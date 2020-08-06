Protalix BioTherapeutics to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020

CARMIEL, Israel, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that Dror Bashan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eyal Rubin, the Company's Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference. The conference is taking place virtually on Monday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 11.

Mr. Bashan will provide a corporate presentation in a fireside chat format on Monday, August 10 at 2:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at www.protalix.com, on the event calendar page under the Investors tab and at the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/btig/plx/. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 15 days following the presentation.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified version of the recombinant human α–Galactosidase–A protein for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease; OPRX–106, an orally-delivered anti-inflammatory treatment; alidornase alfa for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; and PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

