ProsToYou Tennis Launches New Junior Performance Program Open Tryout Scheduled On Saturday, October 3

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProsToYou Tennis (PTY) is thrilled to announce the expansion of the PTY Performance Program in Maryland. PTY Tennis is offering a free open tryout for the Performance Program at Inverness Recreation Club, 10820 Deborah Dr, Potomac, MD 20854, on Saturday, October 3 from 11:00–12:00 p.m. "PTY is super excited to bring the Performance Program to Maryland so we can cater our top junior level tennis players and bring them to the next level of development," said Marco Impeduglia, Founder & Executive Director of ProsToYou Tennis.

The new program is designed to encourage a love for the game of tennis and develop the student's fundamentals in a fun game-based environment. ProsToYou Tennis is also extremely excited to have Damiisa Robinson join the PTY team, as he brings a lot of experience as a tennis player and as an elite coach.

"I am honored to join PTY Tennis in helping them grow their junior developmental pathway. I am also excited to be back in Maryland where I first started my tennis training when I was a junior player. PTY is looking to showcase our performance curriculum to the local top junior tennis players in the area," said Damiisa Robinson, PTY Director of Player Development & High Performance.

The outdoor Performance Program session starts (October 6 –29) every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:00–5:00 p.m. at Inverness Recreation Club. In addition to the outdoor Performance Program, PTY Tennis has partnered with Montgomery TennisPlex, located at 18010 Central Park Cir, Boyds, MD 20841, to continue the Performance Program indoors during the winter season (October 17-April 26). For more information on the Performance Program, please visit: https://www.prostoyou.com/pty-performance

For more information about PTY tennis: https://www.prostoyou.com/our-team

For more information on all tennis offerings: www.prostoyou.com

Contact: Marco Impeduglia, 301-943-1678

