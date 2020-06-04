Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress

NEWARK, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX) today announced that the company will present data from its Phase 2 trial of PTG-300 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia at the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, which will take place in a virtual format June 11-14, 2020. Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: A hepcidin mimetic, PTG-300, demonstrates pharmacodynamic effects indicating reduced iron availability in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia subjects

Session: New therapeutic approaches for thalassemia

Abstract: S298

Date and Time: Available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. CEST

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms for patients. The Company currently has three clinical-stage assets. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for the treatment of polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with Crohn's disease as the initial indication. The Company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the development of PTG-200. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.protagonist-inc.com

