsland

Locations

SW Medical Center

Edna



La Grange

Arlington

Tanglewood

Goliad

Other Central Oklahoma Area Lexington

Azle

The Plaza

Gonzales

Locations New Braunfels

Ennis

Uptown

Hallettsville

Edmond Pleasanton

Flower Mound

Waugh Drive

Kingsville

Norman Round Rock

Gainesville

Westheimer

Mathis



San Antonio

Glen Rose

West University

Padre Island

Tulsa Area Schulenburg

Granbury

Woodcreek

Palacios

Tulsa Seguin

Grand Prairie





Port Lavaca

Garnett Smithville

Jacksboro

Katy

Portland

Harvard Thorndale

Mesquite

Cinco Ranch

Rockport

Memorial Weimar

Muenster

Katy-Spring Green

Sinton

Sheridan



Runaway Bay





Taft

S. Harvard Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Sanger

The Woodlands

Yoakum

Utica Tower Dallas

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-College Park

Yorktown

Yale 14th Street Plano

Weatherford

The Woodlands-I-45







Abrams Centre





The Woodlands-Research Forest

West Texas Area

Other Tulsa Area Locations Addison

East Texas Area





Abilene

Owasso Allen

Athens

Other Houston Area

Antilley Road



Balch Springs

Blooming Grove

Locations

Barrow Street



Camp Wisdom

Canton

Angleton

Cypress Street



Carrollton

Carthage

Bay City

Judge Ely



Cedar Hill

Corsicana

Beaumont

Mockingbird



Coppell

Crockett

Cleveland







East Plano

Eustace

East Bernard

Lubbock



Euless

Gilmer

El Campo

4th Street



Frisco

Grapeland

Dayton

66th Street



Frisco Gaylord

Gun Barrel City

Galveston

82nd Street



Frisco Warren

Jacksonville

Groves

86th Street





- - -

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans held for sale

$ 51,694



$ 39,516



$ 65,035



$ 80,959



$ 20,284

Loans held for investment



18,013,333





18,428,474





17,348,398





17,211,625





10,653,061

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



2,730,614





2,557,183





1,713,762





1,552,762





—

Total loans



20,795,641





21,025,173





19,127,195





18,845,346





10,673,345











































Investment securities(A)



7,431,495





7,717,586





8,295,495





8,570,056





8,495,206

Federal funds sold



56,469





568





676





519





521

Allowance for credit losses(B)



(323,635)





(324,205)





(327,206)





(87,469)





(87,061)

Cash and due from banks



1,031,193





332,873





381,458





573,589





420,359

Goodwill



3,231,692





3,231,964





3,223,144





3,223,671





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net



76,478





79,748





83,041





86,404





29,051

Other real estate owned



11,548





6,160





5,452





6,936





815

Fixed assets, net



325,994





324,975





327,293





326,832





263,703

Other assets



560,724





571,807





626,951





639,824





396,033

Total assets

$ 33,197,599



$ 32,966,649



$ 31,743,499



$ 32,185,708



$ 22,092,817











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 8,998,328



$ 9,040,257



$ 7,461,323



$ 7,763,894



$ 5,784,002

Interest-bearing deposits



17,460,878





17,112,431





16,365,034





16,435,838





11,145,918

Total deposits



26,459,206





26,152,688





23,826,357





24,199,732





16,929,920

Other borrowings



2,570





103,131





1,338,429





1,303,730





600,795

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



380,274





365,335





344,695





377,294





311,404

Subordinated notes



125,146





125,365





125,585





125,804





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures(B)



29,947





29,947





29,947





5,599





—

Other liabilities



165,579





242,061





222,912





202,714





123,892

Total liabilities



27,162,722





27,018,527





25,887,925





26,214,873





17,966,011

Shareholders' equity(C)



6,034,877





5,948,122





5,855,574





5,970,835





4,126,806

Total liabilities and equity

$ 33,197,599



$ 32,966,649



$ 31,743,499



$ 32,185,708



$ 22,092,817







(A) Includes $(442), $(1,767), $(3,421), $763 and $49 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. (B) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020. (C) Includes $(349), $(1,396), $(2,703), $602 and $38 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30,

