Protalix BioTherapeutics to Present in Person at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

CARMIEL, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:PLX) (TASE:PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that Dror Bashan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present in person on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, a hybrid conference. The conference is being held on September 12-14, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Virtual participation will also be available.

Mr. Bashan will provide a live corporate overview at the conference, a webcast of which will be available on–line. The live presentation replaces the pre-recorded presentation announced by the Company on September 6, 2022.

Live Presentation and Webcast Details:

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) in the Adams Room.

Company Link: https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/326342b0-083d-4eca-81f7-f93cc78d3394

The live presentation webcast and the pre-recorded webcast will both be available for replay for at least two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, at the above link.

The Company's management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the Company's presentation, registration for the conference is available at https://hcwevents.com. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log onto the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified stabilized version of the recombinant human α–Galactosidase–A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; alidornase alfa or PRX–110, for the treatment of various human respiratory diseases or conditions; PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of severe gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

