Protalix BioTherapeutics to Hold First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on June 1, 2020

CARMIEL, Israel, May 22, 2020 Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2020 and business update on Monday, June 1, 2020. The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Conference Call Details:

Monday, June 1, 2020, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Domestic: 877-423-9813

International: 201-689-8573

Conference ID: 13704328

Webcast Details:

Webcast Link: https://tinyurl.com/yc32s9jn

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay for two weeks on the Company's website, www.protalix.com, in the Events Calendar of the Investors section. Please access the Company's website at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified version of the recombinant human α‑Galactosidase‑A protein for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease; OPRX‑106, an orally-delivered anti-inflammatory treatment; alidornase alfa for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

Investor Contact

Chuck Padala, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

+1-646-627-8390

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brian Pinkston

LaVoieHealthScience

+1-857-588-3347

[email protected]

SOURCE Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

