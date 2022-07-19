Protagonist Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Award

NEWARK, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) today reported that on July 15, 2022, it issued an inducement award to Karen Peterson, the Company's recently hired Vice President, Controller, in accordance with the terms of Ms. Peterson's employment offer letter. The award was granted under the Protagonist Therapeutics Amended and Restated Inducement Plan, which was adopted May 29, 2018, and amended February 18, 2020 and February 15, 2022.

The inducement award consists of an option to purchase 25,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics common stock and has a ten-year term. The exercise price of the options is $9.46, which was the per-share closing price of Protagonist Therapeutics common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 15, 2022. The shares subject to the option vest over a four-year period, with 25 percent of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of Ms. Peterson's date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over three years thereafter. The award was approved by the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors and was granted as a material inducement to Ms. Peterson's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Protagonist Therapeutics

