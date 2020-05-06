ProsToYou Tennis Acquires TopNotch Tennis

MCLEAN, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProsToYou Tennis (PTY) announces today the acquisition of TopNotch Tennis (TNT). With the purchase of TNT, PTY officially becomes the largest tennis service provider for Swim & Tennis Clubs in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area.

"During these unprecedented times, we need to come together as a community and what better way to do this by having the two most prominent tennis service providers join forces together. As we become one tennis family, PTY will be able to access more resources not only on the tennis courts, but also offer more qualified coaches across all PTY partnered clubs," says Marco Impeduglia, Founder & Executive Director for ProsToYou Tennis.

As part of the acquisition, PTY will expand its tennis operations to the Chesterbrook Swim & Tennis Club in McLean, VA. To view the full list of all PTY partnered Swim & Tennis Clubs, click on the following link: www.ProsToYou.com

In conjunction with the TNT acquisition, PTY announces the hiring of two key coaches - Zach Pine (Regional Director of Tennis) and Juan Figueroa (Head Professional). To view the PTY Team, click on the following link: https://www.prostoyou.com/team

