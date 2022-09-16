Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Size worth USD 4.31 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography

Sep 16, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prosthetic Heart Valves Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.31 billion at a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report of the Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Right Away!
All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused on a better way of helping you with decision-making strategies.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Berlin Heart GmbH
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Braile Biomedica
- Colibri Heart Valve LLC
- Cryolife Inc.
- Direct Flow Medical Inc.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- JenaValve Technology Inc.
- Labcor
- Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.
- LifeNet Health Inc
- LivaNova Plc
- Medtronic Plc
One of the key drivers driving the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market is the increasing prevalence of heart-related disorders. One of the key prosthetic heart valve market trends driving the market growth is the emergence of MRI-conditional heart valves. One of the factors limiting the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market is complications associated with prosthetic heart valve replacement. Buy Sample Report.
- Product
- Transcatheter heart valves
- Tissue heart valves
- Mechanical heart valves
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The prosthetic heart valves market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Download Free Sample Report.
- What was the size of the global prosthetic heart valve industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global prosthetic heart valve industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global prosthetic heart valve industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global prosthetic heart valves market?
The prosthetic heart valves market research report presents critical information and factual data about the prosthetic heart valves industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the prosthetic heart valve market study.
Related Reports:
Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The age-related macular degeneration market share is expected to increase by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%.
PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pcr system for food diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 977.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31%.
|
Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 4.31 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.55
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Cryolife Inc., Direct Flow Medical Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., Labcor, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LifeNet Health Inc, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Micro Interventional Devices Inc., MitrAssist Ltd, and NaviGate Cardiac Structures Inc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Transcatheter heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Transcatheter heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transcatheter heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Transcatheter heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transcatheter heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Tissue heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Tissue heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tissue heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Tissue heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tissue heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Mechanical heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Mechanical heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mechanical heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Mechanical heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mechanical heart valves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.
- Exhibit 94: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Colibri Heart Valve LLC
- Exhibit 99: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Colibri Heart Valve LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Cryolife Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Cryolife Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Cryolife Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Cryolife Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Cryolife Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Exhibit 106: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Labcor
- Exhibit 110: Labcor - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Labcor - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Labcor - Key offerings
- 10.9 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 LivaNova Plc
- Exhibit 116: LivaNova Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 117: LivaNova Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: LivaNova Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: LivaNova Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 133: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article