2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31,

2019



Sep 30, 2019



Sep 30,

2020



Sep 30,

2019

Income Statement Data























































Interest income:























































Loans

$ 244,255



$ 242,772



$ 247,243



$ 222,910



$ 134,943



$ 734,270



$ 398,533

Securities(D)



38,033





43,776





48,282





49,348





50,872





130,091





160,464

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



144





45





713





600





363





902





1,083

Total interest income



282,432





286,593





296,238





272,858





186,178





865,263





560,080



























































Interest expense:























































Deposits



22,458





25,269





35,018





32,759





26,939





82,745





78,629

Other borrowings



52





533





2,932





6,115





4,335





3,517





15,208

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



309





337





757





879





914





1,403





2,504

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



1,500





1,499





1,500





1,075





—





4,499





—

Total interest expense



24,319





27,638





40,207





40,828





32,188





92,164





96,341

Net interest income



258,113





258,955





256,031





232,030





153,990





773,099





463,739

Provision for credit losses



10,000





10,000





-





1,700





1,100





20,000





2,600

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



248,113





248,955





256,031





230,330





152,890





753,099





461,139



























































Noninterest income:























































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



7,156





5,645





9,443





9,990





8,835





22,244





24,624

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,315





7,263





7,474





7,728





6,688





23,052





19,139

Service charges on deposit accounts



5,920





5,790





6,104





5,597





5,020





17,814





15,007

Trust income



2,502





2,242





2,662





2,582





2,492





7,406





7,645

Mortgage income



2,958





1,820





2,010





2,455





839





6,788





2,551

Brokerage income



628





584





650





625





522





1,862





1,736

Bank owned life insurance income



1,449





1,508





1,545





1,502





1,314





4,502





3,924

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(528)





(3,945)





(385)





(1,870)





(3)





(4,858)





57

Other noninterest income



6,524





4,768





4,885





6,897





4,966





16,177





14,092

Total noninterest income



34,924





25,675





34,388





35,506





30,673





94,987





88,775



























































Noninterest expense:























































Salaries and benefits



75,068





79,109





77,282





69,356





52,978





231,459





156,992

Net occupancy and equipment



8,644





9,190





8,980





7,420





5,607





26,814





16,565

Credit and debit card, data processing and

software amortization



8,776





11,690





11,421





9,158





4,989





31,887





14,466

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,512





2,601





2,078





2,095





1,814





7,191





6,513

Core deposit intangibles amortization



3,270





3,293





3,363





2,705





1,248





9,926





3,832

Depreciation



4,605





4,598





4,768





4,212





3,286





13,971





9,501

Communications



3,027





3,324





3,195





3,012





2,214





9,546





6,667

Other real estate expense



258





40





46





57





68





344





271

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other

real estate



(137)





4





(130)





(49)





(115)





(263)





(346)

Merger related expenses



—





7,474





544





46,402





—





8,018





—

Other noninterest expense



11,896





13,045





13,194





12,083





8,610





38,135





25,630

Total noninterest expense



117,919





134,368





124,741





156,451





80,699





377,028





240,091

Income before income taxes



165,118





140,262





165,678





109,385





102,864





471,058





309,823

Provision for income taxes



35,054





9,361





34,830





23,251





21,106





79,245





63,405

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 130,064



$ 130,901



$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 391,813



$ 246,418







(D) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $10,089, $9,224, $8,005, $8,556 and $8,027 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and $27,318 and $22,223 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30,

2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31,

2019



Sep 30, 2019



Sep 30, 2020



Sep 30,

2019

Profitability























































Net income (E) (F)

$ 130,064



$ 130,901



$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 391,813



$ 246,418



























































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.40



$ 1.41



$ 1.39



$ 1.01



$ 1.19



$ 4.20



$ 3.55

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.40



$ 1.41



$ 1.39



$ 1.01



$ 1.19



$ 4.20



$ 3.55



























































Return on average assets (G)



1.58 %



1.61 % (K)

1.67 % (K)

1.19 % (K)

1.47 %



1.62 % (K)

1.47 % Return on average common equity (G)



8.64 %



8.84 % (K)

8.86 % (K)

6.33 % (K)

7.89 %



8.78 % (K)

