Prostate Cancer - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prostate Cancer - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Prostate Cancer market is growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as improved diagnosis and frequency rates in industrial economies, rapidly growing geriatric population, and the high demand for effective treatments are propelling the market growth. However, high price for treatment, lack of awareness and short accessibility of health care services in the small regions which are hampering the growth of the market.

Prostate cancer is one of the most ordinary types of cancer in men which is caused by the irregular growth of tissues in the prostate gland that produce seminal fluid. Various types of prostate cancer grow up slowly and may require minimal or no treatment, other types are hostile and can increase quickly. This needs novel drugs that will address the unmet desires low cost and enhanced survival time.

Based on Therapy, Biologic therapy is a treatment for patients with prostate cancer that involves utilize of existing organisms, substances plagiaristic from living organisms, or laboratory formed versions of living organisms. Biological therapies use diverse ways to rouse the immune system and stop tumor cells from rising. For patients with cancer, biological therapies may be used to treat the cancer itself or the side effects of other cancer treatments.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the utmost growth on account of the existence of untapped opportunity in the rising economies such as India and China. As well, rising healthcare expenditure has caused an increase in the implementation of technically advanced commodities, which is likely to boost county market growth.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Prostate Cancer Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hormone Sensitive

5.3 Hormone Refractory



6 Global Prostate Cancer Market, By Therapy

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Focal Therapies

6.3 Biologic Therapy

6.4 Cryosurgery

6.5 Immunotherapy

6.5.1 Vaccines

6.6 Therapeutic Vaccines

6.6.1 Provenge (Sipuleucel-T)

6.7 Radiation Therapy

6.7.1 External Beam

6.7.1.1 Stereotactic Body

6.7.1.2 Proton Beam

6.7.1.3 Intensity Modulated

6.7.1.4 3D Conformal

6.7.2 Brachytherapy

6.7.2.1 Temporary

6.7.2.2 Permanent

6.8 Chemotherapy

6.8.1 Vinorelbine

6.8.2 Vinblastine

6.8.3 Taxotere (Docetaxel)

6.8.4 Taxanes

6.8.5 Jevtana (Cabazitaxel)

6.8.6 Etoposide

6.8.7 Cytotoxic Drugs

6.8.8 Carboplatin

6.8.9 Antimetabolites

6.8.10 Anthracyclines

6.8.11 Alkylating Agents

6.9 Surgery

6.9.1 Trans Urethral Resection (TUR)

6.9.2 Radical Prostatectomy

6.9.3 Orchidectomy

6.10 Targeted Therapy

6.10.1 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

6.10.2 Signal Transduction Inhibitor

6.10.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

6.10.4 Apoptosis Inducing Drugs

6.10.5 Angiogenesis Inhibitor

6.11 Bone Metastasis

6.11.1 Zometa (Zoledronic Acid)

6.11.2 Xofigo (Radium 223 Dichloride)

6.11.3 Xgeva (Denosumab)

6.11.4 Alpharadin

6.12 Hormonal Therapy

6.12.1 Aromatase Inhibitors

6.12.2 Estrogen-Receptor Modulators (Serms)

6.12.3 Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Analogs

6.12.3.1 Lupron

6.12.3.2 Zoladex

6.12.3.3 Decapeptyl

6.12.3.4 Eligard

6.12.3.5 Vantas

6.12.3.6 Leuplin

6.12.3.7 Trelstar (Triptorelin Pamoate)

6.12.3.8 Firmagon (Degarelix)

6.12.3.9 Casodex (Bicalutamide)

6.12.4 Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Antagonists

6.12.4.1 Zytiga

6.12.4.2 Gonax

6.12.4.3 Xtandi (Enzalutamide)

6.12.5 Anti-Androgens

6.12.5.1 Casodex

6.12.5.2 Xtandi or MDV3100

6.12.5.3 Xtandi US or MDV3100

6.12.6 Other Hormonal Therapies



7 Global Prostate Cancer Market, By Diagnostic Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Prostate Specific Antigen Test (PSA)

7.3 Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)



8 Global Prostate Cancer Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Pharmacies

8.5 Specialty Clinics

8.6 Other End Users



9 Global Prostate Cancer Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Astellas, Inc.

11.2 AstraZeneca plc

11.3 Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

11.4 Johnson & Johnson

11.5 NOVARTIS

11.6 Sanofi S.A

11.7 TOLMAR Inc.

11.8 Tokai Pharmaceuticals

11.9 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11.10 OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11.11 OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11.12 Endo Pharmaceuticals

11.13 Bayer Pharma AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bur5gd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

