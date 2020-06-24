proteanTecs Joins the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA)

HAIFA, Israel, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of Deep Data solutions for electronics' health & performance monitoring, is pleased to announce that they have become a member of Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA).

proteanTecs joins the GSA

"Joining the GSA was a natural decision for us", said Raanan Gewirtzman, CBO of proteanTecs. "proteanTecs has a unique value to offer the entire semiconductor industry and partnering with the GSA provides invaluable room for collaboration and knowledge sharing. It enables a platform where the industry's intellectual capital can come together and accelerate semiconductor innovation."

Addressing the industrywide challenges of scale in advanced electronics, proteanTecs introduces Electronics Visibility, from within. The company enables digital systems to report on their own health and performance, throughout their entire lifecycle. By gaining Deep Data analytics based on chip-embedded monitoring IPs, manufacturers increase production quality by an order of magnitude (10X DPPM reduction), while brand owners track fleets in-field, alerting on faults before they become failures. proteanTecs is serving leading chips produced in volume by its customers across various industries, and is silicon proven in single-digit process technologies.

"proteanTecs brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the Alliance and provides a distinct perspective to an industry on a quest to reach sustainable scale", said Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. "They are poised to lead the long-awaited digital revolution and we are very pleased to have them join and contribute."

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable, and sustainable semiconductor and high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners, and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

The GSA has an impressive global footprint representing over 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies. The global membership ranges from the most exciting emerging companies, to industry stalwarts and technology leaders. Members of the GSA represent 70% of the $450B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by chip-embedded Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey and California. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