7.95 % Return on average tangible common equity (G) (H)



19.19 %



19.98 % (K)

20.16 % (K)

12.50 % (K)

14.77 %



19.77 % (K)

14.94 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (E) (F) (I)



3.57 %



3.69 %



3.81 %



3.66 %



3.16 %



3.69 %



3.17 % Efficiency ratio (H) (J)



40.17 %



46.56 % (L)

42.90 % (L)

58.07 % (L)

43.70 %



43.19 % (L)

43.46 %

























































Liquidity and Capital Ratios























































Equity to assets



18.18 %



18.04 %



18.45 %



18.55 %



18.68 %



18.18 %



18.68 % Common equity tier 1 capital



13.17 %



12.29 %



12.27 %



12.30 %



16.68 %



13.17 %



16.68 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



13.17 %



12.29 %



12.27 %



12.30 %



16.68 %



13.17 %



16.68 % Total risk-based capital



14.28 %



13.36 %



12.81 %



12.70 %



17.34 %



14.28 %



17.34 % Tier 1 leverage capital



9.57 %



9.41 %



9.49 %



10.42 %



10.86 %



9.57 %



10.86 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible

assets (H)



9.12 %



8.89 %



8.96 %



9.21 %



10.90 %



9.12 %



10.90 %

























































Other Data























































Weighted-average shares used in computing

earnings per common share























































Basic



92,656





92,658





94,371





85,573





68,738





93,226





69,463

Diluted



92,656





92,658





94,371





85,573





68,738





93,226





69,463

Period end shares outstanding



92,562





92,660





92,652





94,746





68,397





92,562





68,397

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 0.41



$ 1.38



$ 1.23

Book value per common share

$ 65.20



$ 64.19



$ 63.20



$ 63.02



$ 60.34



$ 65.20



$ 60.34

Tangible book value per common share (H)

$ 29.46



$ 28.45



$ 27.52



$ 28.08



$ 32.12



$ 29.46



$ 32.12



























































Common Stock Market Price























































High

$ 60.63



$ 72.95



$ 75.22



$ 74.35



$ 71.86



$ 75.22



$ 75.36

Low

$ 48.80



$ 43.68



$ 42.02



$ 66.60



$ 62.17



$ 42.02



$ 61.65

Period end closing price

$ 51.83



$ 59.38



$ 48.25



$ 71.89



$ 70.63



$ 51.83



$ 70.63

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,716





3,793





3,801





3,867





3,019





3,716





3,044

Number of banking centers



275





275





285





285





243





275





243



(E) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date



Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 Loan discount accretion

























ASC 310-20 $16,729

$17,999

$22,463

$17,834

$1,006

$57,191

$3,360 ASC 310-30 $5,805

$6,267

$6,019

$5,908

$277

$18,091

$943 Securities net amortization $116

$203

$194

$201

$157

$513

$646 Time deposits amortization $1,240

$1,793

$2,270

$1,709

—

$5,303

—



































(F) Using effective tax rate of 21.2%, 6.7%, 21.0%, 21.3% and 20.5% for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and 16.8% and 20.5% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOLs due to the CARES Act. (G) Interim periods annualized. (H) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (I) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (J) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (K) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (L) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Sep 30, 2019







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans held for sale

$ 50,606



$ 420



3.30%



$ 63,338



$ 523



3.32%



$ 21,077



$ 266



5.01%



Loans held for investment



18,267,559





225,596



4.91%





18,135,226





228,062



5.06%





10,589,272





134,677



5.05%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program



2,279,461





18,239



3.18%





1,843,097





14,187



3.10%





—





—





—



Total Loans



20,597,626





244,255



4.72%





20,041,661





242,772



4.87%





10,610,349





134,943



5.05%



Investment securities



7,603,762





38,033



1.99%

(N)

8,054,008





43,776



2.19%

(N)

8,758,056





50,872



2.30%

(N) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



618,228





144



0.09%





172,761





45



0.10%





74,751





363



1.93%



Total interest-earning assets



28,819,616





282,432



3.90%





28,268,430





286,593



4.08%





19,443,156





186,178



3.80%



Allowance for credit losses(B)



(321,424)





















(325,720)





















(86,996)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,482,646





















4,562,016





















2,849,936



















Total assets

$ 32,980,838



















$ 32,504,726



















$ 22,206,096































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,221,722



$ 5,028



0.38%



$ 4,949,023



$ 4,621



0.38%



$ 3,575,249



$ 5,602



0.62%



Savings and money market deposits



8,937,751





7,833



0.35%





8,537,352





8,745



0.41%





5,524,277





12,588



0.90%



Certificates and other time deposits



3,103,290





9,597



1.23%





3,224,196





11,903



1.48%





2,083,803





8,749



1.67%



Other borrowings



13,898





52



1.49%





474,867





533



0.45%





749,814





4,335



2.29%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



378,888





309



0.32%





365,077





337



0.37%





315,277





914



1.15%



Subordinated notes and trust preferred



125,256





1,500



4.76%





125,475





1,499



4.80%





—





—





—



Total interest-bearing liabilities



17,780,805





24,319



0.54%

(O)

17,675,990





27,638



0.63%

(O)

12,248,420





32,188



1.04%

(O)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



8,980,814





















8,583,734





















5,701,419



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance

sheet credit exposures(B)



29,947





















29,947





















—



















Other liabilities



167,532





















289,899





















111,526



















Total liabilities



26,959,098





















26,579,570





















18,061,365



















Shareholders' equity



6,021,740





















5,925,156





















4,144,731



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 32,980,838



















$ 32,504,726



















$ 22,206,096































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 258,113



3.56%











$ 258,955



3.68%











$ 153,990



3.14%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











658





















690





















791











Net interest income and margin (tax

equivalent basis)









$ 258,771



3.57%











$ 259,645



3.69%











$ 154,781



3.16%





(M) Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (N) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $10,089, $9,224 and $8,027 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. (O) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.36%, 0.42% and 0.71% for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Sep 30, 2020



Sep 30, 2019







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(P) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(P) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 60,256



$ 1,575



3.49%



$ 23,605



$ 887



5.02%



Loans held for investment



17,890,010





690,175



5.15%





10,484,864





397,646



5.07%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program



1,749,568





42,520



3.25%





—





—





—



Total loans



19,699,834





734,270



4.98%





10,508,469





398,533



5.07%



Investment securities



8,029,097





130,091



2.16%

(Q)

9,079,314





160,464



2.36%

(Q) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



339,229





902



0.36%





70,320





1,083



2.06%



Total interest-earning assets



28,068,160





865,263



4.12%





19,658,103





560,080



3.81%



Allowance for credit losses(B)



(325,036)





















(86,556)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,540,440





















2,852,098



















Total assets

$ 32,283,564



















$ 22,423,645







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,054,320



$ 16,745



0.44%



$ 3,810,765



$ 18,227



0.64%



Savings and money market deposits



8,481,852





30,700



0.48%





5,548,375





36,494



0.88%



Certificates and other time deposits



3,243,564





35,300



1.45%





2,067,940





23,908



1.55%



Other borrowings



439,018





3,517



1.07%





825,733





15,208



2.46%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



370,225





1,403



0.51%





292,347





2,504



1.15%



Subordinated notes and trust preferred



125,475





4,499



4.79%





—





—





—



Total interest-bearing liabilities



17,714,454





92,164



0.69%

(R)

12,545,160





96,341



1.03%

(R)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



8,354,410





















5,645,145



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance

sheet credit exposures(B)



24,321





















—



















Other liabilities



239,747





















102,299



















Total liabilities



26,332,932





















18,292,604



















Shareholders' equity



5,950,632





















4,131,041



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



32,283,564



















$ 22,423,645







































































Net interest income and margin









$ 773,099



3.68%











$ 463,739



3.15%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment











2,071





















2,481











Net interest income and margin (tax

equivalent basis)









$ 775,170



3.69%











$ 466,220



3.17%





(P) Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (Q) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $27,318 and $22,223 for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (R) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.47% and 0.71% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019

YIELD TREND (S)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

3.30 %



3.32 %



3.80 %



3.96 %



5.01 % Loans held for investment

4.91 %



5.06 %



5.51 %



5.52 %



5.05 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program

3.18 %



3.10 %



3.62 %



3.93 %



—

Total loans

4.72 %



4.87 %



5.39 %



5.42 %



5.05 % Investment securities (T)

1.99 %



2.19 %



2.30 %



2.28 %



2.30 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.09 %



0.10 %



1.28 %



0.78 %



1.93 % Total interest-earning assets

3.90 %



4.08 %



4.40 %



4.29 %



3.80 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.38 %



0.38 %



0.57 %



0.54 %



0.62 % Savings and money market deposits

0.35 %



0.41 %



0.71 %



0.79 %



0.90 % Certificates and other time deposits

1.23 %



1.48 %



1.63 %



1.67 %



1.67 % Other borrowings

1.49 %



0.45 %



1.42 %



1.73 %



2.29 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.32 %



0.37 %



0.83 %



0.99 %



1.15 % Subordinated notes and trust preferred

4.76 %



4.80 %



4.80 %



4.85 %



—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.54 %



0.63 %



0.91 %



1.00 %



1.04 %







































Net Interest Margin

3.56 %



3.68 %



3.80 %



3.65 %



3.14 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.57 %



3.69 %



3.81 %



3.66 %



3.16 %

(S) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (T) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $10,089, $9,224, $8,005, $8,556 and $8,027 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans held for sale

$ 50,606



$ 63,338



$ 66,917



$ 57,171



$ 21,077

Loans held for investment



18,267,559





18,135,226





17,263,098





15,261,163





10,589,272

Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program



2,279,461





1,843,097





1,120,324





996,903





—

Total Loans



20,597,626





20,041,661





18,450,339





16,315,237





10,610,349











































Investment securities



7,603,762





8,054,008





8,434,196





8,598,736





8,758,056

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



618,228





172,761





223,631





305,596





74,751

Total interest-earning assets



28,819,616





28,268,430





27,108,166





25,219,569





19,443,156

Allowance for credit losses(B)



(321,424)





(325,720)





(328,005)





(86,795)





(86,996)

Cash and due from banks



267,887





247,426





321,832





275,072





230,986

Goodwill



3,231,976





3,223,469





3,223,633





2,658,133





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net



78,269





81,539





84,865





28,912





29,682

Other real estate



8,061





5,666





5,837





4,864





997

Fixed assets, net



325,958





327,811





325,337





308,692





263,495

Other assets



570,495





676,105





615,747





654,978





423,931

Total assets

$ 32,980,838



$ 32,504,726



$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425



$ 22,206,096











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 8,980,814



$ 8,583,734



$ 7,491,798



$ 7,066,878



$ 5,701,419

Interest-bearing demand deposits



5,221,722





4,949,023





4,990,376





4,233,880





3,575,249

Savings and money market deposits



8,937,751





8,537,352





7,965,440





7,109,754





5,524,277

Certificates and other time deposits



3,103,290





3,224,196





3,404,748





3,044,843





2,083,803

Total deposits



26,243,577





25,294,305





23,852,362





21,455,355





16,884,748

Other borrowings



13,898





474,867





832,961





1,403,686





749,814

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



378,888





365,077





366,615





351,580





315,277

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



125,256





125,475





125,694





87,963





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance

sheet credit exposures(B)



29,947





29,947





13,009





5,673





—

Other liabilities



167,532





289,899





262,523





320,855





111,526

Shareholders' equity



6,021,740





5,925,156





5,904,248





5,443,986





4,144,731

Total liabilities and equity

$ 32,980,838



$ 32,504,726



$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425



$ 22,206,096



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,171,302



10.5 %

$ 2,214,742



10.5 %

$ 2,500,110



13.1 %

$ 2,507,318



13.3 %

$ 1,120,913



10.5 % Warehouse purchase program



2,730,614



13.1 %



2,557,183



12.2 %



1,713,762



9.0 %



1,552,762



8.2 %



—



—

Construction, land development and

other land loans



2,081,762



10.0 %



2,033,037



9.7 %



2,051,021



10.7 %



2,064,167



11.0 %



1,764,648



16.5 % 1-4 family residential



4,189,852



20.1 %



4,184,972



19.9 %



3,993,138



20.9 %



3,880,382



20.6 %



2,472,907



23.2 % Home equity



477,552



2.3 %



437,098



2.1 %



516,003



2.6 %



507,029



2.6 %



250,775



2.3 % Commercial real estate (includes

multi-family residential)



6,179,901



29.7 %



6,550,086



31.2 %



6,576,213



34.4 %



6,556,285



34.9 %



3,652,176



34.3 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



598,972



2.9 %



612,694



2.9 %



635,295



3.3 %



680,855



3.6 %



729,585



6.8 % Consumer and other



367,231



1.8 %



403,462



1.9 %



423,000



2.2 %



398,271



2.1 %



342,839



3.2 % Energy



604,698



2.9 %



639,402



3.0 %



718,653



3.8 %



698,277



3.7 %



339,502



3.2 % Paycheck Protection Program



1,393,757



6.7 %



1,392,497



6.6 %



—



—





—



—





—



—

Total loans

$ 20,795,641









$ 21,025,173









$ 19,127,195









$ 18,845,346









$ 10,673,345















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 8,998,328



34.0 %

$ 9,040,257



34.6 %

$ 7,461,323



31.3 %

$ 7,763,894



32.1 %

$ 5,784,002



34.2 % Interest-bearing DDA



5,297,802



20.0 %



5,130,495



19.6 %



4,980,090



20.9 %



5,100,938



21.1 %



3,564,419



21.0 % Money market



6,324,127



23.9 %



6,148,206



23.5 %



5,341,525



22.4 %



5,099,024



21.1 %



3,457,728



20.4 % Savings



2,772,492



10.5 %



2,722,718



10.4 %



2,716,247



11.4 %



2,756,297



11.3 %



2,027,621



12.0 % Certificates and other time deposits



3,066,457



11.6 %



3,111,012



11.9 %



3,327,172



14.0 %



3,479,579



14.4 %



2,096,150



12.4 % Total deposits

$ 26,459,206









$ 26,152,688









$ 23,826,357









$ 24,199,732









$ 16,929,920















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



78.6 %









80.4 %









80.3 %









77.9 %









63.0 %







Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans





Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019









































































Single family residential construction

$ 654,933



31.5 %

$ 710,401



34.9 %

$ 655,191



31.9 %

$ 614,647



29.7 %

$ 462,714



26.2 % Land development



114,937



5.5 %



114,748



5.6 %



110,853



5.4 %



88,529



4.3 %



80,711



4.6 % Raw land



240,154



11.5 %



274,159



13.5 %



265,943



12.9 %



233,559



11.3 %



171,609



9.7 % Residential lots



137,615



6.6 %



144,765



7.1 %



136,861



6.7 %



138,961



6.7 %



123,265



7.0 % Commercial lots



109,569



5.3 %



103,267



5.1 %



106,036



5.2 %



101,960



4.9 %



102,084



5.8 % Commercial construction and other



825,053



39.6 %



687,618



33.8 %



778,731



37.9 %



890,597



43.1 %



825,001



46.7 % Net unaccreted discount



(499)











(1,921)











(2,594)











(4,086)











(736)







Total construction loans

$ 2,081,762









$ 2,033,037









$ 2,051,021









$ 2,064,167









$ 1,764,648









Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2020



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (U)



Total



Collateral Type























































Shopping center/retail $ 376,417



$ 284,715



$ 50,127



$ 16,920



$ 31,641



$ 272,171



$ 1,031,991



Commercial and industrial buildings

147,107





156,806





19,927





14,835





19,419





164,408





522,502



Office buildings

190,334





542,135





31,465





74,651





5,218





82,444





926,247



Medical buildings

37,367





40,855





14,234





25,179





25,107





57,283





200,025



Apartment buildings

404,936





512,803





22,666





15,619





19,070





177,745





1,152,839



Hotel

63,380





73,942





43,343





28,996





—





138,579





348,240



Other

57,229





55,436





23,033





11,522





2,486





82,171





231,877



Total $ 1,276,770



$ 1,666,692



$ 204,795



$ 187,722



$ 102,941



$ 974,801



$ 4,413,721

(V)

Acquired Loans





Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans





Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Jun 30, 2020



Balance at Sep 30, 2020



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Jun 30, 2020



Balance at Sep 30, 2020



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Jun 30, 2020



Balance at Sep 30, 2020

Loan marks:







































































Acquired banks (W)

$ 229,080



$ 7,436



$ 6,622



$ 142,128



$ —



$ —



$ 371,208



$ 7,436



$ 6,622

LegacyTexas merger(X)



116,519





62,424





46,493





177,924





22,565





16,760





294,443





84,989





63,253

Total



345,599





69,860





53,115





320,052





22,565

(Z)

16,760





665,651





92,425





69,875











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances:







































































Acquired banks (W)



5,690,998





308,692





281,766





275,221





6,952





4,061





5,966,219





315,644





285,827

LegacyTexas merger(X)



6,595,161





4,808,987





4,187,077





414,352





283,237





222,019





7,009,513





5,092,224





4,409,096

Total



12,286,159





5,117,679





4,468,843





689,573





290,189





226,080





12,975,732

(Y)

5,407,868





4,694,923











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan

marks

$ 11,940,560



$ 5,047,819



$ 4,415,728



$ 369,521



$ 267,624



$ 209,320



$ 12,310,081



$ 5,315,443



$ 4,625,048



(U) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (V) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $6.180 billion as of September 30, 2020. (W) Includes Bank of Texas, Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank. (X) The LegacyTexas merger was completed on November 1, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, LegacyTexas added $7.010 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $294.4 million at acquisition date. (Y) Actual principal balances acquired. (Z) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30,

2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31,

2019



Sep 30, 2019



Sep 30,

2020



Sep 30,

2019

Asset Quality





















































Nonaccrual loans $ 57,412



$ 62,904



$ 58,194



$ 55,243



$ 49,973



$ 57,412



$ 49,973

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

462





8,691





3,255





441





341





462





341

Total nonperforming loans

57,874





71,595





61,449





55,684





50,314





57,874





50,314

Repossessed assets

120





187





278





324





28





120





28

Other real estate

11,548





6,160





5,452





6,935





815





11,548





815

Total nonperforming assets $ 69,542



$ 77,942



$ 67,179



$ 62,943



$ 51,157



$ 69,542



$ 51,157

























































Nonperforming assets:





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 17,273



$ 15,238



$ 15,987



$ 17,086



$ 15,974



$ 17,273



$ 15,974

Construction, land development and other land

loans

2,633





10,530





1,125





1,177





874





2,633





874

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

29,953





29,812





28,996





26,453





19,600





29,953





19,600

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family

residential)

16,069





20,748





20,155





18,031





14,384





16,069





14,384

Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,931





1,501





896





101





285





1,931





285

Consumer and other

1,683





113





20





95





40





1,683





40

Total $ 69,542



$ 77,942



$ 67,179



$ 62,943



$ 51,157



$ 69,542



$ 51,157

Number of loans/properties

198





213





198





236





89





198





89

Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 323,635



$ 324,205



$ 327,206



$ 87,469



$ 87,061



$ 323,635



$ 87,061

























































Net charge-offs (recoveries):





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 8,344



$ 12,206



$ (28)



$ 76



$ (83)



$ 20,522



$ 808

Construction, land development and other land

loans

478





(6)





(12)





(6)





(6)





460





1

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

252





51





5





20





(9)





308





(1)

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family

residential)

676





—





(81)





254





(1)





595





(3)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(17)





(3)





(1)





(18)





278





(21)





(954)

Consumer and other

837





753





918





965





867





2,508





2,129

Total $ 10,570



$ 13,001



$ 801



$ 1,291



$ 1,046



$ 24,372



$ 1,980

























































Asset Quality Ratios





















































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning

assets

0.24 %



0.28 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.26 %



0.25 %



0.26 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.33 %



0.37 %



0.35 %



0.33 %



0.48 %



0.33 %



0.48 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.21 %



0.26 %



0.02 %



0.03 %



0.04 %



0.17 %



0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans(AA)

1.56 %



1.54 %



1.71 %



0.46 %



0.82 %



1.56 %



0.82 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding

Warehouse Purchase Program loans and

Paycheck Protection Program loans (H)(AA)

1.94 %



1.90 %



1.88 %



0.51 %



0.82 %



1.94 %



0.82 %

(AA) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.